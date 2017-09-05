Listen Live
Attorneys general say they'll sue if Trump ends DACA
Attorneys general say they'll sue if Trump ends DACA

What is the DACA program?

Attorneys general say they'll sue if Trump ends DACA

By: KIRO7.com

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said they will file lawsuits if President Donald Trump ends the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA.

DACA is an immigration policy started during the Barack Obama administration that allows some undocumented immigrants who entered the United States as minors to receive a two-year renewable deferment from deportation.

Program participants also are eligible to get a work permit.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was expected to unveil the president’s decision on whether to keep DACA at a news conference on Tuesday. Reports indicated that Trump planned to end DACA, with a six-month delay to give Congress time to come up with an alternative.

“If President Trump follows through on his reported decision to cancel DACA after a six-month delay, the Washington Attorney General's Office will file suit to halt this cruel and illegal policy and defend DACA recipients,” Ferguson said in a statement. “We have been working closely with legal teams around the country, and we expect to be joined by other states in this action.

"As Attorney General, I will use all the legal tools at my disposal to defend the thousands of Dreamers in Washington state.”

Schneiderman called the possible decision to end the DACA program “cruel, gratuitous and devastating.”

“Dreamers are Americans in every way,” he said. “They played by the rules. They pay their taxes. And they’ve earned the right to stay in the only home they have ever known.”

In July, Ferguson and Schneiderman joined 18 other state attorneys general in a letter urging Trump to continue the DACA program. The group also promised to defend the program in court, if necessary.

