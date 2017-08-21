Listen Live
Donald Trump's plan in Afghanistan: Transcript from his speech 
Donald Trump’s plan in Afghanistan: Transcript from his speech 

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FORT MEYER, Va. -  On Monday, President Donald Trump gave a speech in which he discussed U.S. policy in Afghanistan

The remarks indicate that the 16-year war, the longest conflict in American history, may continue for some time, as Trump declined to give a specific timeline of when troops will pull out and would not discuss troop numbers.

>> Read more trending news

Read a full transcript of Trump’s remarks, from Fort Meyer, Virginia, from NPR, below:

“Thank you very much. Thank you. Please be seated. Vice president Pence, Secretary of State Tillerson, members of the cabinet, General Dunford, Deputy Secretary Shanahan, and Colonel Duggan. Most especially, thank you to the men and women of Fort Meyer and every member of the United States military at home and abroad. We send our thoughts and prayers to the families of our brave sailors who were injured and lost after a tragic collision at sea as well as to those conducting the search and recovery efforts.

“I am here tonight to lay out our path forward in Afghanistan and South Asia. But before I provide the details of our new strategy, I want to say a few words to the service members here with us tonight. To those watching from their posts, and to all Americans listening at home. Since the founding of our republic, our country has produced a special class of heroes whose selflessness, courage, and resolve is unmatched in human history.

“American patriots from every generation have given their last breath on the battlefield - for our nation and for our freedom. Through their lives, and though their lives - were cut short, in their deeds they achieved total immortality. By following the heroic example of those who fought to preserve our republic, we can find the inspiration our country needs to unify, to heal and to remain one nation under God. The men and women of our military operate as one team, with one shared mission and one shared sense of purpose.

“They transcend every line of race, ethnicity, creed, and color to serve together and sacrifice together in absolutely perfect cohesion. That is because all service members are brothers and sisters. They are all part of the same family. It’s called the American family. They take the same oath, fight for the same flag, and live according to the same law.

“They are bound together by common purpose, mutual trust, and selfless devotion to our nation and to each other. The soldier understands what we as a nation too often forget, that a wound inflicted upon on a single member of our community is a wound inflicted upon us all. When one part of America hurts, we all hurt.

“And when one citizen suffers an injustice, we all suffer together. Loyalty to our nation demands loyalty to one another. Love for America requires love for all of its people. When we open our hearts to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice, no place for bigotry, and no tolerance for hate. The young men and women we sent to fight our wars abroad deserve to return to a country that is not at war with itself at home. We cannot remain a force for peace in the world if we are not at peace with each other.

“As we send our bravest to defeat our enemies overseas, and we will always win, let us find the courage to heal our divisions within. Let us make a simple promise to the men and women we ask to fight in our name, that when they return home from battle, they will find a country that has renewed the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that unite us together as one.

“Thanks to the vigilance and skill of the American military, and of our many allies throughout the world, horrors on the scale of September 11, and nobody can ever forget that, have not been repeated on our shores. But we must acknowledge the reality I am here to talk about tonight, that nearly 16 years after September 11 attacks, after the extraordinary sacrifice of blood and treasure, the American people are weary of war without victory.

“Nowhere is this more evident than with the war in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history - 17 years. I share the American people's frustration. I also share their frustration over a foreign policy that has spent too much time, energy, money, and most importantly, lives trying to rebuild countries in our own image instead of pursuing our security interests above all other considerations. That is why shortly after my inauguration, I directed Secretary of Defense Mattis and my national security team to undertake a comprehensive review of all strategic options in Afghanistan and South Asia.

“My original instinct was to pull out, and historically I like following my instincts. But all my life, I have heard that decisions are much different when you sit behind the desk in the oval office. In other words, when you are president of the United States. So I studied Afghanistan in great detail and from every conceivable angle. After many meetings over many months, we held our final meeting last Friday at Camp David with my cabinet and generals to complete our strategy. I arrived at three fundamental conclusion about America's core interests in Afghanistan.

“First, our nation must seek an honorable and enduring outcome worthy of the tremendous sacrifices that have been made, especially the sacrifices of lives. The men and women who serve our nation in combat deserve a plan for victory. They deserve the tools they need and the trust they have earned to fight and to win. Second, the consequences of a rapid exit are both predictable and unacceptable. 9/11, the worst terrorist attack in our history, was planned and directed from Afghanistan because that country by a government that gave comfort and shelter to terrorists. A hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum that terrorists, including ISIS and al Qaeda, would instantly fill, just as happened before September 11. And as we know, in 2011, America hastily and mistakenly withdrew from Iraq.

