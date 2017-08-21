Listen Live
National Govt & Politics
How times have changed – Reagan vs Trump on major tax reform
Close

How times have changed – Reagan vs Trump on major tax reform

How times have changed – Reagan vs Trump on major tax reform

How times have changed – Reagan vs Trump on major tax reform

By: Jamie Dupree Jamie Dupree – WSB Radio

As Republicans talk about the need to act on major tax reform, the preparation for that mammoth undertaking pales in comparison to the last effort during the Reagan Administration, an exercise that took time to first develop legislative proposals, and then to wind their way through the House and Senate, as the bill experienced several near-death experiences before finally achieving victory in the fall of 1986.

Here are some thoughts on the differences between 1986 and 2017.

1. Reagan vs Trump – 489 pages vs 1. The White House efforts on tax reform were much different when you look at President Ronald Reagan, who called for tax reform in his 1984 State of the Union Address. By November of 1984, the Treasury Department had finished a comprehensive study of different ideas on tax reform, and presented that to Mr. Reagan. In late May of 1985, the President spoke to the nation from the Oval Office, as he sent Congress a 489 page document, “The President’s Tax Proposals to the Congress for Fairness, Growth and Simplicity.” While President Trump mentioned tax reform in his first speech to a joint session of Congress back in February, the only thing produced so far by the Trump Administration is one page of bullet points on what he hopes to achieve with tax reform. Read through the Reagan document linked above – it is filled with excessive amounts of detail on what the President’s proposal would change, and the impact. None of that is available on even the limited goals of the Trump tax reform plan.

2. Treasury 1986 vs Treasury 2017. President Reagan had two main figures serve as Treasury Secretary during the development and passage of the Tax Reform Act of 1986. One was Don Regan, who left Treasury to take the job as White House Chief of Staff, trading positions with James Baker, as Baker took over the Treasury post for the drive to enact tax reform into law. Baker was a political operative who had worked for Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, while Regan was a Wall Street chieftain brought on by Reagan to serve in his administration. While you could maybe equate Regan to Trump Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin – because of their Wall Street backgrounds – Mnuchin has yet to prove that he belongs in the same sentence as Regan, who went on to become White House Chief of Staff to Reagan. Mnuchin predicted earlier this year that tax reform would be done by August. Reporters in the Capitol chuckled at the legislative innocence of that prediction.

3. Congress 1986 vs Congress 2017. Just as we can compare the players in the administration, we can look at the rosters in Congress to see what might happen on tax reform. There were some big names involved in 1986 – Rostenkowski, Packwood, Tip, and Dole. Those are four major players in the modern history of Congress. Of the 2017 roster of Brady, Hatch, Ryan and McConnell, maybe only Mitch McConnell would be considered an equal of those 1986 lawmakers. When Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady emerges from H-208 in the Capitol, he is a jovial fellow, but he isn’t the old bull that Dan Rostenkowski was at the time of the 1986 tax bill. Maybe in 20 years, Speaker Paul Ryan will be an equal of former Speaker Tip O’Neill. This battle over taxes could go a long way to establishing reputations of these key GOP lawmakers.

4. Much more bipartisanship in 1986 than in 2017. One thing that is certainly hampering tax reform efforts this time around is how things have changed politically in the Congress. Back in 1986, tax reform was done with a big bipartisan effort. The final bill received 292 votes in the House and 74 in the Senate. That seems highly unlikely this time around, as it simply wouldn’t be acceptable to large blocks of voters in either party to have a bipartisan bill (even though it should be the goal). I talked with the son of a former big name GOP Congressman the other day, who lamented the vice that politicians are in nowadays, as he argued they don’t have the political leeway back home to make a bipartisan tax deal work. I’m not sure I agree with that. I still think experience is a big deal, and most Republicans have never been in this position on a major issue like tax reform. We just saw the difficulties that the GOP encountered with health care. Stay tuned.

.

5. This is far bigger than the fight over health care. I cannot stress this enough. Yes, we had some well-heeled lobbyists involved in the health care fight. But it will go to another level when we get on to tax reform. 1100 Longworth and H-208 are room numbers that mean something very important in the context of the House of Representatives, and those rooms will be two very powerful destinations for lobbyists who want to impact the course of tax reform in coming months. Back in 1986, they called it “Gucci Gulch,” and reporter Jeff Birnbaum wrote a book about it, which is still important reading today.

