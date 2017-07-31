Little movement on health care as GOP talk pivots to tax reform

Listen Live
By: Jamie Dupree Jamie Dupree – WSB Radio

As Senators returned to work on Capitol Hill for the first time since last week’s defeat of a bare bones GOP bill to overhaul the Obama health law, there was no indication of an immediate attempt by Republicans to rush a new proposal forward for a vote, as party leaders and rank and file GOP lawmakers started talking more about a major push on tax reform later this year.

“I’m now moving on to tax,” said Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), who like other Republicans expressed frustration with last week’s defeat on health care, but said that until one of three GOP Senators who voted against the health care bill is ready to switch their vote, it’s time to deal with other agenda items.

“I mean this is an unacceptable outcome, I’m outraged by it,” said Perdue, “we’ve got to keep pushing to see if we can get something done through committee.”

From Republicans of all stripes – that was a common theme – now is not the time to quit, even if the votes don’t seem to be there.

“I’m hopeful that we’ll have hearings,” said Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH). “I think we should be working together, I think that’s a way to see if we can put the pieces back together on legislation that makes sense.”

“We can’t stop,” said Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), who had refused comment in the immediate aftermath of the Friday vote, as he acknowledged to this reporter that he left the Senate floor after that vote in a very dejected state.

“There are a lot of people at home who are facing very high premiums, extremely high deductibles. They’re still expecting us to get something done,” the Oklahoma Republican said of the GOP health care effort.

Most of the activity on figuring out a way forward was coming from the House, where several dozen lawmakers from both parties were already talking about ways to cut a middle-of-the-road deal to come up with bipartisan ways to improve the health care situation.

“It’s time we come together to get things done for the American people,” said Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY).

As for the GOP effort to do a health care bill only with Republican votes, the situation did not seem promising on Monday, even as GOP Senators talked about how to come up with a new plan that could get 50 votes in the Senate.

Of the three Republicans who voted “No” on early Friday, none of them seemed to be ready to switch their vote in exchange for some slight tinkering with the GOP health plan:


+ Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) is not expected back until after Labor Day.

+ Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has made clear that she wants substantive changes.

+ Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) told reporters she wants a full review, not some quick amendments that are forced on GOP Senators with little time to review.

“The proposals and the process that we had engaged in was not the best way to do this significant reform effort,” Murkowski told reporters in the Capitol, after returning from a weekend in Alaska, where she said she received strong support for her “No” vote.

“I have been through more than my share of airports in the last 36 hours,” Murkowski told reporters, as she detailed a fishing trip where she caught about 50 pounds of King Salmon.

“The outpouring of support, and thanks – and tears,” Murkowski said, describing a similar airport scene of thanks to one that greeted Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) when she arrived in Bangor, Maine on Friday.

At the White House, officials weren’t giving up on the Senate just yet.

“We’re continuing to push forward, hopefully, with the repeal and replacement of Obamacare. We’ve never been shy about that, and we’re going to continue to do that,” said incoming Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“I think he and I both want to get something done,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said of President Trump, after a phone call between the two on the health care issue.

But the problem for Republicans is a simple one of numbers right now – the GOP is short on votes in the Senate.

And while President Trump has demanded that Senators stick around deep into August to work out a deal, there was no sense in the hallways of the U.S. Capitol on Monday that such a deal was going to emerge.

Instead, White House officials were already talking about the next big legislative fight – one that could be even more difficult than health care.