“As a result, our hard-won gains slipped back into the hands of terrorists enemies. Our soldiers watched as cities they had fought for bled to liberate and won were occupied by a terrorist group called ISIS. The vacuum we created by leaving too soon gave safe haven for ISIS to spread, to grow, recruit and launch attacks. We cannot repeat in Afghanistan the mistake our leaders made in Iraq.

“Third and finally, I concluded that the security threats we face in Afghanistan and the broader region are immense. Today, 20 U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organizations are active in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The highest concentration in any region anywhere in the world. For its part, Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence, and terror. The threat is worse because Pakistan and India are two nuclear-armed states, whose tense relations threat to spiral into conflict, and that could happen.

“No one denies that we have inherited a challenging and troubling situation in Afghanistan and South Asia, but we do not have the luxury of going back in time and making different or better decisions.

“When I became president, I was given a bad and very complex hand, but I fully knew what I was getting into. Big and intricate problems. But one way or another, these problems will be solved. I am a problem solver. And in the end, we will win. We must address the reality of the world as it exists right now, the threats we face, and the confronting of all of the problems of today, an extremely predictable consequences of a hasty withdrawal. We need look no further than last week's vile, vicious attack in Barcelona to understand that terror groups will stop at nothing to commit the mass murder of innocent men, women, and children.

“You saw it for yourself. Horrible. As I outlined in my speech in Saudi Arabia, three months ago, America and our partners are committed to stripping terrorists of their territory, cutting off their funding and exposing the false allure of their evil ideology. Terrorists who slaughter innocent people will find no glory in this life or the next. They are nothing but thugs and criminals and predators, and, that’s right, losers. Working alongside our allies, we will break their will, dry up their recruitment, keep them from crossing our borders, and yes, we will defeat them, and we will defeat them handily. In Afghanistan and Pakistan, America's interests are clear.

“We must stop the resurgence of safe havens that enable terrorists to threaten America. And we must prevent nuclear weapons and materials from coming into the hands of terrorists and being used against us or anywhere in the world, for that matter. But to prosecute this war, we will learn from history.

“As a result of our comprehensive review, American strategy in Afghanistan and South Asia will change dramatically in the following ways: A core pillar of our new strategy is a shift from a time-based approach to one based on conditions. I’ve said it many times, how counterproductive it is for the United States to announce in advance the dates we intend to begin or end military operations.

“We will not talk about numbers of troops or our plans for further military activities. Conditions on the ground, not arbitrary timetables, will guide our strategy from now on. America's enemies must never know our plans or believe they can wait us out. I will not say when we are going to attack, but attack we will. Another fundamental pillar of our new strategy is the integration of all instruments of American power, diplomatic, economic, and military, toward a successful outcome. Someday, after an effective military effort, perhaps it will be possible to have a political settlement that includes elements of the Taliban and Afghanistan, but nobody knows if or when that will ever happen. America will continue its support for the Afghan government and the Afghan military as they confront the Taliban in the field.

“Ultimately, it is up to the people of Afghanistan to take ownership of their future, to govern their society, and to achieve an everlasting peace. We are a partner and a friend, but we will not dictate to the Afghan people how to live or how to govern their own complex society. We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists.

“The next pillar of our new strategy is to change the approach in how to deal with Pakistan. We can no longer be silent about Pakistan's safe havens for terrorist organizations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond.

“Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists. In the past, Pakistan has been a valued partner. Our militaries have worked together against common enemies. The Pakistani people have suffered greatly from terrorism and extremism. We recognize those contributions and those sacrifices, but Pakistan has also sheltered the same organizations that try every single day to kill our people. We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars, at the same time they are housing the same terrorists that we are fighting. But that will have to change. And that will change immediately. No partnership can survive a country's harboring of militants and terrorists who target U.S. service members and officials. It is time for Pakistan to demonstrate its commitment to civilization, order, and to peace.