So, when you hear Republicans talk about tax reform, focus on one thing for now – when will see a real bill? Once that happens, then we can talk about actually passing legislation through the House and Senate, and getting that to the President’s desk.

Before the first vote can be taken, Republicans also to figure out if they are doing tax reform via budget reconciliation (no filibuster in the Senate) or by the regular legislative process, where a filibuster is possible.

A lot of work remains to be done – it seems unlikely that will happen before the end of 2017, but stay tuned.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • 10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with tanker
    10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with tanker
    Ten sailors are missing and five are injured after a U.S. Navy destroyer collided with an oil and chemical tanker early Monday. >> Read more trending news The USS John S. McCain collided with the 'Alnic MC' at 6:24 a.m. in the Strait of Malacca off the coast of Singapore in the Pacific Ocean, according to the U.S. 7th Fleet. The USS John S. McCain sustained damage to its left rear side. The Navy said the ship has significant hull damage, and the crew berths, machinery and communications rooms were flooded, according to The Associated Press. Osprey aircraft and Seahawk helicopters from the USS America are helping with search and rescue efforts, officials said. Tug boats and coast guard vessels are also helping. The ship is named for both McCain Sr. and Jr. who served in the Navy. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Police investigating first homicide in 11 years in city of Morrow
    Police investigating first homicide in 11 years in city of Morrow
    Morrow police are investigating a homicide they said is the first one in the city in 11 years. Police said they responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Oxford Townhomes around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. It happened near a Walmart, across the highway and railroad tracks, police said. Officers found an 18-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. They said he was pronounced dead at the scene. “This is a murder investigation at this point and all available resources for the Detective Division are being utilized,” Morrow Police Chief James Callaway said in a statement. There are no suspects at this time, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Morrow police or Atlanta Crime Stoppers. There will be at least a $2,000 reward for information, which police said is likely to increase. Tips can be anonymous. 
  • Attack victims came from around world to celebrate Barcelona
    Attack victims came from around world to celebrate Barcelona
    The victims of last week's attacks in Barcelona and a nearby resort town came from around the world and across generations — a Canadian with an adventurous spirit, a Portuguese woman celebrating her 74th birthday, a 3-year-old Spanish boy enjoying a day out with his family. They are among 14 people killed and more than 120 others wounded in Barcelona and the nearby town of Cambrils on Thursday and Friday. The dead and injured represented nearly three dozen countries, places where loved ones are in mourning or experiencing a new kinship with the people of Spain. Here are some details about the victims: ___ Julian Cadman, 7, Australia and Britain The British and Australian governments and Catalan emergency services announced the death of 7-year-old Julian Cadman on Sunday. The boy, a dual citizen of Australia and Britain, had been missing since the attack that seriously injured his mother. Julian and his mother, Jom Cadman, were in Barcelona for a family wedding and enjoying the sights when a van sped down the Las Ramblas promenade targeting pedestrians. His mother, a 43-year-old from the Philippines who had been living in Australia, was hospitalized. 'He was so energetic, funny and cheeky, always bringing a smile to our faces,' the child's family said in a statement released by the Australian department for foreign affairs after his death was announced. On Friday, Julian's grandfather posted an appeal on Facebook with Julian's photo asking for help finding him. The Australian prime minister asked people to pray for him, and the British prime minister said the government was urgently looking into his situation. The family statement extended sympathy to others coping with losses and thanked all those who helped search for Julian, saying, 'Your kindness was incredible during a difficult time.' 'We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts. ___ Ian Moore Wilson, 53, Canada Ian Moore Wilson's daughter Fiona described him as an adventurous traveler and 'much-loved husband, father, brother and grandfather.' The Vancouver police department issued a statement from Fiona, a staff sergeant in the force, saying that Wilson had been killed and his wife, Valerie, had been injured in the attack. Fiona Wilson and the Vancouver police thanked the emergency workers and others who helped her father in his final moments and got medical assistance for her mother. 