National Govt & Politics
Looking behind the numbers of the September jobs report
Looking behind the numbers of the September jobs report

By: Jamie Dupree Jamie Dupree – WSB Radio

As the Labor Department reported that the U.S. economy lost 33,000 jobs in the month of the September – possibly due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma – the numbers behind that new jobs report did not seem to indicate a broader negative outlook for the U.S. economy, but it’s clear that economic growth still hasn’t moved into a higher gear as yet in the Trump Administration.

Here is some of what we learned:

1. This was the first monthly job loss since September 2010. Seven years. That’s how long it had been since the monthly jobs report went the wrong way, back during the second year of the Obama Administration. The loss of 33,000 jobs means the average monthly job growth so far in 2017 is just over 148,000 jobs. At this point in 2016, the average monthly job growth was just under 200,000 jobs. At this point in 2015, the average monthly job growth was 209,000 jobs. So, it’s clear that job growth so far during the Trump Administration has slowed from past years.

2. The unemployment rate headline was good. The national jobless rate dropped to 4.2 percent in September, which is the lowest since February of 2001, at the start of President George W. Bush’s Administration. The jobless rate did not go down because people were leaving the labor force – instead, the size of the labor force swelled by 575,000 people, which means many more people were actively looking for a job. The Labor Force Participation rate increased to 63.1 percent, the highest since March of 2014. So, those are strong numbers, despite the 33,000 job loss. But economists have long said that the economy needs monthly job growth of over 300,000 to help restore employment to many who suffered during the 2008-2009 downturn. And we haven’t been close to that.

3. The U6 rate lowest since June 2007. The broadest measure of unemployment is known as the U6 rate, which includes all unemployed, those who are working part time while looking for a full time job, and those who aren’t looking currently for a job – but still want one, and have worked in the last year. That rate dropped to 8.3 percent in September, the lowest U6 rate in over 10 years. That’s another good indicator about the psyche of the economy, and workers as well.

4. Where were the job losses and job gains? This is where we get into the impact of the hurricanes, according to the Labor Department. “Employment in food services and drinking places dropped sharply in September (-105,000), as many workers were off payrolls due to the recent hurricanes,” the report stated. One of the strongest areas of the U.S. economy continues to be in health care, which added 23,000 jobs in September. Manufacturing was flat, which was a change from the last year.

5. GOP calls for tax reform. As D.C. digested the first negative growth jobs report in seven years, Republicans in Congress reinforced their call for tax reform legislation, arguing a cut in rates will spur new economic growth, and help the economy create more jobs. “In the weeks ahead, the Ways and Means Committee will move forward with pro-growth, pro-middle-class tax reform legislation that Congress will ultimately send to the President’s desk this year, for the first time in 31 years,” said Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX). Democrats meanwhile saw something different. “The U.S. economy is not working as it should for middle-class America,” said Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY). One thing is for sure, this September jobs report was a curve ball for the markets.

