Care-a-Thon 2017:

Thank you for your support! You helped us raise over $1,750,000 for The Aflac Cancer Center!

National Govt & Politics
'Ditch Mitch' billboard slams McConnell: 'You make us sick'
'Ditch Mitch' billboard slams McConnell: 'You make us sick'

'Ditch Mitch' billboard slams McConnell: 'You make us sick'
By: Matt Naham, Rare.us
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. watches at left as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, after the Senate voted on health care legislation. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

'Ditch Mitch' billboard slams McConnell: 'You make us sick'

By: Matt Naham, Rare.us
Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -  A group called Indivisible Kentucky is garnering attention for the billboard it put up in Louisville. The billboard sent a loud and clear message to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.): “You make us sick. #DitchMitch2020.”

According to WDRB, the sign went up on the side of I-65 and can be seen from the southbound side.

The message went up at a time when Republicans in the U.S. Senate attempted and failed to pass a so-called “skinny repeal” of Obamacare under the majority leadership of McConnell, this after years of preparation time and Obamacare opposition.

McConnell called the failure “a disappointment.”

Indivisible Kentucky co-founder Dawn Cooley told the Courier-Journal that the sign was a response to the “blatant abuse of power” of “open[ing] debate on a bill that most of the senate hasn’t even seen.”

“The ‘You make us sick’ billboard is in reference to how we feel about the direction of his ‘leadership’ both in general and today specifically. We strongly disagree with his stance on affordable, quality health care, which we believe is a human right,” Cooley said in an email. “We are astonished that he would open debate on a bill that most of the senate hasn’t even seen – this is not due process but a blatant abuse of power.”

The organization, described by the Courier-Journal as an "anti-Trump group," said a second sign saying, “We’ve had enough,” is going up next week.

Some in McConnell’s own party are calling for him to resign as a result of the repeal and replace failure.

“If I were Mitch McConnell, I would resign,” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) said Friday. “If Mitch McConnell cannot get the job done on this, how is he going to get the job done on the rest of President Trump’s agenda over the next 3 1/2 years?”

Although advertising these days is a lot different than it used to be, a lot of people have been using billboards and other highway signs lately for political reasons. As you can see, they are finding their way into the news one way or another.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the most recent billboard news: In June, a Tennessee convenience store offered a $50,000 reward on a sign for Kathy Griffin’s head; also in June, a Texas man put up a billboard that said, “ABC News: I grew up with you. We are through. The Russians didn’t elect Donald Trump. I did”; in May, a billboard in South Carolina supporting President Donald Trump’s travel ban caused controversy; in February, a North Carolina billboard saying, “Real men provide, real women appreciate it,” elicited a lot of response.

