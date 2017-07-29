Listen Live
Care-a-Thon 2017:

Thank you for your support! You helped us raise over $1,750,000 for The Aflac Cancer Center!

National Govt & Politics
Cindy McCain thanks supporters who left signs along road
Cindy McCain thanks supporters who left signs along road

McCain Speaks About The Health Care Bill On Senate Floor

Cindy McCain thanks supporters who left signs along road

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CORNVILLE, Ariz. -  Cindy McCain, wife of Arizona Sen. John McCain, took to Instagram Saturday to thank supporters who left signs along a road the McCains use frequently.

The image posted on Cindy McCain's Instagram account Saturday show two signs that say, "Thank you, Senator."

We found these on our road this morning. Thank you whoever made these. @senjohnmccain

A post shared by Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) on

Sen. McCain voted no on the "skinny repeal" health care bill early Friday, joining fellow Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, along with all Democratic senators, leading to the bill's failure.

Last Saturday, daughter Meghan McCain posted a photo on Instagram of her father and herself taking a break from a hike. She thanked everyone for their well-wishes.

A post shared by Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on

Sen. McCain is set to begin treatment for a brain tumor next week. He was diagnosed with a primary glioblastoma this month, after undergoing a craniotomy to remove a blood clot above his left eye.

Read Meghan McCain’s statement about her father’s brain cancer

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 27: U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) looks on during a news conference to announce opposition to the so-called skinny repeal of Obamacare at the U.S. Capitol July 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Republican senators said they would not support any legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare unless it included a guarantee to go to conference with the House of Representatives. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
John McCain

Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 27: U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) looks on during a news conference to announce opposition to the so-called skinny repeal of Obamacare at the U.S. Capitol July 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Republican senators said they would not support any legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare unless it included a guarantee to go to conference with the House of Representatives. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
News

