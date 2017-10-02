Listen Live
National Govt & Politics
After Vegas massacre, Democrats quickly call for action on guns
Close

After Vegas massacre, Democrats quickly call for action on guns

By: Jamie Dupree Jamie Dupree – WSB Radio

Declaring that ‘enough is enough,’ Democrats in Congress on Monday called for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders in the House and Senate to move forward on ways to cut down on gun violence, arguing that there is now a never-ending cycle of mass killings followed by inaction on the part of elected leaders in Washington.

“Thoughts and prayers are good, but they are simply not enough,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on the Senate floor.

“Let’s stop the violence, let’s do something about it,” implored Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI).

“Americans are tired of living in fear that their community will be the next Newtown, Orlando, Aurora or Las Vegas,” said Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), ticking off the sites of other mass shootings, which prompted a debate, but no change in federal gun laws.

At the White House, questions about gun policy on Monday were brushed aside, as premature.

“A motive has yet to be determined,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about the Vegas shooter, adding that “today is a day for consoling the survivors.”

On Capitol Hill, many Republicans echoed that assessment.

“What we witnessed last night was a tragedy without precedent,” said Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT).

“I feel very, very deeply sad and sorry,” said Sen. Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV).

While Democrats don’t have the votes to do much of anything about new gun restrictions, a number of them in Congress have become more and more outspoken about the issue, not wanting to just stay silent.

“I will not be joining my colleagues in a moment of silence on the House Floor that just becomes an excuse for inaction,” said Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA).

“When loved ones, friends or neighbors die of cancer, we vow to eradicate cancer,” said Rep. Ted Deustch (D-FL). “Today we must vow to eradicate gun violence. And mean it.”

In the House, Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi renewed a call – which she has made after other incidents of gun violence – for Congress to look at ways to stop gun violence.

“I urge you to create a Select Committee on Gun Violence to study and report back common sense legislation to help end this crisis,” Pelosi wrote.

While that will certainly garner the support of many Democrats, there has been no expectation that Republican leaders in Congress would pick up on such a suggestion, leaving the matter in a familiar and frustrating position for Democrats.

“We must act so that we do not become numb to this preventable carnage,” said Markey.

But the numbers have not been in favor of gun control for some time in Congress, dating back to a 1994 vote to approve an assault weapons ban, which played a role in Democrats losing control of Congress in that mid-term election.

Since then, the edge has been with those who support gun rights, no matter the party that has controlled Congress or the White House.