News

  • Trump expresses frustration, presses Senate to act on health care
    Trump expresses frustration, presses Senate to act on health care
    President Trump on Saturday repeatedly used Twitter to urge Republicans in the Senate to keep trying to reach agreement on a bill to change the Obama health law, threatening to unilaterally end payments the federal government makes to insurance companies that help pay for subsidized health insurance coverage for low income Americans under Obamacare. “Unless the Republican Senators are total quitters, Repeal &amp; Replace is not dead!” Mr. Trump wrote on Saturday afternoon. “Demand another vote before voting on any other bill!” Shutting off the subsidy payments, known as “CSR” or cost-sharing reduction, is one of many administrative options open to the Trump Administration. Critics say an end to those payments would immediately create problems on the exchanges, as people would be unable to pay for their insurance. The President also seemed to threaten to cut off federal money that helps offset some of the health insurance costs of lawmakers and Congressional staff, the same benefit that is given to other federal workers. If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017 Democrats denounced the Trump call to do away with the cost-sharing reduction payments. Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer charged that “every expert agrees that premiums will go up and health care will be more expensive for millions.” Federal officials say seven million people receive cost-sharing payments to pay their insurance premiums under the Obama health law. let's be clear: the president is threatening to cut off payments that help lower out-of-pocket health care costs for lower-income Americans https://t.co/j1z6uYcgtE — Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) July 29, 2017 As for the part of the tweet that addresses “bailouts for members of Congress,” that most likely refers to the payment made on behalf of all federal workers who get health insurance coverage through Uncle Sam, as the feds generally pay 72 percent of their monthly premium. That’s the same for members of Congress and their staffs. But Republicans argue that no one else who buys insurance coverage through the exchanges gets such help from the federal government – and that this amounts to an illegal setup that favors lawmakers and Capitol Hill staffers. “President Trump should rescind the rule and make Congress live under the law as written,” said Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) But Democrats – and a number of Republicans – sing a different tune, arguing that lawmakers and staff on Capitol Hill should get employer provided health benefits just like any other federal worker. “This is a clear threat to Congress: pass my health bill or as punishment I will end health care for you, your staff, and your constituents,” wrote Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT). I would argue this is a very serious moment. President making personal threats to us and our constituents if we don't pass his bill. https://t.co/49yAOU2bnU — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 29, 2017 For now on health care, the Senate is moving on, unable to generate 50 votes for several GOP health care plans, including a slimmed down “skinny” bill that lost 51-49 early on Friday morning. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) – who delivered the key vote that stopped the ‘skinny’ bill – has told colleagues he will not be coming back soon to Capitol Hill, as he is treated for brain cancer. That leaves GOP leaders still one vote short – only Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) would be able to switch their vote, and allow a Republican health plan to go forward. Just to be clear, AHCA is still alive and on the Senate calendar. It can be called up when and if McConnell has 50 votes. He has 49. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) July 30, 2017 And Mr. Trump has made clear in recent days that he wants Republicans to give it another try. The Senate is scheduled to be in legislative session the next two weeks, then take a three week break until Labor Day.  
  • 'Ditch Mitch' billboard slams McConnell: 'You make us sick'
    'Ditch Mitch' billboard slams McConnell: 'You make us sick'
    A group called Indivisible Kentucky is garnering attention for the billboard it put up in Louisville. The billboard sent a loud and clear message to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.): “You make us sick. #DitchMitch2020.” >> See the billboard here According to WDRB, the sign went up on the side of I-65 and can be seen from the southbound side. The message went up at a time when Republicans in the U.S. Senate attempted and failed to pass a so-called “skinny repeal” of Obamacare under the majority leadership of McConnell, this after years of preparation time and Obamacare opposition. McConnell called the failure “a disappointment.” Indivisible Kentucky co-founder Dawn Cooley told the Courier-Journal that the sign was a response to the “blatant abuse of power” of “open[ing] debate on a bill that most of the senate hasn’t even seen.” >> Read more trending news “The ‘You make us sick’ billboard is in reference to how we feel about the direction of his ‘leadership’ both in general and today specifically. We strongly disagree with his stance on affordable, quality health care, which we believe is a human right,” Cooley said in an email. “We are astonished that he would open debate on a bill that most of the senate hasn’t even seen – this is not due process but a blatant abuse of power.” The organization, described by the Courier-Journal as an 'anti-Trump group,' said a second sign saying, “We’ve had enough,” is going up next week. Some in McConnell’s own party are calling for him to resign as a result of the repeal and replace failure. “If I were Mitch McConnell, I would resign,” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) said Friday. “If Mitch McConnell cannot get the job done on this, how is he going to get the job done on the rest of President Trump’s agenda over the next 3 1/2 years?” Although advertising these days is a lot different than it used to be, a lot of people have been using billboards and other highway signs lately for political reasons. As you can see, they are finding their way into the news one way or another. Here’s a quick rundown of some of the most recent billboard news: In June, a Tennessee convenience store offered a $50,000 reward on a sign for Kathy Griffin’s head; also in June, a Texas man put up a billboard that said, “ABC News: I grew up with you. We are through. The Russians didn’t elect Donald Trump. I did”; in May, a billboard in South Carolina supporting President Donald Trump’s travel ban caused controversy; in February, a North Carolina billboard saying, “Real men provide, real women appreciate it,” elicited a lot of response.