News

  • Columbus Day 2017: Deals at Sears, Macy’s, Home Depot, Best Buy and more
    Columbus Day 2017: Deals at Sears, Macy’s, Home Depot, Best Buy and more
    Columbus Day is almost upon us, and retailers are not about to miss the opportunity to get shoppers into their stores or onto their websites during this long holiday weekend.  Here are a few sales you may want to check out. Amazon: Look for Amazon's Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick for $60. Prime members can save $50 on a new Kindle. Best Buy: Up to 40 percent off select clearance and open-box items. Banana Republic: Save 40 percent on full-price items and an extra 10 percent on sale items until Monday. BirchLane: Get an extra 20 percent off select items when you use the code “FALL20.” Cole Haan: Save an extra 30 percent on select items when you use the code “FALLEVENT.” Crate & Barrel: Save on everything from kitchen knives, to curtains, to rugs. Godiva: Get 15 percent off select products.  Home Depot: Save up to 30 percent off select appliances. Joss and Main: Get an extra 15 percent off using the promo code 'FORYOU.' Kohls: Take an extra 20 percent off during the Friends & Family sale. Use the promocode “BuyNow.” Kenneth Cole: Take 30 percent off the entire site with the code “1492.” Levi's: Get 30 percent off with the code “Save 30.” Lowes: Save up to 30 percent off select appliances. Macy's: Take an additional 20 percent off your order; free shipping on orders more than $50. Nordstrom Rack: Nordstrom Rack's 'Clear the Rack' sale starts Friday. You can get an additional 25 percent off clearance items. Sears: Get up to $50 cashback in points on everything.  Snapfish: Save 60 percent on photo prints with the code '60PRTOCT.' Sur La Table: Select bakeware, cookware and kitchen appliances are up to 65 percent off. Theory: Use the code 'FRIENDS' to receive 25 percent off this weekend. Timberland: The company is offering 25 percent off select styles. Timex: Enter the promo code 'COLUMBUS1492' to get 20 percent off your order. Wayfair: Look for 70 percent off on furniture and more at Wayfair's 'Harvest Event.' 
  • Girl, 14, attacked while walking to bus stop, deputies say
    Girl, 14, attacked while walking to bus stop, deputies say
    A man attacked a 14-year-old girl Friday morning while she was walking to a bus stop near Casselberry, officials with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said. The incident, which appears to be a 'completely random attack,' was reported at about 6 a.m. near Sterling Park Elementary School, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Cannaday said. >> Read more trending news The Seminole High School student told investigators that she removed earbuds from her ears when she arrived at the bus stop and noticed a man near her, Cannaday said. Deputies said the two got into an altercation and the girl received superficial wounds on her arm and a cut on her abdomen. The girl ran home, where a sibling called 911. She was taken to a hospital as a precaution, investigators said. 'She was actually quite amazing in this situation,' Cannaday said. 'The fact that she had the wherewithal to fight her way through it and flee is probably what credits her for not being injured more seriously.' Cannaday said investigators are still trying to determine what the girl was slashed with, saying that it was possibly a knife. Seminole County Public Schools spokesman Michael Lawrence said the student attends a magnet program in the district. 'We ask that all our Casselberry families that have students (who) ride the bus, walk or bike to school to be extra vigilant this morning,' Lawrence said. Sterling Park Elementary School was placed under lockdown while deputies searched the area with K-9 units. The Sheriff's Office has increased patrols of the area. The attacker, who remains at large, is described as tall and possibly black or Hispanic, deputies said. No other details were given.
  • 'Jeopardy!' champ wins fans with quirky antics, big bets
    'Jeopardy!' champ wins fans with quirky antics, big bets
    A New York City bartender's on-screen antics and big bets while competing on 'Jeopardy!' are winning him cash to go along with a cult following. By the end of Thursday's show, Austin Rogers had won eight days in a row and more than $300,000. 'Jeopardy!' says that total put him at fifth on the show's list of all-time regular season money winners. Rogers has done it while sporting wild hair and a bushy beard and making animated gestures after correct answers. He's also making big wagers. Rogers won a whopping $34,000 bet on the show's 'Final Jeopardy' segment Tuesday. Fans are singing his praises on Twitter by using the hashtag #AustinOnJeopardy. Rogers tells 'Good Morning America' that the secret to his success is uncovering patterns in clues by watching hundreds of 'Jeopardy!' episodes.
  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
    NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
    NOT REAL: Las Vegas Shooting Exposed as Antifa-led False Flag Attack THE FACTS: Despite headlines floated by numerous websites, authorities have revealed no links between Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock and the antifa movement that was spotlighted after a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Some articles include fabricated screen grabs of tweets attributed to President Donald Trump outing Paddock as a member of antifa — far-left militant groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists. InfoWars, the website of right-wing conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones, claimed in a story that an anonymous FBI source told the outlet antifa literature was found in Paddock's room. No such material can be seen in photos of the suite, and the FBI has given no indication that Paddock was connected to any group. ____ NOT REAL: Gordon Ramsay Has