'In the midst of this tragedy, my dad would want those around him to focus on the extraordinary acts of human kindness that our family has experienced over the past several days, and that is exactly what we intend to do,' she wrote. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said four other Canadians were injured in the extremist attacks. ___ Granddaughter and grandmother, 20 and 74, Portugal The two were in Barcelona to celebrate the grandmother's birthday when they were caught up in the horror on Las Ramblas, according to Portuguese media reports. They had arrived in the city for a week's vacation just a few hours before they were killed, Jose Luis Carneiro, a Lisbon official, told reporters. The older woman was reported dead Friday, while the younger woman was initially reported as missing before finally being identified Saturday. Those hours left her parents in a painful limbo, Carneiro said. The parents are 'broken-hearted,' Carneiro said. 'Firstly, because they were caught by surprise by the death of the man's mother and then spent hours not knowing what had happened to their daughter.' The victims' names were not released. ___ Pepita Codina, 75, Spain Pepita Codina is being honored with a makeshift memorial in Hipolit de Voldrega, her hometown of 3,000 people near Barcelona. Mayor Xavier Vilamala said on Twitter he was 'very sad and distressed' by the news of her death. Local media reported that Codina's daughter, Elisabet, was injured in the attack, but is currently out of danger at Hospital del Marin Barcelona. Neighbor Enriqueta Ordeig described Codina as a 'very good woman' who moved to the town when her husband retired, according to the El Pais newspaper. ___ Bruno Gulotta, 35, Italy A father from Legnano in northern Italy is being praised as a hero who protected his children during an attack in Barcelona. One of his Gulotta's work colleagues, Pino Bruno, told the Italian news agency ANSA that he saved the life of his two young children — Alessandro, 6, and Aria, 7 months — by throwing himself between them and the van that mowed people down. Bruno said he spoke to Gulotta's wife, Martina, and she told him her husband had been holding the 6-year-old's hand on the tourist-thronged avenue in Barcelona when 'the van appeared suddenly.' 'Everyone knelt down, instinctively, as if to protect themselves,' Bruno said, adding that Gulotta put himself in front of his children and was fatally struck. Gulotta was a sales manager for Tom's Hardware Italia, an online publication about technology. 'Rest in peace, Bruno, and protect your loved ones from up high,' read one tribute on the company's website. ___ Carmen Lopardo, 80, Italy Lopardo, apparently the oldest person to die in the attack, was among three Italians killed in Barcelona, according to Italy's foreign ministry. In a statement, it said Lopardo was killed in the 'vile terrorist attack in Barcelona,' without providing details. News reports said Lopardo was an Italian who had immigrated to Argentina in 1950 and was visiting Barcelona. ___ Silvina Alejandra Pereyra, 40, Argentina and Spain Argentina's Foreign Ministry says Pereyra, an Argentine-Spanish dual citizen who resided in Barcelona for the last 10 years, is among those who died. It says in a statement that her death was confirmed through family members living in Bolivia after a cousin identified her body at a morgue in Barcelona. The Argentine government expressed its deep regret over the pain caused to Pereyra's family and friends and said its diplomatic missions in Barcelona and Madrid are working to assist. ___ Francisco Lopez Rodriguez, 57, and Javier Martinez, 3, Spain Francisco Lopez Rodriguez was killed with his 3-year-old grand-nephew, Javier Martinez, while walking along Las Ramblas. Lopez was accompanied by his wife, Roser — who is recovering from her wounds in a hospital — her niece and the niece's two children, one of them Javier. 'He was a lovely man, kind and charitable' and always telling jokes, said 81-year-old Natalia Moreno Perez from Lopez's native Lanteira, a town of 700 inhabitants outside Granada in southern Spain. Lopez left the town with his family in the 1960s to seek work and was a metal worker living in Rubi, a migrant town of 75,000 people northwest of Barcelona. 'We are a broken family,' niece Raquel Baron Lopez posted on Twitter. ___ Luca Russo, 25, Italy One of Italy's three victims in the Barcelona van attack is being mourned as a brilliant young engineer dragged to his death before his girlfriend's eyes. A determined Luca Russo, 25, already had a job in electronic engineering, no easy feat in Italy, where youth unemployment runs stubbornly high. 