  • Man says wife died shielding son from house fire
    Man says wife died shielding son from house fire
    A woman was killed in a house fire in Spalding County on Saturday. The medical examiner said the fire occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of McIntosh Road. The victim was identified as Christie Lewis, 44. 'She's gone now, so we're going to have to figure something else out,' said the victim's husband, Jimmy Lewis. TRENDING STORIES: Spelman student killed in crash involving drunk driver, police say This Cartersville veteran was brought to tears as young men saluted him Cockroach, pink slime cause popular restaurant to fail health inspection The couple's 6-year-old adopted son Zachary was taken to a burn center in critical condition. The state safety fire commissioner said the fire was started by a cigarette left in a trash can. The victim's husband said firefighters found his wife on top of Zachary in an attempt to shield him from the flames. 'She was a good person and a beautiful person and she loved life,' Jimmy Lewis said. Lewis said he is asking for prayers as he tries to stay strong for Zachary and tries to imagine a life without his wife. 'I don't want anything like this to happen to anybody. I really don't,' he said.
  • 'Lost grave' rededicated to Revolutionary War veteran after nearly 200 years
    'Lost grave' rededicated to Revolutionary War veteran after nearly 200 years
    Nearly 200 years after he died, a veteran of the Revolutionary War finally received his military honors. His final resting place was rededicated Saturday. The discovery of this lost grave was the result of years of research by one of his descendants and now acknowledges the Danvers man who fought for his country. >> Read more trending news 'He passed away back in 1821 and it's been almost 100 years since anyone’s known where he was buried,” said Brian Atwood. Brian Atwood is the fifth-generation grandchild of Private Jonathan Waitt. Waitt was born in 1763 and enlisted in 1781, fighting in the last three years of the Revolutionary War; facts that Atwood discovered during three years of research into his own genealogy. For decades, Waitts' was only the unmarked grave that remained in Porter's Burial Ground on High Street, one of the oldest cemeteries in Danvers. 'He wasn't a Minuteman, he wasn't someone who fought early on in the war, but he was a follow-up man who spent a lot of time in service,” said Richard Trask, Danvers archivist. Trask worked with Atwood to pinpoint Waitt's final resting place. On Saturday, it was rededicated with full military honors, a ceremony planned by the Daughters of the American Revolution. 'Each time, there's certainly a sense of reverence,” said Libby Potter, with Daughters of the American Revolution. 'So, it's nice to see that flag floating around his grave right now because no one's put one there for almost 80 years now,” Atwood said. Relatives traveled from several states to attend the ceremony. The U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs donated the new headstone.
  • Once homeless, man now serves as police trooper
    Once homeless, man now serves as police trooper
    Edwin Lopez was working at a tire shop when he lost his job in 2012. Next he lost his apartment, then his car. He was getting some money to pay for food and a phone bill so potential employers could contact him But he was living on the street. He was homeless but hopeful. >> Read more trending news “I’ve never been a person to complain about my life,” Lopez told the Sacramento Bee. “Even when I was homeless, I tried to look at positive things. I would say, ‘I’m homeless, but I could be dead. I could be addicted to drugs or alcohol. I could get an infection from all the horrible living I’m going through, but I haven’t. Other than (the fact that) I was starving, that was my blessing. That attitude is what got me out of it.” Lopez, who was serving in the California Army National Guard at that time, got back on his feet with help through the California Conservation Corps and recently was hired by the California Highway Patrol. “(The vetting process) is an intrusive look at who you are, and everyone we talked to liked him,” Joseph Farrow, CHP commissioner, told the Bee. “He had overcome so much with perseverance. He was trustworthy. Here is a guy who was homeless, and all he wants to do is to help people.” Like all new officers, Lopez, 26, is on a one-year probationary period. It’s a challenge he openly accepts. “Whenever I doubt myself now I think, ‘You used to eat garbage,’ ” he told the Bee. “There is not much worse you can go through.”
  • Friends, family gather to remember rapper killed in hit-and-run
    Friends, family gather to remember rapper killed in hit-and-run
    Friends and family gathered Saturday night to remember an aspiring rapper killed in a hit-and-run. Police say Gerald Dent, 22, was walking along Snapfinger Woods Drive when he was hit by a car. Michael Burnett, 34, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. He was released on bond. TRENDING STORIES: Spelman student killed in crash involving drunk driver, police say This Cartersville veteran was brought to tears as young men saluted him Cockroach, pink slime cause popular restaurant to fail health inspection 'You're supposed to forgive, but you'll never forget. You took my oldest son away from me,' said Dent's mother, Shakita Gober. Loved ones gathered for a candlelight vigil for Dent, who was known as '223.' Family members said he was on his way home from a performance when he was killed. 'He's my baby. Always will be my baby and he was the next aspiring rapper 223. That's what he was known by,' Gober said. Dent's funeral is scheduled for noon Tuesday at Temple of Faith. A GoFundMe page has been set up if you would like to help.
