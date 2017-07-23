Listen Live
National Govt & Politics
Democrats try to block federal workers from staying at Trump properties
By: Jamie Dupree Jamie Dupree – WSB Radio

As House Republicans move to consider the first bills to fund the operations of the United States government next year, Democrats are hoping to force votes on plans that would prohibit federal workers from staying at hotels and other properties in which President Donald Trump has a financial interest.

The plans are being pushed by Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), a frequent critic of Mr. Trump, as Beyer hopes to bring them up for debate on four different funding bills that are scheduled to be voted on this week by the full House.

The format is the familiar “funding limitation” amendment, in which ‘none of the funds’ can be used by the feds for certain purposes – in this case, staying at a hotel that is either owned or operated by the Trump family.

The effort comes after press reports earlier this month, that the State Department spent over $15,000 to book rooms at the new Trump Hotel in Vancouver; the information was obtained by the Washington Post in a Freedom of Information Act request.

For the bill that funds the operations of Congress, and programs of the Department of Veterans Affairs and Military Construction, the language spelled out above would block government workers from spending money to “pay or reimburse lodging expenses of a Federal employee or official in the course of official Government travel or business at any hotel or property in which the President maintains a financial interest.”

For the spending bill that funds the operations of the Pentagon, Beyer’s plan would give the Secretary of Defense the power to waive those same prohibitions, “on a case-by-case basis,” on the grounds of national security.

But in the funding bill for Energy and Water programs, Beyer’s amendment gets specific, listing over three dozen different Trump properties in the U.S. and around the world.

It’s not clear if the plans will be considered during debate this week on these four funding bills, which are being grouped together into one ‘minibus’ funding measure, officially known as the “Make America Secure Appropriations Act.”

The House Rules Committee will meet on Monday to sort through amendments proposed to the bill by lawmakers, and determine which ones should be debated.

 

