A day after a federal judge in Hawaii ordered the Trump Administration to widen its limits on family members allowed to visit the U.S. from half a dozen majority Muslim nations, the U.S. Attorney General said he would take the matter right back to the U.S. Supreme Court for further legal action, accusing the judge of violating a ‘proper respect for separation of powers.’
“The Supreme Court has had to correct this lower court once, and we will now reluctantly return directly to the Supreme Court to again vindicate the rule of law,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
The new ruling takes issue with how the Trump Administration defines close members of a family, and who would be allowed to visit someone legally in the United States.
Under the rules set by the White House, grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law would not be included the definition of ‘close family.’
In his ruling, Federal Judge Derrick Watson said the limited definition of close family relationship “represents the antithesis of common sense.”
“Common sense, for instance, dictates that close family members be
defined to include grandparents. Indeed, grandparents are the epitome of close family members. The Government’s definition excludes them. That simply cannot be,” the judge wrote.