The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

  • The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest on the United States and North Korea (all times local): 4:10 p.m. The White House says President Donald Trump has told South Korean President Moon Jae-In that he supports the country's push to lift restrictions on its missile payload capabilities. Trump has offered 'conceptual approval' on the purchase of billions of dollars' worth of U.S. military weapons and equipment by South Korea. The two leaders spoke Monday morning to discuss their response to the latest provocation from North Korea — an alleged Sunday test of a hydrogen bomb. The White House says both leaders 'underscored the grave threat that North Korea's latest provocation poses to the entire world' and agreed 'to maximize pressure on North Korea using all means at their disposal.' That includes a pledge to strengthen their joint military capabilities. ___ 4 p.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the latest provocation by North Korea. The White House says Trump and Merkel 'condemned North Korea's continued reckless and dangerous behavior' and reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at the United Nations. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said during a U.N. Security Council meeting Monday that North Korea's leader 'is begging for war.' The White House is also repeating the president's oft-used line that 'all options' to address the threat remain 'on the table.' North Korea claims it detonated a hydrogen bomb on Sunday — the latest in a string of missile and nuclear tests. ___ 11:55 a.m. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United Nations Security Council should seriously review cutting off oil supplies to North Korea. In a 20-minute phone call with Putin, Moon also urged the U.N. Security Council to review measures to cut off sources of North Korea's foreign currencies, including banning countries from importing North Korean workers. That's according to a statement released by Moon's presidential office. The office said Putin told Moon that North Korea's nuclear and missile programs threatening international peace and security, but emphasized finding a diplomatic solution. ___ 11:30 a.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday for the first time since North Korea's recent nuclear test. According to a statement from South Korea's presidential office, Moon and Trump agreed to remove the limit on the payload of South Korean missiles in response to the North's nuclear test. They also both agreed that the latest test was a grave provocation that was 'unprecedented.' South Korea said Trump also reaffirmed an ironclad commitment to South Korea's defense, and the two countries agreed to seek stronger U.N. sanctions against the North. The two leaders spoke for approximately 40 minutes by phone. ___ 10:34 a.m. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday amid intensifying tensions with North Korea. The call comes as the U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea after the country said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground Sunday. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday said the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a 'massive military response.' Trump has also threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China. He also faulted South Korea for its 'talk of appeasement.
  • Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    A woman is recovering from injuries after a chair that was thrown from the 10th floor of a hotel hit her in the head Sunday morning. Police said chairs and bottles were thrown around 1:30 a.m. from the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Atlanta. >> Read more trending news Authorities said Kelly McDaniel was walking a first-floor landing when one of the chairs struck her in the head. McDaniel said she heard loud pops and felt something wet and warm gushing down her face.  'It was just so much blood,' she told WSBTV.com. She was taken to the hospital where she received two staples to close her wound, police said. McDaniel was attending Dragon Con over the weekend. Event organizers said 82,000 people were expected to attend the four-day pop culture convention. Paramedics rushed McDaniel to the hospital while she was dressed in a Loki costume from the “Avengers” movies. McDaniel said she believes the costume helped lessen the blow from the chair. 'I really think that saved my life,' she said. McDaniel was one of two women who were hurt, police said. Both were treated at the hospital and released. McDaniel is urging witnesses to call police. “I think they need to punished by the law for assault with a deadly weapon,” she said. “I could have been really hurt.” The Marriott Marquis is one of Dragon Con’s host hotels. The director of media relations for Dragon Con sent WSBTV.com the following statement: Two women at Dragon Con were injured at the convention early Sunday morning when two chairs were dropped from an outside balcony on the 10th floor in the Marriott to a landing below. The women were treated and released at separate hospitals. We are grateful that the injuries were not more severe. And we are proud of the Dragon Con attendees who stepped up quickly, realized the severity of the situation and provided immediate assistance. The Atlanta Police Department is investigating. Downtown Atlanta was filled with visitors this Labor Day weekend with Dragon Con, the Chick-fil-A Game, the first big game inside Mercedes-Benz stadium, and Atlanta Black Gay Pride weekend.
  • Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Officials at Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton was pregnant with her and Prince William’s third child, The Sun reported Monday. >> Read more trending news Queen Elizabeth was reported to be “delighted” with the news, according to the Sun. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already have two children: Prince George and Princess Charlotte. According to the official statement, morning sickness forced Kate to cancel her schedule. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the statement read. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. 'As with her previous pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today.” Hyperemesis gravidarum affects about one in every 200 pregnancies and results in severe nausea and vomiting -- with one of the main dangers being dehydration., the BBC reported. The expectant child will become the fifth in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. If a boy, it will be the first time new rules to remove male primogeniture will be invoked, the BBC reported. The change -- which stops royal sons taking precedence over their female siblings in the line of succession -- went into effect in March 2015. The child will be the Queen's sixth great-grandchild. 