Read More
News

  • Couple accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different Georgia counties
    Couple accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different Georgia counties
    A Gwinnett County couple is accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different north Georgia counties, stealing dozens of guns from cars. The pair is now in custody as police try to figure out how they could hit so many fire stations in such a short period of time. 'We believe one of the main things the suspects were looking for were firearms,' Cobb County's police chief, Mike Register, said. Register says their suspects believed firefighters likely kept firearms in their cars and that's what they were looking for during their five-month-long crime spree. 'But what happened to the 40 guns now missing?' Channel 2's Ross Cavitt asked. 'That's still an ongoing portion of the case,' Register said. TRENDING STORIES: Gwinnett teen dies after collapsing at club soccer practice Mom, 6-year-old die in house fire started by cigarette, officials say Mother drives up on wreck that killed son Investigators say good old-fashioned police work combined with new technologies helped lead to the Gwinnett County couple. As far as they know, neither Elijah Ross nor Ayana Forest had any connections to firefighters, but the two made firefighters' jobs that much more difficult. 'Very discouraging for them, you know,' Bill Johnson with the Cobb County Fire Department said. 'They are out doing their job serving the citizens and trying to protect them the best they can, only to find out they return from a call or wake up in the morning to find their cars have been broken into and their personal items stolen,' Bill Johnson with the Cobb County Fire Department said. Police allege the couple hit 44 locations in 17 counties, breaking into more than 160 cars. 'Although they won't say how many, if any, of the guns they have recovered, they believe they were destined for the black market,' Maj. Jeff Adcock said.
  • Friends couldn't save student athlete after he jumped into river
    Friends couldn't save student athlete after he jumped into river
    The former coach of a Gwinnett County high school student who drowned in the Chattahoochee river on Sunday told Channel 2's Tony Thomas he cannot believe he is gone. Teenagers who knew Mountain View High School student Perez Tamfu, 17, were back jumping off Settles Bridge Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the soccer player drowned in the Chattahoochee. 'I think that's one thing that is really affecting everybody, just the loss of not just a teammate, but a friend as well,' former coach Shane Pulliam said. Pulliam was Tamfu's soccer coach until just a month ago. He got word of the accident shortly after it happened. TRENDING STORIES: Man attacked grandmother with 'Rambo-style knife', police say Mother drives up on wreck that killed son Police search for escaped inmate out of Atlanta 'He made good grades, and he worked hard,' Pulliam said. 'Always had a smile on his face. Always made everyone laugh. Just had a big heart.' Gwinnett firefighters say Tamfu and other Mountain View teammates were jumping off the bridge Sunday night when Tamfu got into trouble in the 50-degree water. Several people tried to save him. 'We've learned since then several of his friends tried to perform a rescue (but) he went back underwater after being combative as they described and did not resurface,' Capt. Tommy Rutledge said. Officials said Tamfu was not wearing a life jacket. Tamfu is the second Gwinnett high school soccer player to die in the past few days . Parkview's Michael Jones died from medical issues while at club soccer practice.
  • Old scam with a new look targeting metro grandparents
    Old scam with a new look targeting metro grandparents
    Police say scammers are bringing back an old scam with a new look, targeting grandparents. Local police told Channel 2's Carl Willis that the criminals got one unsuspecting man to buy them $5,400 in Target gift cards. Police in Henry County say they are trying to identify the man seen in store surveillance who they say was involved in scamming an 89-year-old man out of thousands of dollars. 'We (don't) recognize this individual but we have had previous cases that involve similar scams,' Maj. Mike Ireland, of the Henry County Police Department, told Willis. While the image is new, the scam is not. It works like this: A victim, typically elderly, is targeted in a phone call and told that a loved one is in jail and they need to send bail money right away. This time, they say they need payment in the form of Target gift cards. TRENDING STORIES: HS football player drowns celebrating end of camp with team, mother says Husband, wife killed in crash on way to movies Mother: Daughter died because she didn't have enough money 'We know that it was a male who made the call and we're not sure if the same individual who made the call is the same individual who went to the Target,' Ireland said. The suspect walked into a Target store in McDonough, redeemed Target gift cards and bought Apple iTunes cards. The victim is still reeling over being fooled. 'I don't know where he got all of the information on my grandson but somehow he acquired it,' the victim who asked not to be identified, told Willis. The caller claimed to be an attorney who could bail his grandson out of jail. The caller knew the name of the victim's grandson's and knew about his career. The victim said the caller even put someone on the phone to impersonate his grandson. 'When the victim finally made contact with the grandson, he said, 'I'm not in Georgia. I haven't been in Georgia in a while,'' Ireland said. 'I knew I'd been had but it was all too late then,' the victim told Willis. But it's not too late to catch up to the man seen in the store surveillance video. 'What we want to do is see if anyone out there can identify this individual,' Ireland said. The victim said the suspect called back the next morning and tried to get even more money out of him. If you have information on this case, you are asked to call Henry County police.
  • Patient says he got someone else's medical records
    Patient says he got someone else's medical records
    A man says a hospital's mistake left him with another man's medical records! Alcarro Grier told Channel 2's Rikki Klaus he thought he was reviewing his test results when he realized he had someone else's medical file in hand. It contained information that even the other patient did not know. 'This could ruin people,' Grier said. Grier said he checked out of Grady Memorial Hospital on July 22 and received a discharge packet. TRENDING STORIES: HS football player drowns celebrating end of camp with team, mother says Husband, wife killed in crash on way to movies Mother: Daughter died because she didn't have enough money At his Stockbridge home, he checked the paperwork inside for test results. 'So I said, 'Oh, this doesn't look right,' Grier told Klaus. 'When I turned to the front, it was someone, completely other information.' He saw another person's name, medical history and contact information. Grier called the phone number. 'I feel extremely violated,' said Joseph Bell, who answered the call from Grier. 'I just got this phone call, out of the blue, while I was laying in my bed.' 'Grady needs to get it together.' Man receives another patient's health history, test results. https://t.co/CDqXHwBS59 Live report: 11p pic.twitter.com/YwGsoFjtas-- Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) August 1, 2017 Bell was still checked into Grady at the time. 'They told me who I am. They even told me things I didn't even know,' Bell said. Bell is a Michael Jackson tribute artist. He told Klaus he worried about blackmail affecting his livelihood. 'To know that all your business is out there like that. Like, I'm an artist. That could affect my career in a tragic way,' Bell said. Grady sent a statement that reads, in part, 'We sincerely apologize and regret that this situation has occurred. Grady has firm policies and systems in place to protect the privacy of our patients.' The men want Grady to be more careful. 'It's an injustice. It could happen to anyone, and I'm surprised that Grady would provide that kind of service or have that kind of mistake,' Bell said. 'This is not OK to do,' Grier said. Grady said it has addressed the incident internally and will continue to work diligently and enforce its policies. Bell said Grier gave him his paperwork. But Bell worries his personal information could be floating around.
  • Sen. Flake faults GOP, Democrat partisanship for Trump rise
    Sen. Flake faults GOP, Democrat partisanship for Trump rise
    Republican Sen. Jeff Flake took his own party to task as well as Democrats, blaming both in a new book for the political gridlock that led to Donald Trump's presidency and its current chaos. The debut of the Arizona lawmaker's book 'Conscience of a Conservative' comes amid turmoil in the White House marked by Anthony Scaramucci's rocky 11 days as communications director and the replacement of the chief of staff. The book published by Random House goes on sale Tuesday. Flake says in the book that people who felt abandoned by the top parties were drawn to Trump, 'a candidate who entertained them and offered oversimplified answers' to complex issues. The senator says that since the election conservatives have been in denial as the government at its highest levels has become dysfunctional. Flake was highly critical of Trump during the presidential campaign, but has sought to reach common ground and backed some of the administration's initiatives, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's backup proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it later. Scaramucci left his post in the Trump administration on Monday, days after he let loose an expletive-filled rant against senior staff members, including then-chief of staff Reince Priebus. A White House statement said he left so that the new chief of staff, former Homeland Secretary John Kelly, could build his own team.
