Doug Jones defeats Roy Moore in the Alabama senate race
Close

Doug Jones defeats Roy Moore in the Alabama senate race

Doug Jones defeats Roy Moore in the Alabama senate race
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL - DECEMBER 12: Democratic senatorial candidate Doug Jones speaks to reporters after voting at Brookwood Baptist Church on December 12, 2017 in Mountain Brook, Alabama. Doug Jones is facing off against Republican Roy Moore in a special election for U.S. Senate. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Doug Jones defeats Roy Moore in the Alabama senate race

By: WSB Radio

The Associated Press, Fox News, CNN have declared Doug Jones the winner of the Alabama Senate election.  With 99 percent of the precincts reporting, Doug Jones is ahead 49.6 percent to 48.8 percent for Roy Moore. Read more

MOBILE, Alabama – Twice booted from his position as state supreme court chief justice and dogged by allegations he pursued teenage girls when he was in his 30s, Roy Moore will find out Tuesday if the people of Alabama are willing to look past the scandals and send him to Washington as their next senator.

As Alabama’s special election neared the finish line on Monday, Moore, with the help of former aide to President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, renewed his call for voters to help him “clean the swamp.” 

Moore’s opponent, Democrat Doug Jones, on Monday campaigned with NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. Barkley told supporters that Alabama has, “got to stop looking like idiots to the nation.” 