News

  • Report: Actor John Heard dies at 72
    Report: Actor John Heard dies at 72
    Actor John Heard, best known for playing the dad in the “Home Alone” movies, has died, TMZ reported. US Weekly confirmed the report. Heard was found dead in a California hotel Friday, according to TMZ. He was 72. >> Read more trending news The cause of death is unknown, but TMZ reports that Heard had minor surgery on Wednesday, and was staying at the hotel while recovering. Heard’s acting career included film, television and stage credits. While best known for playing father Peter McCallister in “Home Alone,” other film credits include “Big” and 'Beaches,' while television credits include “The Sopranos” and “Prison Break.” This is a breaking news story, return for updates.
  • Family holds vigil for father killed by masked men
    Family holds vigil for father killed by masked men
    The family of a father gunned down in Cobb County this week is calling for justice.Dozens gathered Friday night for a vigil to remember Roland Milton III, 29, as police continue to search for clues.Police say four men wearing ski masks shot Milton on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Crescent Square Apartments on Austell Road.Investigators believe robbery was the likely motive. TRENDING STORIES: FREE things to do this week: Ice cream festival, hiking & movies Unsecure handcuffs, toothbrush aided in prisoners' deadly escape, authorities say 10-year-old walks in, finds mom shot to death The victim's brother, Bishop Eusebio Phelps, said he is 'still wishing this was a bad dream; hoping that I'm going to wake up and this not all be true.'Friends and family gathered on the basketball court where Milton used to play to honor his memory.'It hasn't been easy. Just a lot of support from our family and friends and a lot of prayer,' said the victim's mother, Dorthea Milton-NationFamily members believe the vigil will help them get justice.'We're definitely calling for justice in this case. We want to keep his memory alive,' Phelps said.Milton's family said he loved everyone, especially his three young daughters.'That kid was full of life and he had a big heart. He helped his community. He helped his neighborhood. He was all about love,' said Scott Jackson, the victim's godfather.The family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to arrests in the case.
  • Georgia woman reunites with firefighters who helped her to safety months ago
    Georgia woman reunites with firefighters who helped her to safety months ago
    A 95-year-old great-great-grandmother got the thrill of a lifetime when two firefighters came for a visit to her Georgia home.Irene Grundy, who is bedbound and receiving hospice care, had been wanting to see the two firemen to thank them since they helped her to safety during a tornado scare in April. But, she didn't know their names or how to contact them.Her daughter, Victoria Glance, reached out to Wish of a Lifetime, a national nonprofit dedicated to fulfilling life-enriching wishes for seniors to combat isolation, for help in finding the two men and arranging a special visit for her mother.The organization found the firefighters, Julius Holinek and Andy Poteet, at Alpharetta Fire Station 81, and quickly planned their visit with Grundy.'Look at my handsome firemen!' Grundy exclaimed when they came through the door. TRENDING STORIES: FREE things to do this week: Ice cream festival, hiking & movies Unsecure handcuffs, toothbrush aided in prisoners' deadly escape, authorities say 10-year-old walks in, finds mom shot to death The two brought bouquets donated by a local florist, posed for photos, and visited with Grundy and her family.Irene proudly showed off intricate feathered hats she used to make for her church friends in the 1950s, and kept the firemen laughing with jokes that produced belly laughs. '(This experience) boosted her morale,' said her daughter. 'It was a miracle. It changed her whole attitude (and) brightened up her life.'Grundy's daughter, Victoria, was moved by how the community came together to celebrate her mother during a difficult time for their family.'It seemed like a family gathering, and we all hugged at the end,' she said.'Even the guy who delivered food gave her a kiss on the cheek and wished her well.'Grundy spent her life caring for others. She raised four children, has 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.She is now receiving all the care she deserves with this outpouring of love from her family and the community of Alpharetta, her daughter said.
  • Rookie from New Jersey wins World Series of Poker, $8.1M
    Rookie from New Jersey wins World Series of Poker, $8.1M
    A New Jersey man with a degree in accounting is this year's World Series of Poker champion. Scott Blumstein won the series' marquee no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event early Sunday in Las Vegas surrounded by dozens of supporters including relatives and college friends. He is now more than $8.1 million richer after eliminating Pennsylvania's Daniel Ott on the 246th hand of the final table, more than 60 hands with just the two of them with bricks of bills and a gold bracelet separating them. 'I'm really happy about how I played tonight,' said Blumstein, who's 25. '... This is just one poker tournament. It takes variance and luck and playing your best, and all those things came together, and I'm happy to be the winner.' Blumstein's final hand of an ace of hearts and a two of diamonds ended up being stronger than that of Ott, who went all in with an ace of diamonds and an eight of diamonds. The community cards were a jack of spades, a six of spades, a five of hearts, a seven of hearts and a two of hearts. It was the last card that prompted Blumstein's supporters to erupt. 