  Things to do: Zombie Pub Crawl, HBCU weekend, 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'
    Things to do: Zombie Pub Crawl, HBCU weekend, 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'
    There's tons of great stuff to do this weekend. Pencil in some time for these great events!FridayArt! Dance! Party!RASTAGRAPHY is back ! Check out a night featuring a pop-up gallery featuring over 30 local artists, four live artists, two bands, live Hip Hop, five DJs, an Anything But Clothes Contest and more.SaturdayZombie Pub CrawlWhen the master minds behind Chambers of Horror and Diesel Filling Station sit down for a beer, strange things happen. In the Spring of '09 after many beers and shots the Zombie Pub Crawl was born. Conveniently located in the heart of the Virginia Highlands, the ZPC (Zombie Pub Crawl) strives to strike fear in the residents and customers strolling up and down N. Highland Ave. What would it look like if the undead walked the streets, how would the innocent bystanders respond? That was the question that arose, and the ZPC is the answer.Dog of the YearThe winning dog earns the title of Piedmont Park Dog of the Year for one year starting August 1. They will be the park's spokes-dog for dog-related events, and the mascot for the Piedmont Park Dog Parks.Drum Corps International's Southeastern ChampionshipThis year's line-up will feature tight-scoring, head-to-head competition among the World Class corps with revolutionary show concepts. Joining the World Class corps will be many Open Class corps, also vying for position in the overall standings for the remainder of the season. The result will be an action-packed event with music, color, and pageantry at the highest level of competition.Foreigner with Cheap TrickEnjoy some great tunes at Chastain Park. Sunday'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'It's been 35 years since Sean Penn uttered those immortal words as stoner dude Jeff Spicoli in Fast Times at Ridgemont High ... and for two days only this summer, the class of '82 is reuniting as the classic high-school comedy returns to the big screen. On Sunday, July 30, and Wednesday, Aug. 1, Fathom Events and the TCM Big Screen Classics series bring the 'totally awesome' movie to more than 700 movie theaters nationwide. Final ride on Georgia CycloneSix Flags Over Georgia announced the Georgia Cyclone, the iconic wooden roller coaster, will close for good Sunday, July 30. Take the last ride on this roller coaster.Live Love Pool Party Enjoy one of Atlanta's greatest pools for a great cause! Project Live Love is hosting a pool party at the Atlantic House on July 30th from 1:00-4:00. Your $30 donation to attend the party will keep a person warm this winter, help a homeless vet find a job, or provide a homeless person a haircut. SaturdayAtlanta United FC vs. Orlando City SCThe rematch goes down at Bobby Dodd Stadium on the campus of Georgia Tech. Friday, Saturday & SundayHBCU Alumni Weekend There's a host of events to bring graduates of Historically Black Colleges and Universities together from across the country including networking events, cookouts, day parties and more.
    Cindy McCain, wife of Arizona Sen. John McCain, took to Instagram Saturday to thank supporters who left signs along a road the McCains use frequently. The image posted on Cindy McCain's Instagram account Saturday show two signs that say, 'Thank you, Senator.' >> Read more trending news Sen. McCain voted no on the 'skinny repeal' health care bill early Friday, joining fellow Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, along with all Democratic senators, leading to the bill's failure. Last Saturday, daughter Meghan McCain posted a photo on Instagram of her father and herself taking a break from a hike. She thanked everyone for their well-wishes. Sen. McCain is set to begin treatment for a brain tumor next week. He was diagnosed with a primary glioblastoma this month, after undergoing a craniotomy to remove a blood clot above his left eye.
  Griffin cop cleared in wife's shooting charged with making false statements
    Griffin cop cleared in wife's shooting charged with making false statements
    A Griffin police officer who was investigated in his ex-wife's shooting was charged Friday with making false statements and violating his oath after officials say he took her belongings. Matthew Boynton allegedly deprived ex-wife Jessica Lester of her belongings and lied to the authorities about doing so, Griffin police Lt. Michael Natale said in a statement. 'It was determined that he knowingly provided a false statement relating to the property in question and his possession of (it),' Natale said in a release. Police have not stated if this stems from an April 2016 investigation into whether Boynton shot his ex-wife. Lester was found unconscious, but breathing, with a gunshot wound to her head inside a locked room at the Ashford Place Apartments where she stayed with then-husband Boynton, Griffin police said. At the time, police thought they were responding to a suicide threat call. TRENDING STORIES: Spelman student killed in crash involving drunk driver, police say Missing DeKalb grandmother had previously feared for her life Woman dies days after boyfriend's killing, birth of twins Police said Boynton was arriving at the apartment as police, fire and emergency medical services officials were showing up. Boynton told them he heard two gunshots via his department's mobile radio. Lester was flown to Atlanta Medical Center. He was placed on administrative leave while the GBI investigated the case. It is not known what Boynton's status is with the Griffin Police Department following Friday's arrest. 'While his actions are unfortunate and disappointing, tarnishing our badge, the Griffin Police Department remains dedicated to providing the best possible service to our citizens,' Natale said. 'Now and in the near future the department will strive to maintain the highest professional and ethical behavior.' No other details were released.