  • Immigrants are sought for labor shortage in Harvey recovery
    Immigrants are sought for labor shortage in Harvey recovery
    As a parade of motorists rolled down their windows on the edges of a Houston Home Depot parking lot offering cash, the crowd of day laborers had slowly thinned to about a dozen by mid-morning. The workers who were already gone were off to tear out soggy carpeting, carry ruined sofas to the curb and saw apart mold-infested drywall. Those who still remained knew they were hot commodities and weren't going to settle for low offers. The owner of a car dealership shook his head and drove off after his $10-an-hour proposal to clean flooded vehicles drew no takers. A pickup driver who promised $50 for two hours to rip out wet carpeting and move furniture was told the job was too short to be worthwhile. Day laborers — many of them immigrants and many of them in the country illegally — will continue to be in high demand as workers who clear debris make way for plumbers, electricians, drywall installers and carpenters. Employers are generally small, unregulated contractors or individual homeowners, resulting in a lack of oversight that creates potential for workers to be unpaid or work in dangerous conditions. Houston's day laborers are generally settling for $120 to $150 to clear homes of Harvey's debris for eight hours. As noon struck Friday, three workers took a job for $100 for up to five hours rather than let the whole day slip. It didn't hurt that the contractor provided tools, distributed bottles of cold water and dangled the prospect of more steady work clearing other houses. 'Now we'll be busy for the rest of the year,' said the contractor, Nicolas Garcia, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Mexico who has had his own business for 15 years. 'Now that this disaster happened, we have to step it up.' Garcia, 55, is working about 20 miles southeast of downtown Houston in the Southbelt/Ellington area, a middle-class residential neighborhood whose main streets are lined with fast-food restaurants, strip malls and churches. Waters reached 5 feet in some streets on Aug. 27, forcing families with young children to escape on neighbors' boats and inflatable swimming pool toys. The contractor led a caravan of workers to a four-bedroom house that was in better shape than others. Sharon Eldridge, a 63-year-old renter who lives alone, landed in about a foot of water when she stepped out of bed Sunday. Her furniture and clothes were ruined, but she didn't have to evacuate. Armando Rivera, a 36-year-old Honduran who is living in the country illegally and raising four children with his wife, said it was painful to see so many people die and lose their home, but the storm would jolt the local construction economy. 'When there is work, you can live a good life,' he said as he took a break from knifing Eldridge's water-logged beige carpeting into pieces small enough to carry outside. Construction workers were scarce even before Harvey struck. The Associated General Contractors of America, a trade group, said Tuesday that a survey of 1,608 members showed 58 percent struggled to fill carpentry jobs and 53 percent were having trouble finding electricians and bricklayers. Texas' shortages were more acute. Nationwide unemployment in construction was 4.7 percent in August, down from 5.1 percent a year earlier. Ken Simonson, chief economist for the contractor trade group, said the latest indicator was the lowest for any August since the government began keeping track in 2000. 'From what I'm reading, we've never seen so many homes either destroyed or at least rendered uninhabitable at once,' Simonson said. 'I doubt there is enough labor with the skills.' A sharp increase in immigration arrests under President Donald Trump may further limit the labor pool. The Houston office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has made about 10,000 arrests this year, second-highest in the country after Dallas. The region has about 600,000 immigrants in the country illegally, third-largest behind New York and Los Angeles. Laborers who gathered at Home Depot stores for Harvey work — some on their fourth of fifth major storm — swapped stories about exploitation that either they or someone they knew had suffered. Jose Pineda, a Nicaraguan who entered the country illegally in 2005 through the Arizona desert, said he had injured his arm with a saw and was shorted $380 but decided not to complain. Arturo Garcia, a legal resident from Mexico, knows three people who got hernias on the job and had to pay for surgery out of pocket because they were uninsured. Storm recoveries pose heightened danger. A 2009 study by researchers at University of California, Los Angeles and the National Day Laborer Organizing Network found that day laborers working on storm recovery during Hurricane Katrina were commonly exposed to mold, worked on roofs without safeguards against falling and were exposed to chemicals and asbestos. Pineda, 40, joined three other laborers at a three-bedroom house with soaked red carpet, moldy leather chairs, a television and other furniture strewn about as if a tornado hit. The owner balked in the Home Deport parking lot when workers asked for $120 each to clear the house and bargained them down to $100. When Pineda saw the home and experienced its overwhelming stench, he realized it would take much longer than the owner promised and insisted on $150. The workers left when the owner refused. 'They didn't realize that everything in the house was ruined,' said the owner, who identified himself only by his first name, Guy. 'We just don't have the money to pay them.
  • Haley lays out argument to say Iran not abiding nuclear deal
    Haley lays out argument to say Iran not abiding nuclear deal
    President Donald Trump's envoy to the United Nations is laying out the argument for the U.S. potentially declaring Iran in formal violation of the nuclear deal. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley says she doesn't know what decision Trump will make on the Iran deal. She says it's his decision alone. But Haley is detailing a litany of U.S. grievances against Iran and its Revolutionary Guard. Many of the accusations took place before the nuclear deal was negotiated. Decertification would be a first step toward the Trump administration fulfilling its threat to pull out of the deal. But notably, Haley says if Trump does declare Iran in violation, that doesn't necessarily mean the U.S. will withdraw from the deal. She's leaving open the possibility that sanctions relief could remain.
  • DACA: Trump administration ending 'dreamer' program for child immigrants
    DACA: Trump administration ending 'dreamer' program for child immigrants
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that the Trump administration has decided to wind down former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA. >> Read more trending news