“Another critical part of the South Asia strategy or America is to further develop its strategic partnership with India, the world's largest democracy and a key security and economic harbor of the United States. We appreciate India's important contributions to stability in Afghanistan, but India makes billions of dollars in trade with the United States, and we want them to help us more with Afghanistan, especially in the area of economic assistance and development. We are committed to pursuing our shared objectives for peace and security in South Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

“Finally, my administration will ensure that you, the brave defenders of the American people, will have the necessary tools and rules of engagement to make this strategy work and work effectively and work quickly. I have already lifted restrictions the previous administration placed on our war fighters that prevented the secretary of defense and our commanders in the field from fully and swiftly waging battle against the enemy. Micromanagement from Washington, D.C., does not win battles. They are won in the field drawing upon the judgment and expertise of wartime commanders and frontline soldiers, acting in real time with real authority and with a clear mission to defeat the enemy. That is why we will also expand authority for American armed forces to target the terrorists and criminal networks that sow violence and chaos throughout Afghanistan.”

News

  • LA Times ousts editor-publisher and other top managers
    LA Times ousts editor-publisher and other top managers
    The Los Angeles Times ousted its editor-publisher and several top newsroom executives Monday in what its parent company says is a shake-up aimed at moving one of the nation's flagship newspapers more quickly into the digital age while bolstering its Washington coverage and other reporting. Veteran media executive Ross Levinsohn was named Times publisher. Jim Kirk, who until last week was editor and publisher of the Chicago Sun-Times, was named interim executive editor. The pair replace Davan Maharaj, a 28-year veteran of the Times who had held both titles since 2016. The Times reported that Maharaj was terminated Monday, along with Managing Editor Marc Duvoisin, Deputy Managing Editor for Digital Megan Garvey and Assistant Managing Editor of Investigations Matt Doig. Although one of the nation's premier newspapers, the Times has been beset with low morale in recent years following a series of buyouts and layoffs and an almost revolving-door-like atmosphere among its top executives, some of whom quit rather than make more layoffs. Like many publications, it has struggled to move its subscriber and ad bases from print to digital. 'So it's not really a surprise that it came to this,' veteran media business analyst Ken Doctor said of Monday's shake-up. 'It's unusual that you see what's been described as a purge, meaning four top editors all going at the same time, but that's just an indication really of the end of one era.' He cautioned that launching a new one won't be easy, adding the newspaper has lagged far behind The New York Times and Washington Post in building a digital footprint. 'They are showing some positive results with digital-only subscriptions, growing those by 40 percent. But they have been a real laggard,' he said. At the same time, he said the toll the buyouts and layoffs have taken on the newspaper has diminished its national and global reporting, while the Washington Post, under deep-pocketed billionaire owner Jeff Bezos, has added hundreds of digital and newsgathering positions. Maharaj, who rose through the ranks after joining the Times as a summer intern in 1989, did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment. He told the Times staff in an email that it was an 'honor working with the best journalists in a great American newsroom.' 'They are indomitable, and I wish them well in their continued fight to serve our community,' he added. 'I'm proud of the work we've done.' Doctor praised the Times' new publisher as a 'smart guy' with a deep background in digital media who will likely bring a new perspective to the newspaper. Although he's never worked for a newspaper, Levinsohn is the former president of Fox Interactive Media and was head of global media for Yahoo. 'Ross is a visionary and innovative executive who is the ideal person to lead the Los Angeles Times into its next stage of growth,' Justin C. Dearborn, chief executive of the newspaper's parent company, Chicago-based Tronc Inc., said in a statement. Kirk, in addition to leading the newsroom, will work with Levinsohn to find a permanent editor for the Times, according to a company news release. He's currently Tronc's senior vice president of strategic initiatives. Dearborn also indicated the newspaper's era of buyouts and layoffs might be over. 'Ross isn't coming in to manage further downsizing,' he told the Times. 'We have more to offer.' He added that the company specifically plans to invest more in reporting news from Washington and improving its sports and culture coverage. 'My aspiration is to draw upon the incredible amount of work that has been done here and broaden it,' Levinsohn said. 'In my adult life, there has never been a more important time for journalism, for facts and for reporting. We have incredible change going on in the world.' Tronc owns the Times and several other major newspapers, including the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and San Diego Union-Tribune.
  • Nation's political split on display at Trump Phoenix visit
    Nation's political split on display at Trump Phoenix visit