  California seeks to solutions to homeless sex offender rate
    California seeks to solutions to homeless sex offender rate
    California has as many homeless sex offenders now as it did 2½ years ago, when a state Supreme Court ruling that overturned restrictions on where they could live was seen as a way to increase housing options and allow law enforcement to better track them. Sex offenders must register with the state and provide new addresses when they move. Those who are homeless are less apt to keep their locations updated and more likely to commit new crimes. The number of homeless offenders more than tripled after voters banned sex offenders from living near schools and parks a decade ago, and it was thought the number would fall with the Supreme Court's March 2015 decision. But as of early July, there were 6,329 homeless sex offenders on the California Justice Department's sex offender registry — down only a hair from the 6,422 in January 2015. 'It's a significant number to be concerned about,' said Gerry Blasingame, a psychologist who treats abusers and victims and represents the California Coalition on Sexual Offending on the state Sex Offender Management Board. 'It's just a complicated issue, and it's difficult to ferret out the causes.' The board is planning a $25,000 study through San Jose State University to try to figure out why the number remains high. Meantime, the Legislature is considering ending California's requirement that all sex offenders register for life. Proponents believe that makes it harder for offenders to get jobs and stay off the streets. That was a sentiment state Supreme Court justices cited in overturning a component of Jessica's Law that banned sex offenders from living within 2,000 feet (610 meters) of schools, parks and other places where children gather. That requirement effectively blocked them from living in most parts of major California cities. The justices agreed with experts who said stable homes, jobs and family ties are important to deter new crimes. Moreover, the court found that when offenders lack permanent homes, it's tougher for law enforcement officers to track their locations and activities. A 2016 study by U.S. and Canadian researchers and California's Justice Department found offenders who are transient were several times more likely to commit new sex crimes. Only about 6 percent of registered California sex offenders have no permanent address, but that group accounts for 19 percent of new sex crime arrests among those on probation and one-third among those on parole. In 2014, two homeless Orange County sex offenders - one on federal probation, the other on state parole - were charged with raping and killing four women. Steven Dean Gordon has been sentenced to death, while Franc Cano is awaiting trial. State parole officials abandoned the Jessica's Law housing limits after the Supreme Court's ruling, unless they found a direct connection between where a parolee lived and the underlying crime. That change left about three-quarters of the state's previously restricted sex offender parolees free to live where they pleased, and yet the homeless population has remained static. That may partly be the result of some local governments being slow to repeal their own housing bans to comply with the high court's decision. California Reform Sex Offender Laws President Janice Bellucci, an attorney, sued 23 Southern California cities over that issue, and all but seven have since revised or repealed their ordinances. In April, she warned another 50 cities they could be sued if they don't comply. Criminal Justice Legal Foundation President Michael Rushford, whose organization advocates for crime victims, said the high number of sex offenders on the street may be a symptom of California's recent reductions in criminal penalties to reduce prison overcrowding. 'I guess this is just kind of what you get when you just continually loosen the cuffs on these guys,' he said. Yet it's unclear if the housing ban deterred crime, Rushford said, in part because it restricted where offenders slept but left them free to spend their waking hours near schools or parks. With little organized opposition, California lawmakers are advancing legislation to reduce the number of offenders on the state's registry. 'It really can ruin people's lives,' said the bill's author, Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco. 'There are clearly registered sex offenders who become homeless because they are on the registry.' California, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina are the only states requiring lifetime registration. Wiener's bill would require those convicted of misdemeanor or nonviolent sex crimes to register for 10 years and those convicted of serious or violent felonies for 20 years. Sexually violent predators, repeat violent offenders and those convicted of sex offenses requiring life sentences would still have lifetime registrations. State Board of Equalization member George Runner, who co-sponsored Jessica's Law while he was in the state Senate, said criminal behavior is a problem among the homeless regardless of whether they are sex offenders. 'The solution to that isn't, nor will the public accept, that the solution is to let this offender live across the street from our kindergarten,' he said.
  Missing DeKalb grandmother had previously feared for her life
    Missing DeKalb grandmother had previously feared for her life