Read More
  • Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations
    Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations
    Trading barbs with President Donald Trump via Twitter on Tuesday, women Democrats demanded that Congress investigate past claims of sexual misconduct leveled against the President during the 2016 campaign, as several lawmakers took the extra step of asking for Mr. Trump’s resignation. “President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won’t hold himself accountable,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who has emerged as the leader of efforts to pressure the President on the issue of past allegations. Mr. Trump lobbed a Twitter barb directly at the New York Democrat on Tuesday morning, labeling her a “lightweight” and “total flunky.” Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill &amp; Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 Gillibrand answered back, saying her voice would not be shut down by the President. You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017 And she was joined by other Democrats as well, in calling for the stories about the President to get more of a public airing. . @realDonaldTrump is a misogynist, compulsive liar, and admitted sexual predator. Attacks on Kirsten are the latest example that no one is safe from this bully. He must resign. https://t.co/7lNI23K7ib — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 12, 2017 Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017 A day after the White House turned aside questions about past claims made by women against the President, Mr. Trump directly addressed the matter, saying that it was all “FAKE NEWS,” calling the charges against him nothing more than ‘false accusations and fabricated stories.’ Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 At a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, a group of House Democratic women asked Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), the head of the House Oversight committee, to investigate the accusations against Mr. Trump. “At least 17 women have publicly accused the President of sexual misconduct,” the letter to Gowdy stated. “The President’s own remarks appear to back up the allegations,” the letter continued. “The President has boasted in public and in crude terms that he feels at liberty to perpetrate such conduct against women.” “The ‘Me-Too’ movement has arrived,” said Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL). “Victims must be heard, perpetrators must be held accountable.” 'To date, more than 17 women have publicly come forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct,' lawmaker says. 'Simply said, Americans deserve the truth.' https://t.co/mIxkZRGYzP pic.twitter.com/QhBvmGSxE1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 12, 2017 At a news conference, Frankel said the letter – which originally had 58 signatures – had swiftly jumped to over 100 in all. “Americans deserve the truth,” Frankel told reporters. While the Democratic women were in the spotlight, some of their male colleagues also chimed in with calls for a more thorough review of the accusations against Mr. Trump. “If you called for Franken to step down, don’t you also have to say it is the right thing for the President to resign?” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) on CNN.
  • Atlanta office building gets all-clear after evacuation
    Atlanta office building gets all-clear after evacuation
    A prominent Atlanta office building got an all-clear from authorities after a suspicious package prompted an evacuation Tuesday. Officers were summoned about 11:30 a.m. to the area of Broad and Marietta streets, Atlanta police spokeswoman Lisa Bender said in a statement. The building at 2 Peachtree Street was evacuated as a precaution. NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  “The package was investigated and found not to be a threat,” Bender said. The building houses the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Department of Human Services and other agencies. It once was heralded as the South’s tallest office tower. RELATED: Downtown businesses reopen, MARTA service resumes after investigation In other news:
  • 3 men facing felony charges in connection with shark-dragging video
    3 men facing felony charges in connection with shark-dragging video
    Three South Florida men have been charged in connection with a widely viewed video showing a shark being dragged behind a fast-moving boat. >> Read more trending news Michael Wenzel, 21, of Palmetto, Robert Lee Benac, 28, of Bradenton, and Spencer Heintz, 23, of Palmetto, were all charged with multiple crimes in connection with the video and other social media posts. The charges came after a four-month investigation, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. 'As we've said since this video and other images came to light, these actions have no place in Florida, where we treasure and conserve our natural resources for everyone,' said Commission Chairman Bo Rivard. 'We appreciate the patience and support of the public as our law enforcement investigators worked with the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office to identify a number of serious violations that will be brought to the courts for adjudication. It is our hope these charges will send a clear message to others that this kind of behavior involving our fish and wildlife will not be tolerated.' All three men face two counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty. Benac and Wenzel were also charged with one count of misdemeanor illegal method of taking. >> Related: Mother, daughter arrested, accused of beating student at bus stop Florida Gov. Rick Scott released the following statement on the charges: “I was outraged by the sickening video of a shark being horribly abused earlier this year. Florida has no tolerance for this mistreatment, and I am proud of the hard work of FWC law enforcement during this investigation to hold these individuals accountable for their horrific actions.”
  • Doug Jones spins upset over Roy Moore in US Senate race in Alabama
    Doug Jones spins upset over Roy Moore in US Senate race in Alabama
  • 5 things to know about Doug Jones, winner of the Alabama Senate race 
    5 things to know about Doug Jones, winner of the Alabama Senate race 
    After sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore in the weeks leading up to the Dec. 12, 2017, special election in Alabama, critics began lining up behind Democrat Doug Jones in the closely watched race. In a dramatic turn of events, Jones pulled off a nailbiter of a win against Moore. >> 5 things to watch in Alabama's U.S. Senate election Here's what we know about Jones, a 63-year-old former federal prosecutor from Birmingham: >> Who is Judge Roy Moore? 1. He became the U.S. attorney for Alabama's Northern District in 1997. President Bill Clinton appointed him to the post, which Jones held until 2001, according to NBC News. 2. Jones prosecuted two Ku Klux Klan members behind the 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing that killed four black girls in Alabama. In the early 2000s, Bobby Frank Cherry and Thomas Blanton were sentenced to life in prison in the case, according to NBC News. 3. He was involved in prosecuting Eric Rudolph, who bombed a Birmingham abortion clinic in 1998. That attack killed an off-duty officer. Rudolph also was behind the deadly 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta. >> Read more trending news  4. He has spoken in support of Moore's accusers. “Those brave women are entirely credible; they’re telling the truth,” Jones said, according to Newsweek. “Moore will be an embarrassment to the people and businesses of Alabama, and if he makes it to Senate, he’ll continue to divide our country.” 5. He is against repealing the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. Jones also told AL.com that he supports a woman's right to choose to have an abortion but added: 'The law for decades has been that late-term procedures are generally restricted except in the case of medical necessity. That's what I support.' Read more here.
  • Doug Jones defeats Roy Moore in the Alabama senate race
    Doug Jones defeats Roy Moore in the Alabama senate race
    Doug Jones has been declared the winner of the Alabama Senate election. The race was called for Jones by CNN, Fox News and the Associated Press. With 99 percent of the precincts reporting, Doug Jones is ahead 49.6 percent to 48.8 percent for Roy Moore.
