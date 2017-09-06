Listen Live
cloudy-day
68°
H -
L 65

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
68°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H -° L 65°
  • cloudy-day
    68°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H -° L 65°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H -° L 65°
  • cloudy-day
    75°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 75° L 54°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National Govt & Politics
Looking back at Princess Diana’s funeral – 20 years later
Close

Looking back at Princess Diana’s funeral – 20 years later

Looking back at Princess Diana’s funeral – 20 years later

Looking back at Princess Diana’s funeral – 20 years later

By: Jamie Dupree Jamie Dupree – WSB Radio

Twenty years later, it still seems hard to believe that I was in London to cover the funeral of Princess Diana. And thinking back about those days after her death, I am still struck by one thing in the streets of London – the silence. Walking alongside Diana’s funeral procession, through the crowds that gathered outside of Buckingham Palace, in the throngs that ringed Westminster Abbey, the silence was broken mainly only in one way – by the sound of people crying, overcome with the emotion of the moment.

“All along the funeral route, there was silence, even though hundreds of thousands of people were jammed together,” I said in one of my many live radio reports back in early September of 1997, as I watched the procession move slowly through London.

“The sight of Diana’s coffin, pulled along by horses, cause many onlookers to cry, as their grief poured out after the funeral,” I added, after seeing entire families sobbing as they walked away from the funeral route.

The outpouring of emotion was not just limited to the Brits, as the thousands of international tourists who were in England at the time added their voice as well, creating giant mounds of flowers outside the gates of both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace.

It was an interesting time to be a reporter in London. During my stay, a number of people refused to do interviews with me – most were just overcome with grief – but I do remember that a number of others just seemed to want to talk, they wanted to be interviewed.

It was almost like they saw my radio microphone and tape recorder, and decided they needed to say something, to express their grief.

Reading through my reporter notebooks, looking at my photographs, and listening to my radio reports from those days in London, it instantly brought me back to 1997 and that overwhelming feeling of grief – both for those who admired Diana, and even for those who didn’t see themselves as personally invested in the royal family.

Here were three of my live reports from September 6, 1997, the day of the funeral:








The morning of the funeral, I had walked from my hotel – not far from Buckingham Palace – checking out the route, and seeing the thousands of people who stood shoulder to shoulder to get a glimpse of the fallen Princess.

I ended up on the southern side of Hyde Park – close to Kensington Palace, where so many people had also left flowers and memorials to Diana, and where the funeral cortege started its procession to Westminster Abbey, near some giant television screens which were set up to show the funeral proceedings to many thousands of people.

As I said on the radio, the quiet of that day made it feel like we were all inside at a funeral – even with thousands and thousands of people on hand, it was ‘church quiet’ in the streets of London – interrupted every minute by the sound of a single, muffled bell from Westminster Abbey.

As the cortege passed my vantage point, I noted that large numbers of people were silently walking along with the coffin, not necessarily looking at it every step of the way, but simply walking with Diana – one final time.

The crowds became larger and larger as the procession went by Buckingham Palace and then down to Westminster Abbey, the culmination of what had been an unbelievable outpouring of grief in London.

When I thought back about what I experienced during this time in London, the answer was one I remembered immediately – for me as a reporter, my most emotional moment was when I saw Diana’s sons, William and Harry.

Prince William was 15 at the time; Prince Harry was 12, but seemed younger in person.

“God Bless you, William,” a man called out, as the two boys joined their father, Prince Charles, in thanking people who had gathered outside Buckingham Palace.

Buckingham Palace was a main focal point for the thousands who paid their respects – I even have a photo that I took of Queen Elizabeth in the back of her car, being driven through the crowds (back in days of cameras that had real film).

The palace was also a main gathering point for friends of mine from back in D.C. – mainly cameramen – who had been rushed over to London to help with live TV broadcasts in the wake of Diana’s death in Paris.

One of those guys snapped this photo of me – a younger reporter 20 years ago – showing off the two cell phones that I had rented at Heathrow Airport.

A frank admission about September of 1997 – this was not my usual type of story to cover. Those who are familiar with my work know that I am much more at home with the inner workings of Capitol Hill, as I have covered the Congress, elections, politics, and news from the nation’s capital for over 30 years.

