National Govt & Politics
Donald Trump brands North Korea's Kim Jong Un with new nickname – 'Rocket Man'
Close

Donald Trump brands North Korea's Kim Jong Un with new nickname – 'Rocket Man'

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Over Japan

Donald Trump brands North Korea's Kim Jong Un with new nickname – 'Rocket Man'

By: Matt Naham, Rare.us

SOMERSET, N.J. -  President Donald Trump has never been shy about giving his opponents nicknames — “Crooked Hillary,” “Lyin’ Ted,” “Crazy Bernie,” “Goofy Elizabeth Warren,” “Low-energy Jeb” and “Little Marco” all immediately come to mind — and now North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has his own Trump moniker.

>> On Rare.us: North Korea fires another missile into Japanese airspace

“Rocket Man” is the latest of Trump’s derisive epithets.

>> WATCH: Trump's 'awkward' handshake with first lady Melania has internet buzzing

On Sunday morning, Trump launched Kim's new nickname into cyberspace.

>> See the tweet here

>> Trump retweets doctored video of golf ball hitting Clinton

“I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines in North Korea. Too bad!” Trump tweeted.

>> Read more trending news

The “Rocket Man” nickname is a clear jab at Kim Jong Un’s now semi-regular missile launching over Japan.

>> On Rare.us: Former NBA standout Dennis Rodman stands by his man Kim Jong-un in a bizarre interview — 'He jokes'

The most recent launch happened Thursday. North Korea has fired at least 21 missiles since February 2017 in 14 missile tests.

Related

TOPSHOT - This undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 3, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) looking at a metal casing with two bulges at an undisclosed location. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)
Close

Donald Trump brands North Korea's Kim Jong Un with new nickname – 'Rocket Man'

Photo Credit: AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - This undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 3, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) looking at a metal casing with two bulges at an undisclosed location. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)

WATCH: Trump's 'awkward' handshake with first lady Melania has internet buzzing

Trump retweets doctored video of golf ball hitting Clinton

