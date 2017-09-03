Listen Live
Federal bribery, corruption trial begins Wednesday for Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ)
By: Jamie Dupree Jamie Dupree – WSB Radio

Over two years after his indictment on federal bribery and corruption charges, Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) goes on trial this week in a New Jersey federal court, as prosecutors charge that the veteran Democratic lawmaker engaged in a scheme in which Menendez received “lavish vacations” in exchange for the Senator using the power of his office to advocate for the business interests of a Florida eye doctor, Salomon Melgen.

In court documents submitted last week, the feds said the “bribery scheme began shortly after Menendez’s elevation to the Senate in 2006 , when Melgen began a pattern of treating Menendez to weekend and week-long getaways in the Dominican Republic that would continue for the next several years.”

Prosecutors charge that Menendez wrongly accepted gifts from Melgen, didn’t pay for expensive travel and accommodations, but instead used the “currency of his Senate office to take official action to benefit the South Florida doctor.”

“Menendez enjoyed these flights and vacations free of charge. But, in a scheme to hide the trips from public view and keep the corrupt pact secret, Menendez mentioned nothing of the gifts on his annual financial disclosure forms,” the feds allege.

The indictment also alleges that Menendez also helped Melgen deal with billing disputes involving Medicare, and when Melgen was trying to get a cargo screening contract in the Dominican Republic.

All of that – and more – is detailed in the indictment against Menendez. Take a few minutes to read it.

Menendez has maintained that this was a friendship, and as such, did not rise to anything involving bribery or corruption.

After the indictments were announced in 2015, Menendez vowed to fight the charges, saying he had been under a “Justice Department cloud” for several years.

In the halls of Congress, Menendez has said very little about his trial, carrying on with his regular business in the Senate.

Behind the scenes, lawyers for Menendez have been doing all they can to keep this trial from overtaking his day job.

One effort was to alter the schedule of the trial, to allow Menendez to get back to the Senate when needed for important votes – but the judge overseeing the case rejected that legal move late last week.

The court did set a trial schedule for Monday through Thursday between 9:30 am and 2:30 pm – that could allow Menendez to rush back to Capitol Hill for any important evening votes.

It would also leave his Fridays open for any business – but in recent years, the Senate has rarely conducted any roll call votes on that day, instead letting Senators use that for home-state business.

For obvious reasons, there is a major political overtone for this trial, as Republicans made clear in recent days that they want to try to get as much attention on the trial as possible – especially since a guilty verdict could well see Menendez bounced out of the Senate.

And if that were to happen – then a Republican Governor, Chris Christie – would have the opportunity to choose a replacement for Menendez.

On Friday, GOP media bookers were already touting the issue for reporters and radio shows, promising to get guests on the air who would talk about the Menendez story.

Bribery. Conspiracy. Wire fraud. Violations of the Travel Act. Making false statements. Menendez faces some very serious charges, as his fellow Democrats wonder whether he will survive this legal battle.