'We were investing in him. We wanted to make him grow professionally,' the Italian news agency ANSA quoted Stefano Facchinello, one of the partners in the Padua-area company where Russo had worked for a year, as saying. The girlfriend, Marta Scomazzon, who was hospitalized with a fractured foot and elbow, told an aunt that 'we were walking together, then the van came on top of us.' ___ Ana Maria Suarez, Spain The Spanish royal family sent condolences to Ana Maria Suarez's family via Twitter after she died in the attack in the resort town of Cambrils. According to local media, the 67-year-old woman was originally from the city of Zaragoza, and was on vacation with her family. Suarez's husband and one of her sisters were injured and being treated at a hospital. They had just eaten dinner and were celebrating the husband's 69th birthday, walking in the crowded port area of Cambrils, when a van drove down a path hours after the Barcelona attack, according to El Mundo newspaper. Suarez is the only civilian to have been killed in Cambrils, where five attackers wearing fake explosives belts were shot to death by police. ___ Jared Tucker, 42, United States California resident Jared Tucker, 42, and his wife were ending their European vacation in Barcelona after visiting Paris and Venice, and were on their way to a beach when they decided to stop at a cafe on Las Ramblas. Shortly after her husband left to use the restroom, 'all mayhem broke out,' Heidi Nunes-Tucker told NBC News. Later, she learned that he was among those killed in the truck attack in Barcelona, the only known American fatality. Nunes-Tucker, 40, called her husband 'truly the love of my life' and says she's struggling to make sense of the violence. Tucker's father, Daniel Tucker, said the couple had saved for the vacation to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary. Jared Tucker, who worked with his father in a family business remodeling swimming pools, had 'a magnetic personality, and people loved him,' his father told The Associated Press. He liked to fish, play golf and other sports, and leaves behind three daughters. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expressed condolences to the victim's family. ___ Elke Vanbockrijck, Belgium Vanbockrijck was at the KFC Heur Tongeren soccer club 'nearly every day' ferrying her 10- and 14-year-old boys back and forth to training and matches, said team president Arnould Partoens. The family was on vacation in Barcelona. The boys and their father, a policeman, were unhurt, he said. Team vice president Herwig Dessers said coaches and players would stand in silence to remember her over the next few days 'and talk to the children about what happened.' A picture of Vanbockrijck now rests on the bar inside the clubhouse. ___ The Potot family, Ireland Norman Potot and his family were scouting for souvenir keychains when 'suddenly, a white van came running through us,' the Philippines-born Ireland resident later told the Irish Independent. Potot was hit in the ribcage and lost consciousness, regaining it to observe police and bystanders running and blood everywhere. His family — 39-year-old wife, Pederlita, or Pearly, and their two children — were injured in the stampeding crowd. Daughter Nailah Pearl, 9, had a broken arm. Son Nathaniel, 5, suffered a broken leg that needed surgery on what had been a trip to celebrate his birthday. 'My kids are traumatized. All of us are traumatized,' Potot, 45, told the Independent from his Barcelona hospital bed. He suffered kidney and head injuries. By Saturday, the Potots were feeling well enough to greet Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia as the royals visited their hospital ward. Norman Potot, originally from the Filipino municipality of Cordova, and his wife, who's from the city of Ozamiz, moved to Dublin to work in the hotel industry, friend Dennis Santillan told the Philippine Daily Inquirer. The Potots are Irish citizens, according to media reports. ___ Danica Kirka in London; Barry Hatton and Helena Alves in Lisbon, Portugal; Ciaran Giles in Madrid, Jocelyn Gecker in Walnut Creek, California; Lorne Cook in Brussels, Nicole Winfield in Rome, Kristen Gelineau in Sydney, and Jennifer Peltz in New York contributed.
  • Stone Mountain poses another test for Confederate symbols
    Stone Mountain poses another test for Confederate symbols
    The huge raised-relief images show a Confederate trinity sitting astride their horses, high above the ground. Hats held across their chests, President Jefferson Davis and Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas 'Stonewall' Jackson ride across the face of Stone Mountain into faded glory. Part theme park and part shrine to Dixie's Lost Cause, this granite outcrop east of Atlanta — sculpted like a Mt. Rushmore of the Confederacy — is once again an ideological battlefield as a new fight rages over rebel symbolism across the South. In the aftermath of the Aug. 12 white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, a Democratic candidate for Georgia governor said the carving should be removed. But removal would probably mean destroying a work of public art that took decades to complete and is the centerpiece of one of Georgia's biggest tourist destinations. The images carved into the mountain, 'like Confederate monuments across this state, stand as constant reminders of racism, intolerance and division,' Stacey Abrams wrote in an email to supporters following the violence in Charlottesville. Abrams is vying to become the nation's first black female governor. Gazing up at the carving Thursday with out-of-town guests, Leila Finn and Sandra Neuse, white women from nearby Avondale Estates, said they visit Stone Mountain for the hiking trails and other park amenities. They see the carving as a curiosity. 