Democratic lawmaker files articles of impeachment against Donald Trump

A Democratic lawmaker on Wednesday formally introduced an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, accusing the president of obstructing justice with his firing of FBI Director James Comey in May.

Rep. Brad Sherman, D-California, said Wednesday that “recent disclosures by Donald Trump Jr. indicate that Trump’s campaign was eager to receive assistance from Russia.”

“The Constitution does not provide for the removal of a president for impulsive, ignorant incompetence,” Sherman said in a statement. “It does provide for the removal of a president for high crimes and misdemeanors.”

The president’s eldest son on Tuesday released a series of emails purportedly sent between himself and Rob Goldstone, the man who told The Associated Press he set up a meeting last year between the young Trump and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

Goldstone wrote that "the crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father ... and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary (Clinton) and her dealings with Russia."

Trump Jr. responded about 20 minutes later, according to timestamps on the released emails.

"If it's what you say, I love it, especially later in the summer," he wrote.

Sherman also pointed to Comey’s firing amid the ongoing FBI probe into alleged Russian hacking in last year’s election and possible collusion by Trump presidential campaign officials. In a memo leaked by Comey through an intermediary to The New York Times, Comey said he felt pressured by Trump to drop his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn was forced to resign in February, 24 days into his appointment, after it was revealed that he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with Russia’s ambassador to the United Sates.

“It now seems likely that the president had something to hide when he tried to curtail the investigation of national security advisor Michael Flynn and the wider Russian probe,” Sherman said. “I believe his conversations with, and subsequent firing of, FBI Director James Comey constitute Obstruction of Justice.”

Sherman was joined by a single Democratic colleague, Texas’ Al Green, who previously called for Trump’s impeachment on the House floor.

No Republicans joined the article.

The Hill noted that it’s unlikely the article of impeachment will get far in the House of Representatives, which is controlled by Republicans. Some Democrats have also expressed concern that “taking such aggressive action against Trump will create backlash against the party,” the news site reported.