News

  • Controlled burn at chemical plant, power off in west Houston
    Controlled burn at chemical plant, power off in west Houston
    Authorities started a controlled burn Sunday of highly unstable compounds at a Houston-area chemical plant that flooded because of Harvey. Utility crews went door-to-door to shut off power and warn those still at homes in the western reaches of the metro area that more flooding was possible. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said in a statement Sunday the decision was made to take 'proactive measures' to ignite the remaining trailers at the Arkema plant in Crosby. The office said that it doesn't pose any additional risk to the public. The 1.5-mile evacuation zone around the plant is still in place. Six of the trailers had remained after three others ignited in recent days and sent thick black smoke and tall flames into the air. Arkema had said Harvey's floodwaters engulfed its backup generators at the plant, knocking out the refrigeration necessary to keep the organic peroxides, used in such products as plastics and paints, from degrading and catching fire. Some people took a break from their cleanup efforts in the sweltering heat Sunday to worship on a declared National Day of Prayer, while others worried about looters and scavengers in storm-ravaged neighborhoods. Houston officials stressed that the recovery was beginning despite the renewed flood threat, but an official in the town of Liberty, northeast of the city, said some people in outlying areas there had yet to even return to their homes. 'This will last for some people for months, if not years,' said Liberty Fire Chief Brian Hurst. Residents of nearby Beaumont remained without potable water. At least 4,700 Houston dwellings were under new, mandatory evacuation orders, though about 300 people were thought to be refusing to leave. The Army Corps of Engineers said the water release is necessary to relieve the Addicks and Barker reservoirs from several feet of rain from Harvey and to create space in case of more. Mayor Sylvester Turner said anyone staying in already-waterlogged homes was endangering themselves and first responders. Harvey hit Texas on Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane, but brought the worst flooding to Houston and other communities as a tropical storm. It is blamed for at least 44 deaths. Still, Turner insisted that much of the nation's fourth-largest city was hoping to get back on track by Tuesday. 'The city of Houston is open for business. Anyone who was planning on a conference or a convention or a sporting event or a concert coming to this city, you can still come,' Turner said on the CBS show 'Face the Nation.' ''We want you to still come. We can do multiple things at the same time.' But in the southwest Bellaire neighborhood, police received reports of scavengers picking through water-damaged possessions and urged those cleaning up to keep anything left outside to dry closer to their homes and separate from what was considered a total loss. In the suburb of Dickinson, one homeowner used orange spray paint on a sheet of dirty plywood to warn: 'Looters Will B Shot.' Robert Lockey, a 48-year-old school district bus monitor, worked to clean up his flooded home in Spring, Texas, outside Houston, in the 94-degree heat. A pile of wooden doors lay in his yard next to ripped out drywall. 'They're sweating to death,' Lockey said, looking at his neighbors and their similar piles of debris. Added his roommate, Elizabeth Hallman: 'This definitely is not fun.' Repairs continued on the water treatment plant in Beaumont, about 85 miles from Houston, which failed after the swollen Neches River inundated the main intake system and backup pumps halted. In the nearby town of Vidor, Pat Lawrence and her fiancé, Jim Frasier, hopped on a tractor, the only way they could make it to services at the Pine Forest Baptist Church. 'You can't hardly comprehend all the water that's around,' Lawrence said. 'My house is not flooded but getting out is flooded. I've been in my house since last Saturday, not left the place until today.' Floodwaters also have inundated at least five toxic waste Superfund sites near Houston and some may be damaged, though Environmental Protection Agency officials have yet to assess the full extent of what occurred. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on CNN's 'State of the Union'' that the EPA is 'working on some of them already,' but 'they have restraints on their ability to check out some of them just simply because of the water.' Turner said Houston's drinking water hadn't been affected by the storm but added on 'Face the Nation': 'We would hope that the EPA would be on the ground now to take a look at those Superfund sites, to make sure that contamination is contained and limited.' Near the town of Liberty, about 45 miles from Houston, dozens of people were still cut off by the swollen Trinity River. Maggie King and her two children greeted a Texas National Guard helicopter that landed at the local fire department with pallets of drinking water. 'It's so far from over,' King said. 'There's so much more that has to be repaired from here.' Sunday was declared a day of prayer in Texas by Abbott and across the nation by President Donald Trump. He and the first lady attended services at St. John's, an Episcopal church in Washington, a day after visiting Harvey evacuees in Houston and Louisiana. At St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in the Gulf Coast city of Port Aransas, the clergy set out holy water and bug spray, and many anointed themselves with both. 'We will remember the destruction of this uninvited guest but we will never stop being a people of hospitality. The peace will return,' the Rev. Kris Bauta told about 50 worshippers from the darkened sanctuary. The church, only four blocks from the Gulf, suffered only a damaged carpet from a leak in the roof, although the storm surge ended 3 feet from the building. Trump has asked Congress for a $7.9 billion down payment toward Harvey relief and recovery efforts — a request expected to be swiftly approved when lawmakers return to work Tuesday. Abbott called that a mere 'down payment' and suggested the total cost of recovery could be as much as $180 billion. Harvey brought five straight days of rain totaling close to 52 inches (1.3 meters) in one location, the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental U.S. Another storm, Hurricane Irma, was far out over the Atlantic. It could come near the eastern Caribbean Sea by early this week but no coastal watches or warnings were issued. Irma was a Category 2 storm moving west-southwest at nearly 14 mph (20 kph). ___ Associated Press writers Jamie Stengle in Dallas, Kelly P. Kissel in Port Aransas, Texas, and Johnny Clark in Vidor, Texas, contributed to this report.
  • Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker dead at 67 after undisclosed illness
    Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker dead at 67 after undisclosed illness
    The co-founder of the classic rock band Steely Dan, Walter Becker, has died, according to a post on Becker’s website. He was 67. >> Read more trending news The cause has of death has not been disclosed and no other information is available on Becker’s death, but the guitarist missed the band’s July concerts as he recovered from an undisclosed illness, Rolling Stone reported. Steely Dan band mate Donald Fagan told Billboard at the time that he expected Becker to be back on his feet again soon. 'Walter's recovering from a procedure and hopefully he'll be fine very soon,' Fagan said. Rolling Stone reported that Becker's doctor told him not to leave his home in Maui for the July performances. Becker and musician Donald Fagan founded Steely Dan in 1972. The band, which was known for it’s jazz rock fusion, including blends of soul, R&B and pop music, had numerous hits during the 1970s, including “Reelin’ in the Years, “Hey Nineteen,” “Deacon Blues,” “Rikki Don’t Lose that Number” and many more. >> Related: Tobe Hooper, master of horror flicks, director of ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ has died Steely Dan achieved critical and commercial success before breaking up in 1981, then reunited again in 1993 and continued to tour. Social media is reacting to Becker’s death.
  • School apologizes after teacher says students can't wear 'Make America Great Again' shirts
    School apologizes after teacher says students can't wear 'Make America Great Again' shirts
    Channel 2 Action News has learned a high school teacher in Cherokee County recently expelled two students from her class for wearing T-shirts supportive of President Donald Trump. The incident happened on Thursday in a math class at River Ridge High School.  This is a developing story. Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. for more information.  'Her actions were wrong as the 'Make America Great Again' shirts worn by the students are not a violation of our School District dress code,' a statement from the Cherokee County School District read.  TRENDING STORIES: Houston man dies trying to save sister's pet from flooding PHOTOS: Dragon Con Parade 2017 Nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient The school district told Channel 2 Action News the teacher 'additionally, and inappropriately, shared her personal opinion about the campaign slogan during class.'  Chief communications officer Barbara P. Jacoby said the school's principal met with and apologized to the students who were the class, in addition to their families. The Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower said he is deeply sorry that this incident happened in one of their schools, and that 'it does not reflect his expectation that all students be treated equally and respectfully by our employees.' The school has not released any disciplinary action taken against the teacher at this time; however, it says that no students will face disciplinary action.
  • Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
    Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
    An Atlanta police officer is off the job after he was accused of running over a man he mistook for a suspect. Warren Hill said the officer ran him over last week in the parking lot of the Mall West End. 'It hurt bad,' he said. 'My head, my neck, my back, my whole body. You get hit by a car, what do you think is going to happen?' Hill said the officer thought he was a domestic violence suspect. 'I was trying to get away from the cops and I was scared of the cops, so I ran. So they thought I was the suspect and ran me down like a dog or an animal,' he said. TRENDING STORIES: Nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient Victim fights off robbery in Sam's Club parking lot; Suspect shoots self Panera Bread employee fired after insulting guest on receipt Channel 2's Justin Wilfon contacted the Atlanta Police Department and learned the officer is now on leave while the office of professional standards investigates. Hill said after police realized they had the wrong guy, they still arrested him after discovering he had an outstanding warrant for a broken taillight and failure to appear in court. Hill said the case of mistaken identity caused him a lot of pain. 'Madness, heartless. I am a human being,' he said. Hill said he considering filing a lawsuit against Atlanta police. APD said its report about what happened is not available yet, and more information will be available next week.
  • At Sunday services, messages of hope after Harvey's wrath
    At Sunday services, messages of hope after Harvey's wrath
    Gov. Greg Abbott declared Sunday a 'Day of Prayer' and urged residents to be steeled by their beliefs at a time of crisis. One Catholic congregation exiled by floodwaters held a makeshift service at a high school, another set out bug spray along with holy water, while pastors and priests talked of helping those in need and restoring a region left in shambles by Harvey. ___ Only days before Harvey hit, congregants at Christ United Church of Cypress, Texas, had celebrated returning to their beloved church after a long absence. In the spring of 2016, the building had been devastated by a storm that forced the congregation to gut the historic structure and rebuild. Now, with the small brick church extensively damaged, the work must start again. About 60 people gathered for a service Sunday at the church about 30 miles northwest of Houston, where Pastor Jeffrey Willey said he reminded his congregation that 'the church is not the building. We are the church.' 'We have to tear down all the walls again,' he said in a telephone interview. The church holds a significant place in the area, Willey said, its construction dating to the early 1900s. He's been buoyed by an outpouring of concern from people and other churches around the U.S., eager to help. 'We have a God that restores, that heals,' he added. With faith, 'we walk above the troubled waters of this earth.' 