    The search is expected to resume Sunday for a 78-year-old DeKalb County woman who is reported missing. See the documents we uncovered showing she wanted protection on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. Millicent Williams, 78, was last seen at her home on Brookgreen Point in DeKalb County. When police searched the home for a welfare check Thursday, they found blood inside. Police called her disappearance 'highly suspicious.' Her grandson, 37-year-old Gregory Williams, is facing charges of alleged kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft by taking in her disappearance. On Friday, DeKalb police searched wooded areas, along the banks of a small lake and along walking trails. They also brought in all-terrain vehicles and looked from above using a helicopter. TRENDING STORIES: Spelman student killed in crash involving drunk driver, police say Police search for gunman who shot woman, Uber driver Woman dies days after boyfriend's killing, birth of twins Investigators said the grandson allegedly had something to do with his grandmother's disappearance. They think he didn't go far from the home the two shared or from the shopping center where police found him in the victim's car. He was arrested after blood and other evidence were found inside the house. 'Because the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unique, it does justify bringing out the equipment and the people to look for her,' police spokesperson Shiera Campbell said.
  North Carolina town 'forgotten' as residents, jobs fall away
    North Carolina town 'forgotten' as residents, jobs fall away
    Tucked away in northeastern North Carolina is Bertie County —a rural, primarily black community in one of the state's poorest areas with many of its fastest-shrinking towns. There are plenty of pothole-marked roads, mobile homes, and overgrown lots of weeds and shrubs scattered among fields of tobacco, cotton and sage. But there aren't many stores, banks or other businesses. 'This part of the state is forgotten,' said Larry Drew, mayor of Aulander, a town that has seen its population drop by over 9 percent, from 895 people in 2010 to 813 in 2016. And last year, it lost its largest employer — a peanut factory. Aulander isn't alone. Bertie County is home to seven of North Carolina's top 10 towns with the biggest percentage decline in residents from 2015 to 2016, according to data from the UNC Carolina Population Center. And further population decrease is expected as more people are dying there than are being born, and more people are moving away, the center said. The South's large cities, those with at least 50,000 people, grew by 1.3 percent from 2015 to 2016, figures from the U.S. Census Bureau showed. Towns with populations under 5,000 grew only 0.2 percent, and a lot of that growth came in neighborhoods on the edges of bigger metropolitan areas, experts said. For small, rural towns it's a story repeated throughout the nation: Young adults tend to leave and relocate to areas that offer better employment and educational opportunities. They tend to raise their families where they move, so there are fewer children in these places. In Bertie County, 19 percent of its population is 65 years or older, compared with 16 percent statewide. In Bertie County, industries that once thrived — several lumber mills and a herring packing plant in Colerain, for example — are now shuttered. With an economy that relies heavily on agriculture, there are limited good-paying jobs for residents, about a third of who officials estimate live below the poverty line. The county's largest employers include a Perdue chicken processing plant, which has about 2,000 workers, and a nearby state prison. And as more people leave, tax revenue drops, making it difficult for small towns to provide services, said Rebecca Tippett of the Carolina Population Center. Lewiston-Woodville, population 494, has seen a 10 percent drop of 55 people in six years, the steepest in North Carolina. The western town has had trouble staffing emergency services positions, officials said. One of its commissioners, James Pugh, serves as a volunteer firefighter, and just recently, the town swore in its only police officer after going without one for some time. A lack of decent cellphone reception and internet service can deter businesses from moving to these areas, said Ken Johnson, a demographer at the Carsey School of Public Policy and professor at the University of New Hampshire. 'Twenty years ago, the question might have been 'are roads good enough?' Now, the first questions potential employers are asking are 'what's the internet service like?'' Johnson said. Not all small towns are struggling. Those on the outskirts of metro areas have done reasonably well thanks to their proximity to larger cities that allows people to be closer to their jobs, shopping, hospitals and recreation, Johnson said. Despite its challenges, Bertie County officials said they're committed to revitalization and have purchased a waterfront property, which it plans to use as a beach and recreational area. Its community center, The Hive House — with school programming, a technology and education center with Wi-Fi, and a food pantry — is being renovated. There's a fairly new high school equipped with the latest technology, and plans for a new interstate between Norfolk and Raleigh have officials predicting an economic boost. Regardless of data projections, experts say there will always be a place for small towns because they offer something most larger areas don't: a sense of community. 'Everyone knows everyone and will come to someone's help if needed,' Johnson said. Leslie Briley, 24, who grew up in Roxobel, a town of 220 people in northwestern Bertie County, returned after graduating college in Wilson to help care for her aging grandfather and now works at a growing family-owned peanut business. 'I've known people in the past who have worked here. And it's just a small, little place, but I saw the potential and the growth — and I was happy to be a part of it,' said Briley who is helping her grandfather with the company. While she's hopeful about the town's future, Briley — who plans to stick around and is considering buying a house nearby — said young people need more things to do if they're going to stay. 'Right now you kind of just pass through Roxobel,' Briley said. There's not much, but if we can have events, new stores ... make it an interesting place to be. 'I love small towns,' she said of why she'll stay. 'I like the small community and helping be part of things.