Other than hurricanes, I have pretty much stuck to being a political reporter, and had no idea that I might be dispatched to London when the news broke of Diana’s death on August 31, 1997.

At the time, I wasn’t in D.C. – instead, I was on vacation in Wyoming, visiting my grandmother for what had become my usual late summer trip before Congress returned to session after Labor Day.

The terrible news about Diana captivated my grandmother – who at that point in her life was routinely parked in her big chair in front of the television – and we watched the story for hours that night.

Soon enough, my pager went off (I don’t think I even owned a cell phone at that time), and it was my news director from KFI Radio in Los Angeles, who wanted to see if I was interested in going to London.

But getting from Sheridan, Wyoming to London, England, was not the easiest thing to do. The next day, I left my grandmother’s house at 10 am, drove two hours to Billings, Montana, and flew from there to Washington, D.C., arriving late that night.

The morning after, I headed in to the U.S. Capitol, gathered my radio equipment, quickly packed my clothes, and drove out to Dulles Airport in Virginia, plunking down $630 for a last minute round trip ticket to London.

After 36 hours of travel, by early on Wednesday September 3, I was on the streets of London.

I may not be someone who watches the latest stories about the British Royal family, but this was a story that I will never forget.

And I will certainly never forget the sound of silence of in the streets of London. Twenty years ago.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest on the United States and North Korea (all times local): 4:10 p.m. The White House says President Donald Trump has told South Korean President Moon Jae-In that he supports the country's push to lift restrictions on its missile payload capabilities. Trump has offered 'conceptual approval' on the purchase of billions of dollars' worth of U.S. military weapons and equipment by South Korea. The two leaders spoke Monday morning to discuss their response to the latest provocation from North Korea — an alleged Sunday test of a hydrogen bomb. The White House says both leaders 'underscored the grave threat that North Korea's latest provocation poses to the entire world' and agreed 'to maximize pressure on North Korea using all means at their disposal.' That includes a pledge to strengthen their joint military capabilities. ___ 4 p.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the latest provocation by North Korea. The White House says Trump and Merkel 'condemned North Korea's continued reckless and dangerous behavior' and reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at the United Nations. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said during a U.N. Security Council meeting Monday that North Korea's leader 'is begging for war.' The White House is also repeating the president's oft-used line that 'all options' to address the threat remain 'on the table.' North Korea claims it detonated a hydrogen bomb on Sunday — the latest in a string of missile and nuclear tests. ___ 11:55 a.m. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United Nations Security Council should seriously review cutting off oil supplies to North Korea. In a 20-minute phone call with Putin, Moon also urged the U.N. Security Council to review measures to cut off sources of North Korea's foreign currencies, including banning countries from importing North Korean workers. That's according to a statement released by Moon's presidential office. The office said Putin told Moon that North Korea's nuclear and missile programs threatening international peace and security, but emphasized finding a diplomatic solution. ___ 11:30 a.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday for the first time since North Korea's recent nuclear test. According to a statement from South Korea's presidential office, Moon and Trump agreed to remove the limit on the payload of South Korean missiles in response to the North's nuclear test. They also both agreed that the latest test was a grave provocation that was 'unprecedented.' South Korea said Trump also reaffirmed an ironclad commitment to South Korea's defense, and the two countries agreed to seek stronger U.N. sanctions against the North. The two leaders spoke for approximately 40 minutes by phone. ___ 10:34 a.m. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday amid intensifying tensions with North Korea. The call comes as the U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea after the country said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground Sunday. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday said the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a 'massive military response.' Trump has also threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China. He also faulted South Korea for its 'talk of appeasement.
  • Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    A woman is recovering from injuries after a chair that was thrown from the 10th floor of a hotel hit her in the head Sunday morning. Police said chairs and bottles were thrown around 1:30 a.m. from the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Atlanta. >> Read more trending news Authorities said Kelly McDaniel was walking a first-floor landing when one of the chairs struck her in the head. McDaniel said she heard loud pops and felt something wet and warm gushing down her face.  'It was just so much blood,' she told WSBTV.com. She was taken to the hospital where she received two staples to close her wound, police said. McDaniel was attending Dragon Con over the weekend. Event organizers said 82,000 people were expected to attend the four-day pop culture convention. Paramedics rushed McDaniel to the hospital while she was dressed in a Loki costume from the “Avengers” movies. McDaniel said she believes the costume helped lessen the blow from the chair. 'I really think that saved my life,' she said. McDaniel was one of two women who were hurt, police said. Both were treated at the hospital and released. McDaniel is urging witnesses to call police. “I think they need to punished by the law for assault with a deadly weapon,” she said. “I could have been really hurt.” The Marriott Marquis is one of Dragon Con’s host hotels. The director of media relations for Dragon Con sent WSBTV.com the following statement: Two women at Dragon Con were injured at the convention early Sunday morning when two chairs were dropped from an outside balcony on the 10th floor in the Marriott to a landing below. The women were treated and released at separate hospitals. We are grateful that the injuries were not more severe. And we are proud of the Dragon Con attendees who stepped up quickly, realized the severity of the situation and provided immediate assistance. The Atlanta Police Department is investigating. Downtown Atlanta was filled with visitors this Labor Day weekend with Dragon Con, the Chick-fil-A Game, the first big game inside Mercedes-Benz stadium, and Atlanta Black Gay Pride weekend.
  • Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Officials at Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton was pregnant with her and Prince William’s third child, The Sun reported Monday. >> Read more trending news Queen Elizabeth was reported to be “delighted” with the news, according to the Sun. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already have two children: Prince George and Princess Charlotte. According to the official statement, morning sickness forced Kate to cancel her schedule. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the statement read. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. 'As with her previous pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today.” Hyperemesis gravidarum affects about one in every 200 pregnancies and results in severe nausea and vomiting -- with one of the main dangers being dehydration., the BBC reported. The expectant child will become the fifth in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. If a boy, it will be the first time new rules to remove male primogeniture will be invoked, the BBC reported. The change -- which stops royal sons taking precedence over their female siblings in the line of succession -- went into effect in March 2015. The child will be the Queen's sixth great-grandchild. 
  • Teen appears to light flame toward dog in shocking viral video
    Teen appears to light flame toward dog in shocking viral video
    Two teens in North Carolina could face criminal charges after a video on social media appeared to show one of them lighting a flame toward a dog with an aerosol can and a lighter.  >> Read more trending news The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when the video went viral on social media over the weekend, WGHP reports.  >> On PalmBeachPost.com: Teen faces animal-abuse charge after pit bull puppy dies Animal cruelty charges have been filed in the case for the two teens, who are 13 and 14 years old. Their names have withheld because they are juveniles.  Animal services were notified of the incident and treated the dog for minimal injuries, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page. The dog's fur was singed, but its skin was not burned, officials said, according to WGHP. >> On PalmBeachPost.com: Florida couple arrested, 36 dogs seized in ‘most horrific’ animal abuse case The dog has been placed with a rescue organization but is not available for adoption at this time.  >> Watch the clip here (WARNING: Graphic content)﻿﻿
  • Scholar who sees race, intelligence ties to speak at Harvard
    Scholar who sees race, intelligence ties to speak at Harvard
    Harvard University is hosting a talk by an author who co-wrote a book discussing racial differences in intelligence and touched off a boisterous protest earlier this year in Vermont. Political scientist Charles Murray, co-author of 1994's 'The Bell Curve,' has said his views are misunderstood. He says he hopes Wednesday evening's appearance on campus is peaceable. Murray's speech last March at Vermont's Middlebury College prompted a demonstration that involved up to eight masked people. A Middlebury professor suffered a neck injury during a subsequent physical confrontation, and 67 students eventually were disciplined. Murray's Harvard appearance is being sponsored by the Open Campus Initiative, a student-run group that advocates free expression and has been inviting provocative speakers. The Southern Poverty Law Center labels Murray a white nationalist. He denies it.
  • 97th Miss America competition begins in Atlantic City
    97th Miss America competition begins in Atlantic City
    Contestants from all 50 states and the District of Columbia will start facing off Wednesday night in Atlantic City, hoping to become the next Miss America. The 97th Miss America competition will begin with the first of three nights of preliminary competition at Boardwalk Hall, the seaside arena where the next Miss America will be crowned in Sunday night's nationally televised finale. On Saturday, the contestants will show off their state-specific footwear in the annual 'Show Us Your Shoes' parade along the Boardwalk. The contestants are vying to succeed Savvy Shields, last year's Miss Arkansas who won the title a year ago.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.