'It's not the end,' Willey said. ___ At the Pine Forest Baptist Church in Vidor, Texas, along the coast about 110 miles east of Houston, 45 people gathered for a service in the parking lot, after the church was flooded in the storm. Pat Lawrence and her fiance, Jim Frasier, arrived on a tractor after navigating the floodwaters that had left some homes cut off, like islands. 'You can't hardly comprehend all the water that's around,' Lawrence said. 'My house is not flooded, but getting out is flooded. I've been in my house since last Saturday,' she added. 'We came on the tractor because we wanted to come to church.' A few tears were shed. Associate Pastor Dale Prudhome told the congregants that prayer would help sustain them. After the service, he announced where supplies were being distributed, and what roads were passable. With people around the world praying for Texas, 'that's going to give you the strength to carry on,' he said. 'To know that your brothers and sisters are there beside you. That they're mourning with you. They're struggling on your behalf in prayer.' ___ In Port Aransas, the Rev. Kris Bauta celebrated Mass in the darkened sanctuary of St. Joseph Catholic Church, just four blocks from the Gulf of Mexico. It was spared from the destructive storm surge by just 3 feet, suffering only a leaky roof. As workers outside dragged toppled palm trees to the corners of the church's parking lot, the priest asked for God's blessing as 'we rebuild our lives and our beautiful island.' 'We will remember the destruction of this uninvited guest, but we will never stop being a people of hospitality. The peace will return,' Bauta told parishioners. ___ At the First Baptist Church in Humble, Texas, a morning service was held for about 2,000 people in the parking lot. A pile of debris was stacked at one end of the lot, the church that was once flooded with more than 2 feet of water on the other. Hundreds of volunteers have been helping strip the building of damaged materials. ___ The service at Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch was filled with talk of the deadly storm and its aftermath, and the way forward. 'Harvey came, but it didn't take us out,' Osteen said, after congregants listened to a live band accompanied by a light show, while many of the attendees stood and waved their arms. 'We are going to come out of this stronger than before.' The televangelist and his Lakewood Church had been criticized last week on social media for not offering to shelter people driven out of their homes. The church later opened its doors for those in need. Osteen urged those at the service and those watching online, 'Don't run away from your faith, run to your faith.' He assured them, 'Joy comes in the morning.' ___ Associated Press reporters Kelly P. Kissel in Port Aransas, Texas; David J. Phillip in Cypress, Texas; Gregory Bull in Spring, Texas; and Gerald Herbert and Johnny Clark in Vidor, Texas, contributed to this report.
  • No. 3 Florida State looks to regroup after Francois injury
    No. 3 Florida State looks to regroup after Francois injury
    Third-ranked Florida State faces a second straight season of trying to regroup after an injury to one of its top players. This one though strikes right at the heart of the offense in quarterback Deondre Francois. The sophomore injured his left knee during the fourth quarter Saturday night in a 24-7 loss to No. 1 Alabama in Atlanta. Francois was hurt when he was sacked from behind by Ronnie Harrison. Francois was helped off the field and could not put any weight on his left knee before being carted off. Francois was receiving further testing in Tallahassee on Sunday. Coach Jimbo Fisher is expected to have a further update during his weekly press conference Monday. The only diagnosis Fisher had after the game was 'unfortunately, he's hurt.' Francois was on crutches and the left leg had an air cast applied to it after he received X-rays. 'To look back and see your quarterback holding his knee, it's frightening,' center Alec Eberle said. 'But at the same time, we know Deondre is a tough and persevering guy.' Last season the Seminoles lost safety Derwin James after he injured his knee in the second game against Charleston Southern. Florida State proceeded to lose two of its next three games, including a 63-20 drubbing at Louisville. The Seminoles were also near the bottom of the national statistics in pass defense until turning things around the second half of the season. 'We're not going to quit as a team and lay down,' James said. 'It's not just a one-game season. We have to show up ready to play.' The quarterbacks find themselves in the same situation as last season's secondary — light on depth and experience. Francois started all 13 games last season and threw for the fifth-most yards in school history (3,350). Of the four quarterbacks after Francois on the depth chart, none of them have started a college game and have a combined 19 pass attempts. All of those passes have been attempted by junior J.J. Cosentino, but it is unlikely he would move to the top. James Blackman was in for the final series against Alabama and Fisher said that the 6-foot-5, 195-pound freshman would likely take over if Francois misses any time. If Blackman gets the call on Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe, he would be the ninth freshman in program history to start but the first true freshman since Dan Kendra in 1996. Fisher said during preseason drills that Blackman has picked up the offense quickly. 'He's a very intelligent guy who shows a lot of poise, presence and command,' Fisher said. 'He can throw the football and move around, too.' Eberle also said he has full faith in Blackman and has been impressed with the way he can make calls at the line. The Louisiana-Monroe game should give Fisher a good chance to evaluate all of his options before a Sept. 16 matchup against No. 18 Miami. Also on the roster are true freshman Bailey Hockman and walk-on freshman Jake Rizzo. Florida State's College Football Playoff hopes were thought to be still strong even if it lost to Alabama, providing it could win out. Having Francois on the sidelines would make that road a lot tougher. 'The mood is we played pretty well but we didn't finish,' said Eberle after the Alabama loss. 'We did too much to not finish. We've got a long season ahead and now we have to do our jobs.' ___ More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 ___ Follow Joe Reedy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/joereedy