His Entire Staff Take A Knee-Refuses To Serve Miami Dolphins Players THE FACTS: The restaurant named in this story created by hoax site The Last Line of Defense doesn't even exist. The story claims four Dolphins players were denied service at Ramsay's gastropub in New York City's SoHo neighborhood with Ramsay calling them disrespectful. Ramsay's spokeswoman tells The Associated Press the chef has no gastropub in SoHo and the story is 'nonsense.' ____ NOT REAL: Las Vegas: Video Confirms Multiple Shooters, Co-ordinated Attack THE FACTS: A flickering light coming from a floor below Las Vegas Stephen Paddock's room helped spawn dozens of reports, many on conspiracy-themed sites, that gunshots were fired from two locations at the Mandalay Bay resort. Authorities said quickly after Paddock was found dead that there were no other shooters. Several videos of the flickering light show it coming from the fourth floor before the gunfire began on the 32nd floor. An Australian man who said he was in a room next to Paddock also added to the reports with a Facebook post that 'multiple shooters' were at the scene. Brian Hodge retracted the account a day later. ___ NOT REAL: This man posed proudly with the bear he shot while it was hibernating THE FACTS: The article centers on a new federal law that removes protections for hibernating bears. However, a photo showing a smiling man holding up the paw of a dead bear in a snowy location is completely unrelated to the law. The picture was taken at Alaska's Becharof National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge's Facebook page shared the picture last year, saying the bear was legally taken during the refuge's spring hunt in 2014. At the time, it would have been illegal to kill a hibernating bear. ___ NOT REAL: Pizza Hut is giving 3 FREE Large Pizza Coupon on their 58th Anniversary THE FACTS: This offer is too good to be true, despite several Facebook posts that have been circulating in recent weeks. The posts take users to a website that prompts them to take a survey and share the post on Facebook in order to receive a coupon. Pizza Hut responded to a similar 'anniversary' scam on its own Facebook page last year. The company said the coupon offer was fraudulent and that any legitimate deal would be found on its website or social media pages. Also, it's not Pizza Hut's 58th anniversary. The chain turned 59 back in June. ___ This weekly fixture is part of The Associated Press' ongoing efforts to fact-check claims in suspected false news stories. ___ Find all AP Fact Checks here: https://www.apnews.com/tag/APFactCheck
  • Man, 92, says fortune cookie foretold lottery win
    Man, 92, says fortune cookie foretold lottery win
    Charles “Chuck” Svatos bought a fortune cookie about a month ago when he was at a casino. “You will discover an unexpected treasure,” the cookie’s message read. A few weeks later, Svatos won the lottery. >> Read more trending news Svatos picked his own numbers and bought his tickets with a coffee at a convenience store like he does most Sundays. This time, the random numbers Svatos selected matched the first five of the Sept. 25 Lucky for Life drawing, which comes with a prize of $25,000 a year for life. Svatos, 92, decided to get the lump sum payment of $390,000. 'It's hard to believe a fortune cookie,” Svatos said. “You can never believe them most of the time.” Svatos still carries the fortune with him in his wallet.
  • The Latest: Virgin Islands governor praises Maria response
    The Latest: Virgin Islands governor praises Maria response
    The Latest on Vice President's Mike Pence's visit to the U.S. Virgin Islands (all times local): 11:55 a.m. The governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands says the U.S. government has hurricane response 'down to a science.' Gov. Kenneth E. Mapp praised the Trump administration's relief efforts during Vice President Mike Pence's visit to St. Croix on Friday. Mapp said, 'There is no country that responds to disasters like the United States of America.' He added that the government has efforts to restore power and operations 'down to a science.' Mapp said the island was making progress in its recovery from Hurricane Maria and expected schools to reopen on Tuesday. The vice president was receiving briefings on the islands' recovery and getting a view of the damage from the ground and the air. Pence's visit came after President Donald Trump's tour of Hurricane Maria's devastation on Tuesday in Puerto Rico. ____ 11:45 a.m President Donald Trump tells residents of the storm-damaged U.S. Virgin Islands that the nation 'is with you' in the recovery from Hurricane Maria. That's according to Vice President Mike Pence, who is in St. Croix on Friday. Pence says he spoke with Trump earlier and the president is relaying the message to residents there that, 'We are with you today, we are with you tomorrow.' Pence was being briefed inside a U.S. Virgin Islands Army National Guard hangar. Army personnel in military fatigues stood at attention nearby. On arrival Friday, the vice president's plane flew over homes stripped of the roofs, toppled trees and debris strewn in yards. ____ 11:39 a.m. Vice President Mike Pence is in the U.S. Virgin Islands to get an update on the recovery efforts after the islands were socked by Hurricane Maria. Pence is getting a briefing on the rebuilding efforts in St. Croix and meeting with people affected by the storm. He's the first top member of the Trump administration to visit the U.S. Virgin Islands. The vice president was aiming to reassure people in the U.S. territories that the Trump administration will help the islands recover from the massive storm. The vice president was traveling to San Juan, Puerto Rico later in the day. The trip comes days after Trump visited Puerto Rico and praised relief efforts without mentioning the criticism that the federal response has drawn.