'I'm really happy with the result, really happy with the deuce because I was playing good, but I'm pretty tired of poker at this point honestly, and to have to go back and battle pretty deep again, I wasn't looking forward to it,' said Blumstein, who fell to his knees near his supporters after the two of hearts was revealed. Blumstein, Ott and seven other players reached the final table after having bested more than 7,200 participants. Unlike the past several years, the final nine players didn't have to wait until November to take their spots at the final table. Each of them was guaranteed at least $1 million. The famed tournament marked the end of this year's series, in which dozens of tournaments drew 120,995 entrants from around the world, shattering attendance records. The men who made the final table represented the United States, Argentina, France and Britain. Earlier, on Saturday night, Frenchman Benjamin Pollak was eliminated in third place. Ott, of Altoona, Pennsylvania, earned $4.7 million. Neither he nor Blumstein, of Brigantine, New Jersey, had previously played at the main event. Both had dozens of supporters who cheered and gasped — depending on the hand — throughout the night. Some in Team Blumstein sported T-shirts that wondered 'Is this real' and others that declared 'I don't like folding.' Ott said overall he was satisfied with how he performed and the result. 'At the end the chips didn't go my way,' Ott told PokerNews.com after the event. 'The cards didn't go my way. But I got second place in the third largest Main Event ever. I can't complain about that.' Blumstein, a graduate of Temple University, is a regular on New Jersey online poker sites but had never cashed in the World Series of Poker. His total live winnings stood at more than $300,000 before Sunday. Besides his multimillion-dollar payout, he also took home a bracelet made from white and yellow gold, diamonds and rubies. The millions of dollars Blumstein earned probably won't go toward buy-ins at high-roller poker tournaments, though. Blumstein said money is not what motivates him to play, but his payout will allow him to do 'whatever' he wants to do whether that is play more poker, go into business or return to school. The champion's home state is one of three states where online poker is legal. After the tournament ended, he credited his many hours on the online felt for helping him win the main event. 'The best way to get better at anything is through repetition and practice,' he said. 'When you play online in New Jersey, it's hard for any live pro to see even close to the amount of hands I've probably seen in the last two years.' ___ Follow Regina Garcia Cano on Twitter at https://twitter.com/reginagarciakNO / More of her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/ReginaGarciaCano
  • Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead behind wheel of car
    Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead behind wheel of car
    A man was found dead behind the wheel of his car, and now police are desperately trying to find who shot him to death.We're talking with police about any possible leads they may have, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.The shooting happened on Crogman Street in southeast Atlanta. Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach spoke to a neighbor who said she heard about three to four gunshots nearby at about 10 p.m. Saturday, but the call of a suspicious vehicle didn't come in until 2 a.m., four hours later. That neighbor tells Gehlbach she did notice a car parked down at the bottom of the hill in the street, on the wrong side of the road, with the lights on. TRENDING STORIES: The winner of the best ice cream in Atlanta is... Did you win the $3.8M jackpot in the Georgia Lottery? Neighbor amazed to find group of Georgia teens cleaning up neighborhood When a police officer arrived, he found bullet holes in the car, and Gehlbach could see the back window of the red SUV shattered The officer found the victim, a 40-year-old man, dead behind the wheel with multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives think the shooting took place in the intersection of Crogman Street and Park Avenue, but the driver either drove off, or the car rolled about a block and half down a hill before coming to rest.
  • 8 dead, 30 injured found inside 'sweltering' semitrailer at Texas Walmart
    8 dead, 30 injured found inside 'sweltering' semitrailer at Texas Walmart
    Eight people were found dead and 30 others injured, inside a ' sweltering' semitrailer overnight in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio, Texas, in what officials are describing as a 'human trafficking crime.' At a press conference at the scene early Sunday morning, local police and fire officials said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement has also been called in to help investigate. In addition to the dead, authorities said 17 people in the truck were taken to area hospitals in serious condition, and another 13 were transported with less severe injuries. Many suffered from heat stroke and dehydration. The group in the truck included adults in their 20s and 30s, and at least two young children. The driver of the truck, who was not identified, was arrested and could federal and state charges. TRENDING STORIES: The winner of the best ice cream in Atlanta is... Did you win the $3.8M jackpot in the Georgia Lottery? Neighbor amazed to find group of Georgia teens cleaning up neighborhood Speaking to reporters, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said authorities were notified after midnight by a Walmart employee, who had been approached by someone who had been in the truck, asking for water. 'We're looking at a human trafficking crime here,' McManus said. San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood, who stood alongside McManus at the press conference, said firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:26 a.m., and began pulling the people out of the truck, which had no working air conditioning. In a phone interview with CNN later in the morning, Hood said all of the dead were adult males and that some may have suffered brain damage from the intense heat conditions inside the truck. Authorities said they are investigating where the truck arrived from, and said they don't yet know how long it had been parked. But surveillance video from the store showed that a number of vehicles entered the parking lot and 'picked up lots of folks that were in that trailer that survived the trip,' McManus said. Some of the people who had been in the truck ran into the woods, he said. The area was searched, and another attempt will be made in the morning. While he called it a 'horrific tragedy,' the police chief said the discovery 'is not an isolated incident. This happens quite frequently ... fortunately there are people who survived, but this happens all the time,' he said. ABC News' Amanda Maile and Matt Foster contributed to this report.
More