    The nation's political split over President Donald Trump is expected to be on full display Tuesday as hard-core backers of the Republican president flood into the Phoenix Convention Center and police brace for protests from opponents outside. The rally organized by the Trump campaign will also be a test of the president's support among his base and elected Arizona Republicans, some of whom won't show up because of the possible damage he can do to their own political standing. Outside the Convention Center, opponents and Democratic leaders plan protests and marches designed to highlight opposition to Trump's immigration policies, he remarks last week about an Aug. 12 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and his possible plans to pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Among those not planning to attend the rally by the titular head of the national Republican Party is Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, whose spokesman said he instead plans to meet the president at the Phoenix airport and then oversee security. Violence in Charlottesville that broke out between white supremacist groups and their opponents provide the governor a clean reason to avoid being seen on stage with the president. But Ducey's own top law enforcement officer, Department of Public Safety Director Frank Milstead, said Monday that state resources will mainly be on standby as a 'backstop' in case Phoenix Police need to call them in. Other top Republicans who either will not attend or are not expected to show up are the state's two senators, John McCain and Jeff Flake. Both have been targets of the president's wrath. Of the state's five GOP House members, three say they will definitely attend — Trent Franks, Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar. Reps. David Schweikert and Martha McCally have not responded to requests seeking information on whether they will attend. Meanwhile, one of the state's four Democratic House members plans to lead a Trump protest and a second plans to meet with opponents before the event. At a media briefing on security arrangements Monday, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said her officers will support free speech but criminal conduct will draw a swift law enforcement response. Police plan to establish buffer zones between competing factions to limit to possibility of violent clashes. Mayor Greg Stanton repeated his belief that Trump should postpone the rally to allow time for the country to heal and move beyond Charlottesville but was 'under no illusion that the president will take my advice.' He said he was expecting tens of thousands of people downtown but said that's not unusual for the city. 'As mayor of the city of Phoenix, I'm expecting you to be civil, respectful and peaceful,' Stanton said. 'I will assure that we are well, well prepared.' Carlos Garcia of Puente Arizona said protesters will meet Tuesday around 4 p.m. and march from a downtown park to the Phoenix Convention Center, where Trump is scheduled to hold the rally at 7 p.m. Immigrant rights activists protested several of Trump's Arizona visits, at one point last year blocking a major road that led to a rally he held in Fountain Hills, a Phoenix suburb. The groups oppose Trump's possible pardon of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of misdemeanor contempt of court this year. Trump told Fox News he was seriously considering a pardon. Besides speculation about a possible pardon, there is talk of a possible endorsement of former state Sen. Kelli Ward in her primary challenge to Flake. ___ Associated Press writers Astrid Galvan, Josh Hoffner and Jacques Billeaud contributed to this report.
  • Eclipse science: From galloping giraffes to solar wisps
    Eclipse science: From galloping giraffes to solar wisps
    The giraffes ran in circles. The flamingos huddled together. And the rhinos just looked confused. At the Nashville Zoo, visitors watched and recorded how the animals behaved when the sky turned dark during Monday's total solar eclipse. And there was plenty to see when the moon slipped in front of the sun. The only trouble was with 7,000 visitors and lots of noise — drowning out the zoo animals, crickets and cicadas — zookeepers still have to figure whether the strange behavior was from the eclipse or the people there to watch the show. The zoo project was one of many science experiments planned for the eclipse. Citizen-scientists and their more professional counterparts loaded up on pictures, video, data and just weird experiences as the eclipse's shadow crossed the United States, especially paying attention to the edges flaring out of the darkened sun. Telescopes on the ground, a fleet of satellites and astronauts in space watched the eclipse unfold. High-altitude balloons were released across the country, carrying experiments and providing live video. Now scientists have to figure out what it all means. 'The balloon footage live was fantastic,' said Angela Des Jardins of Montana State University, who headed the balloon project. 'You could really see the sunset effect, the shadow come across.' For the National Solar Observatory's Citizen CATE project, everyday people were given telescopes and camera equipment and trained to record the eclipse as it moved from Oregon to South Carolina. 'It was really successful,' said Matt Penn, an astronomer who ran the project. Skies were clear in at least 50 of the 70 sites, including the first and last locations on the coasts, he said. By the end of Monday night, Penn hoped to have a 70-minute movie stitched together. 'We captured the right images of the science that we wanted,' he said. Astronomers concentrated on the plumes from the sun's polar region to help understand why the solar wind speeds up so much, Penn said. The sun's upper atmosphere, called the corona, or crown, was the focus of astronomers' attention. It's easier to study when the sun is blocked. Honor S. Hare, a freshman at the University of Kentucky, was at an elementary school in Adairville, Kentucky, overseeing the observations there. 