The man known as Atlanta's Urban Cowboy has been cleared of animal cruelty charges. Now he wants Fulton County to return his horses, and forego the fee. Brandon Fulton was charged with twelve counts of animal cruelty in April, after investigators said he neglected to properly care for the horses on his Butner Road property. 'They came here and accused me of something that they did not see,' said Fulton. 'I really don't want to talk down on the government. I just want the government to do right and be fair. Just like anyone else.' The tips came from caller complaints. Court records from earlier this month show a Fulton County magistrate judge found Fulton not guilty on eleven of the 12 charges. Fulton is appealing the 12th count, saying he was actually nursing a calf he'd received shortly before the investigation. Now he's fighting to get the horses and other animals back after the court sided with him. 'They still want me to pay for the animals they took illegally,' said Fulton of the County. 'Basically, they stole them.' 'Now that they have these animals in custody they are charging $50,000 for the storage of these animals,' said Rev. Jeffrey Benoit, one of Fulton's supporters and President of the Henry-Clayton National Action Network. Fulton has gained recognition over the years for riding horses through Atlanta. He bought the Butner Road property in 2016, with hopes of building a ranch for South Fulton riders. 'I want to give them the exposure to what Chastain Park has for the kids in Buckhead,' Fulton told Channel 2's Nicole Carr. He's faced a number of citations related to upkeep of the property and animals. Channel 2 contacted Fulton County Animal Services about the animal release fee in light of the court decision, and files on Fulton's previous cases. Carr was told to file an open records request for any details. RELATED STORIES: Man charged after dead, starving horses found at farm Man accused of abusing horses says he's 'no animal killer' Man arrested for having dead horses on property faces new charge Man charged after horses found with no food, water A MORE SERIOUS CASE Fulton is still fighting the case that placed him in headlines last year. Fulton County investigators said they found animal remains on his property and Fulton was jailed in 2016. 'When I pulled up to the property they just put me in the (police) car.' Fulton, who previously worked on the adjoining ranch to his property, said he wasn't allowed to view the evidence investigators said they found. 'How are you accusing me of bones in the woods when there's a ranch right next door to me?' he asked. Records in his possession show positive visits from Animal Services in the days leading up to the raid. There were no records of animal neglect, and something else didn't add up about the allegations, Fulton said. 'They came here five days before they raided the place. Counted every animal,' Fulton told Carr. ' Those same animals on the 19 th when I got out of jail was still alive.' Fulton spent several days in jail and was put on probation in the case. He's spending his time and money on towing cars off the property that's being used as a dump by some people. Now he's preparing to face more serious charges in the 2016 case. 'Why is it not easily solved? ' Fulton asked. 'I don't know , but I have faith that the judges and the prosecutors and the legal system of the State of Georgia will make it right.' A GoFundMe account was created for Fulton to rehab his property in light of the legal issues.