'I think it would be more productive to use it as a talking point for education than to just get rid of it,' Finn said, quickly adding, 'I wouldn't mind if they took down some of the flags.' John Purpera, who's white, stopped Thursday at Stone Mountain with his wife and son while driving from their home in Port St. Lucie, Florida, to St. Louis to see Monday's solar eclipse. Originally from Louisiana, he opposes the removal of Confederate statues. 'The people that want it removed should be shot,' he said. 'It's part of history, and you shouldn't just delete parts of history you don't like.' Even if Abrams wins the nomination and beats the odds next year to become governor of this red state, it's unlikely she would be able to get the carving removed. State law says it 'shall never be altered, removed, concealed or obscured in any fashion and shall be preserved and protected for all time as a tribute to the bravery and heroism of the citizens of this state who suffered and died in their cause.' That language was part of a compromise in a 2001 law that changed the state flag from one that included the Confederate battle flag. It would be extremely difficult to muster enough support in the Georgia General Assembly to change the law, University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock said. 'That's going to be a lot harder than pulling down a statue,' he quipped. Those who want Confederate symbols removed often say they belong in a museum where there's explanation and context, not prominently displayed on public lands. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association, which manages Stone Mountain Park, argues the park serves precisely that purpose. Lining the massive lawn stretching out from the mountain's base — where families gather with picnics to watch a laser show projected onto the mountain — is a series of individual brick terraces, one for each Confederate state. A plaque notes the dates of the state's secession and of its readmission to the Union. The white-columned Memorial Hall at the top of the lawn houses full-scale reproductions of parts of the carving so visitors can get a better sense of its size — 90 feet (27 meters) by 190 feet (58 meters). Another section explores local history, with exhibits on the Civil War that do not delve deeply into the war's causes or touch on later controversies. In 2015, when the massacre of nine black worshippers at a Charleston, South Carolina, church by a white supremacist gunman led to calls to remove Confederate memorials, the Stone Mountain association considered adding a memorial to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. But the plan was dropped after it ran into resistance from both those who identify with King and those who honor the Confederacy. Stone Mountain's history is deeply entwined with the Ku Klux Klan. The first sketches for the carving were drawn up in 1915 at the request of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. That same year, the Klan experienced a rebirth with a Thanksgiving night cross burning atop Stone Mountain. That year also saw the release of the film 'The Birth of a Nation,' which glorified the Reconstruction-era KKK. For decades thereafter, Stone Mountain was the site of an annual KKK cross burning. Because of funding problems and other issues, the carving was not completed until 1972. Georgia Historical Society historian Stan Deaton said it's significant that the monument was begun as the KKK was reborn and completed following the civil rights movement and desegregation. He said many Southern politicians still chafed at changes imposed by what they considered an intrusive federal government. 'As a segregated society is coming to an end, we're going to forever enshrine these three Confederate heroes on the front of this mountain as a kind of perpetual middle finger, if you will, to the federal government,' Deaton said. The Sacred Knights of the Ku Klux Klan applied last May for a permit to hold a 'lighting ceremony' on top of the mountain on Oct. 21 to commemorate the 1915 burning. In a letter last week denying the permit, the Stone Mountain Memorial Association cited a disruptive 2016 clash between a white nationalist group and opponents at the park. The association 'condemns the beliefs and actions of the Ku Klux Klan' and believes denying the permit 'is in the best interest of all parties and is the appropriate course of action,' it said in a statement. As Donald Smith and Anna Hardeman, who live just south of Atlanta in College Park and are both black, contemplated hiking the trail that goes up the back of the mountain to the summit Thursday, they said they would like to see the carving removed. 'It's a reminder of a time you don't want to be reminded of,' Hardeman said. But Smith said he wondered if removing Confederate monuments might just sow more division. Noting that as soon as he entered the park, he had to turn onto Robert E. Lee Boulevard, he mused on a childhood adage. 'It's like my parents said about sticks and stones,' he said. 'These names will never hurt you. It's when the people actually pick up the sticks and stones that it can hurt you.