'It has been a great opportunity and I have learned so much,' she said. At the Nashville Zoo, the giraffes were the stars. Especially 6-month-old Mazi and 3-year-old Nasha. 'They're crazy running around,' said Nate Zatezalo, who came from Cleveland, where he volunteers at the zoo there. During the full eclipse, all four giraffes ran. That's not unusual for the two juveniles who scamper at twilight after the crowds leave. But the father giraffe, Congo, 'usually doesn't do anything other than being the dad' and is regal and above it all, said zoo volunteer Stephan Foust. But even the above-it-all dad got in on the running during darkness. Zookeepers reported that before totality the orangutans climbed to the highest heights they've ever gone. Teresa Morehead of Indianapolis came to the zoo to help track the animals on an app called iNaturalist. She staked out the giraffes and rhinos. The rhinos wandered a bit, seeming to head to bed. 'I was surprised to the see they were running,'' she said, although noting that they seemed more confused than anything. ___ AP video journalist Kristin Hall contributed from Nashville.
  • Sports teams poke fun at eclipse through social media
    Sports teams poke fun at eclipse through social media
    Several sports teams had some fun with Monday's solar eclipse, taking to social media to put their own spin on the celestial rarity. The Atlanta Hawks gleefully blocked out the Suns, who were only too happy to block them back. And there was a total eclipse of the Hart in Philadelphia. >> Read more trending news Let’s start in Atlanta, where the Hawks’ Twitter account noted that “in honor of the sun being blocked today, here are our best blocks against the @Suns over the past few years!” The Suns were not about to have the Hawks throw any shade on them, so they responded in kind:  The Philadelphia Eagles had some fun with the 1983 Bonnie Tyler song, “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” using defensive tackle Tyler Hart as their focal point:  Was that Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo protecting his eyes during the eclipse? Only the Spartans know for sure. There was plenty of creativity to go around in the sports world. Now, players have until 2024 to think of something new.
  • Feds say brake problems preceded derailment in Pennsylvania
    Feds say brake problems preceded derailment in Pennsylvania
    Crews encountered air brake problems before a 178-car freight train derailed in Pennsylvania earlier this month, causing hazardous material to ignite and forcing nearby residents to evacuate, federal investigators said. The National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report issued Monday said a crew stopped the CSX Transportation train before the Aug. 2 wreck, applied 58 hand brakes and recharged the air brakes. After that crew's shift ended, a second crew thought the train might still have air brake problems and kept the hand brakes on but wasn't able to move the train down a hill near the borough of Hyndman, the report said. The engineer switched from locomotive power to dynamic braking three times before one car derailed nearly 2 miles (3 kilometers) before the larger derailment and fire, the agency said. 'NTSB is investigating many factors into the cause of the derailment, including the length, makeup, and operation of the train, as well as the condition of the rail cars and track,' the report said. The derailed car moved further off the track while crossing a highway, triggering the full derailment in Hyndman, a town near the Maryland border about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh. Investigators found that several rail car wheels near the derailed section showed signs of wear, indicating the hand brakes did not allow the wheels to rotate, as well as evidence of brake pad friction. A car that contained molten sulfur failed, releasing its payload and starting a fire that raged for more than 48 hours. Another car let out propane gas, which also burned for about two days. A third car released asphalt, which pooled and solidified. Thirty-three cars in all derailed, and about a thousand people were evacuated. There were no injuries, but one house was nearly cut in two and a garage caught fire. The train had been going from Chicago to Selkirk, New York. As a result of the crash, Amtrak had to suspend train service between Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.
  • Tennessee Titans players enjoy eclipse after practice
    Tennessee Titans players enjoy eclipse after practice
    Members of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans were treated to a post-practice eclipse party Monday, and players laid on the field with pairs of glasses to view the celestial wonder, ESPN reported. >> Read more trending news Nashville was in the path of the solar eclipse that raced through the United States on Monday, and Titans players viewed it as Bruce Springsteen songs like “Blinded by the Light” and “Dancing in the Dark,” and Corey Hart’s “Sunglasses at Night” blasted through the speakers. “That was dope,” linebacker Javon Brown told ESPN. “I was trying so hard not to look at the sun. It was crazy. It felt like a cloud was over the sun the whole day. It was dark. It was a great experience though. That was timeless and priceless.” “It was one of those moments where everybody can forget the problems that they have going on, come together and have fun,” cornerback Adoree Jackson told ESPN. “That's once-in-a-lifetime. It was special.”Nashville was the largest city in the solar eclipse's totality path,EPSN reported. The sun was completely blocked for just over two minutes. Darkness took over the sky and the temperature dropped.“It was like dawn almost, it was a little eerie with the weather,” Titans coach Mike Mularkey said.