News

  • President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    Addressing the nation in a somber tone from the White House, President Donald Trump on Monday morning mourned the mass shooting attack at a country music concert in Las Vegas, expressing his heartfelt support for the families of the victims, and announcing that he will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with police, victims and their families. “It was an act of pure evil,” Mr. Trump said in his first remarks to reporters about the assault, which killed 50 and wounded over 400, as the President offered the prayers of the nation. “My fellow Americans, we are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” the President said. Pres. Trump calls Las Vegas shooting that left at least 50 dead 'an act of pure evil.' https://t.co/jnvX2phJbl pic.twitter.com/5nISNYbE5H — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 2, 2017
  • Flags ordered at half-staff for Las Vegas shooting victims
    Flags ordered at half-staff for Las Vegas shooting victims
    Flags are at half-staff outside Atlanta City Hall as metro Atlanta is reacting to the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas. Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed tweeted, “the City of Atlanta stands with Las Vegas.  Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of yet another cowardly and senseless act.” Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal spoke to reporters Monday and offered his condolences to the people of Las Vegas. “Certainly, I don’t think there’s any logical way to explain events of this type,” Deal told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot. “It's certainly a tragedy and something that we will probably never truly understand the motivations for, we just hope it doesn't happen in our state.' Channel 2's Justin Wilfon is in Las Vegas gathering information for the latest on this developing story on Channel 2 Action News.  We've just landed here in Las Vegas to begin our coverage of the horrific mass shooting. Updates soon on @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/b0LUIlF8xu — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) October 2, 2017 Security expert Brent Brown of Chesley Brown International said short of searching every guest’s bag as they enter the hotel, he wasn’t sure there was anything the staff at the Mandalay Bay hotel could have done to stop the shooting.   He said hotels and police are going to have to reexamine how they handle security at large outdoor events. “No one is looking above, expecting an active shooter,” Brown told Elliot.  “Maybe you’re looking for him in the crowd, but 32 stories in the air is a whole different thing to address.”
  • WATCH: Texas delivery guy recorded state’s craziest drivers on dash cam
    WATCH: Texas delivery guy recorded state’s craziest drivers on dash cam
    Picture it: you’re on the freeway. You’re trying to get to work, or home from work, or to dinner or to happy hour. Somebody cuts you off in traffic, or they refuse to use their blinker, or it’s raining and they don’t have their headlights on. You get to your destination and rant to your coworkers or your friends or your partner about how awful people are, and you wish you had the receipts to prove it. This guy does. >> Read more trending news Derek Grippin, a 31-year-old delivery driver, works out of a warehouse in North Texas but spends his weeks driving all over the state, according to the Dallas Morning News. He bought a dash camera for his travels “more to save my butt,” he says, but he wasn’t expecting to catch so many wild driving incidents across Texas. He’s been posting them on his YouTube channel, catching a few seriously scary close calls and some drivers that are just plain crazy. He’s made two compilation videos from the Dallas area as well as one from across Texas, featuring clips of swerving vehicles, sudden stops, ignored red lights, jaywalkers and zig-zagging that’ll make you clutch your pearls. These videos aren’t for the faint of heart. They will, however, make you grateful for your desk job. >> Related: Taking Uber or Lyft? Read these 7 safety tips before getting in the car There’s also a video called “Naked Guy SA” that’s exactly what it sounds like. We’ll let you seek that one out for yourself.
  • Atlanta City Council unanimously passes legislation to decriminalize marijuana
    Atlanta City Council unanimously passes legislation to decriminalize marijuana
    Atlanta City Council unanimously passed legislation that would reduce the penalties for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana on Monday afternoon. Councilman Kwanza Hall introduced the legislation last month. The current law allows for a penalty of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail for anyone caught in possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana. The new legislation would lower that to just a $75 ticket and no jail time. Mayor Reed now has 8 calendar days to sign or veto the legislation. However, it can go into effect without his signature.
  • 'It was like total chaos': Metro Atlantans recount Las Vegas mass shooting
    'It was like total chaos': Metro Atlantans recount Las Vegas mass shooting
    Metro Atlantans have begun to return home from Las Vegas after Sunday night’s mass shooting that took at least 58 lives and injured more than 500 people. Channel 2’s Lori Wilson spoke to several travelers Monday who said they were tired and thankful to be home after being so close to the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. “It was like total chaos. The entire Strip was locked down,” LaWanda Washington told Wilson. Washington was in Vegas to support her daughter, who is a singer. She said it was a great trip that ended in chaos. Channel 2's Justin Wilfon is in Las Vegas gathering information for the latest on this developing story on Channel 2 Action News.  We've just landed here in Las Vegas to begin our coverage of the horrific mass shooting. Updates soon on @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/b0LUIlF8xu — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) October 2, 2017 “You never know, anything can happen at any time. Very scary. So sad for the people affected and we were just there the night before,” Washington said. Tara Williams also returned home from a Vegas trip. She was at a conference and knew people who were staying in the same hotel where the shooter was taking aim at concertgoers down below. “At first it was just surreal to know that we were that close,” Williams told Wilson. Video from the scene shows people running frantically for their lives. It was a scene that had police lock down most of the Strip -- even those who weren’t at the Route 91 Harvest Festival feeling the weight of the tragedy. “I just thought thank God, and life is so short you just have to embrace every day, cherish your family, and you never know, anything can happen at any time,” Washington told Wilson. “Everybody (was) reaching out to me, making sure I was alright, you know? You really realize how short life is and not to take things for granted,” Williams said.
  • After loss to Bills, Falcons welcome their bye week
    After loss to Bills, Falcons welcome their bye week
    The Atlanta Falcons are suddenly happy with the early timing of their bye week after starting wide receivers Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu were hurt in Sunday's loss to the Bills. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said that Jones (hip flexor), Sanu (strained hamstring) and defensive lineman Jack Crawford (biceps) would undergo MRIs on Monday. Quinn did not put a timetable on the return of the injured players, other than to say of his wide receivers: 'The good news is both of them aren't going to be long term.' The Falcons (3-1) next play Oct. 15 against the Dolphins. Atlanta's situation on the defensive line, where starters Vic Beasley (hamstring tear) and Courtney Upshaw (ankle) have been out multiple weeks, is concerning enough that Quinn said he and general manager Thomas Dimitroff will discuss personnel. 'You never hope for a bye, but if there was a time that it would come through, now would be a good time,' Quinn said. 'Thomas and I will discuss to see what's next, and where Courtney's at because that's such an important part of how we play; we like to rotate players.' Neither Jones nor Sanu played in the second half Sunday, when Atlanta was without starters Beasley, Upshaw, free safety Ricardo Allen (concussion) and right tackle Ryan Scrhaeder (concussion). Reserve running back Terron Ward (neck shoulder) also missed the game. And strong safety Keanu Neal missed two plays Sunday as team officials helped him straighten a dislocated finger. Beasley, who led the NFL in sacks last season with 15½, was injured in the second game against the Packers. 'Beasley, Ward and Upshaw are making progress so we're hopeful to see where they'll go for next week,' Quinn said. 'This has been two or three weeks with Beasley, so we're hopeful that he'll be back in the next week's time.' Pro Bowl center Alex Mack will visit his family in California, and he sees the timing as unusually positive. 'I personally dislike an early bye. The season just started and I want to keep playing, especially after a loss,' he said. '(But) healing up and being fresh is going to do us some good.' NOTES: Quinn opened his news conference by addressing the shooting in Las Vegas. 'I'd really make sure to let everyone know that our thoughts are with the people and families that are impacted by the events in Las Vegas,' he said. 'It's definitely tragic, and we want to let them know that here in Atlanta we're thinking of you.' ... The Falcons, coaches and owner Arthur Blank discussed social issues with Andrew MacIntosh, a facilitator from the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality. 'We thought it would be really important to take our time on a topic that is so important,' Quinn said. 'We brought in somebody to help moderate and help with discussions on how we progress ... how can we make a difference?' ___ For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
