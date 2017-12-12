Listen Live
cloudy-day
49°
H 49
L 27

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
49°
Partly Cloudy
H 49° L 27°
  • cloudy-day
    49°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 49° L 27°
  • cloudy-day
    49°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 49° L 27°
  • clear-day
    46°
    Tomorrow
    Clear. H 46° L 34°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National Govt & Politics
Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations
Close

Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations

Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations

Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations

By: Jamie Dupree Jamie Dupree – WSB Radio

Trading barbs with President Donald Trump via Twitter on Tuesday, women Democrats demanded that Congress investigate past claims of sexual misconduct leveled against the President during the 2016 campaign, as several lawmakers took the extra step of asking for Mr. Trump’s resignation.

“President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won’t hold himself accountable,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who has emerged as the leader of efforts to pressure the President on the issue of past allegations.

Mr. Trump lobbed a Twitter barb directly at the New York Democrat on Tuesday morning, labeling her a “lightweight” and “total flunky.”

Gillibrand answered back, saying her voice would not be shut down by the President.

And she was joined by other Democrats as well, in calling for the stories about the President to get more of a public airing.

A day after the White House turned aside questions about past claims made by women against the President, Mr. Trump directly addressed the matter, saying that it was all “FAKE NEWS,” calling the charges against him nothing more than ‘false accusations and fabricated stories.’

At a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, a group of House Democratic women asked Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), the head of the House Oversight committee, to investigate the accusations against Mr. Trump.

“At least 17 women have publicly accused the President of sexual misconduct,” the letter to Gowdy stated.

“The President’s own remarks appear to back up the allegations,” the letter continued. “The President has boasted in public and in crude terms that he feels at liberty to perpetrate such conduct against women.”

“The ‘Me-Too’ movement has arrived,” said Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL). “Victims must be heard, perpetrators must be held accountable.”

At a news conference, Frankel said the letter – which originally had 58 signatures – had swiftly jumped to over 100 in all.

“Americans deserve the truth,” Frankel told reporters.

While the Democratic women were in the spotlight, some of their male colleagues also chimed in with calls for a more thorough review of the accusations against Mr. Trump.

“If you called for Franken to step down, don’t you also have to say it is the right thing for the President to resign?” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) on CNN.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Police: Search underway in Cobb County after man shoots at officer
    Police: Search underway in Cobb County after man shoots at officer
    Police are patrolling a neighborhood in Cobb County after they said a man shot at an officer Tuesday morning.  Cobb County police told Channel 2 Action News that officers pulled over two men, and one of them fired shots at an officer. The officer was not hit and is OK.  They drove off, and police tracked them down to Venetian Way in Mableton. Police said they abandoned the car they were in there. Channel 2's Rikki Klaus saw police checking cars in the areas around Mableton Parkway to make sure they are not there. Breaking: Cobb Police checking cars at various spots around Mableton Pkwy to see if men stowed in car. Police say one fired several shots at officer. Officer not hurt, they say. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/EOi4egSEHX — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) December 12, 201 Police brought in a K-9 for the search. They said the dog picked up a scent but lost it. Cobb County Police brought in a K-9 for the current search. They say the dog picked up a scent but lost it. pic.twitter.com/NOqrndlGkP — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) December 12, 2017 We're talking to investigators about their search for updates in this story and on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 
  • New York explosion: Suspect faces terror, weapons charges
    New York explosion: Suspect faces terror, weapons charges
    Four people were injured when a bomb exploded in a Port Authority subway corridor in New York City on Monday morning, including the alleged bomber, police said. >> Read more trending news  >> Who is Akayed Ullah, suspect in New York explosion? >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • UGA researchers say nutrition labeling for sodium is not effective
    UGA researchers say nutrition labeling for sodium is not effective
    When it comes to reading labels we may look for the calorie count, but most Americans pay no attention to the sodium, according to research from the University of Georgia. Ninety percent of Americans eat more than the recommended amount of sodium per day. The Food and Drug Administration recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day.  In the UGA study they looked at the link between regularly reading nutrition labels and consumption of high sodium foods. The results showed nutrition labeling doesn't work, at least when it comes to sodium. “Currently we don’t know which interventions are most effective to reduce sodium intake in the U.S. population,” Donglan “Stacy” Zhang, assistant professor of health policy and management at UGA’s College of Public Health and lead author on the study, tells WSB. “And the Nutrition Labeling and Education Act is the only policy in the U.S. focusing on informing consumers about sodium content on most packaged foods.” She says the study points to the need for better label designs. The current label can be challenging for some consumers with limited education or those who don't speak English. She says visual or color coded labels may be easier to understand.

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.