Democratic women in Senate call for Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) to resign

With more stories of sexual misconduct surfacing against Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), a group of female Democratic Party Senators on Wednesday joined to publicly call for Franken’s resignation.
“It is clear that Al Franken has engaged in a pattern of egregious and unacceptable behavior toward women, and he should resign,” said Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH).
“Sexual harassment and misconduct should not be allowed by anyone and should not occur anywhere,” said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), one of a group of women who issued statements at about the same time on Wednesday morning about Franken.
“I believe the best thing for Senator Franken to do is step down,” Harris added.
