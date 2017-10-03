Listen Live
After Vegas attack, Republicans put gun silencer bill on hold

After Vegas attack, Republicans put gun silencer bill on hold

After Vegas attack, Republicans put gun silencer bill on hold

By: Jamie Dupree Jamie Dupree – WSB Radio

In the aftermath of the massive gun attack in Las Vegas, which killed 59 and resulted in injuries to over 500 people, GOP leaders in the U.S. House say there is no current plan to hold a vote on a bill to make it easier for people to purchase gun silencers, a measure which had already been approved by a House committee.

“That bill is not scheduled now, I don’t know when it’s going to be scheduled,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan, in response to questions from reporters after a closed door meeting of House Republicans.

It was the second time that piece of legislation had been put on hold this year; the first time, a hearing scheduled on the matter was delayed after a gunman tried to assassinate Republican lawmakers who had gathered for an early morning baseball practice in Virginia.

“When two mass shootings force you to delay a bill that would make those mass shootings harder to detect and stop, maybe it’s a sign you ought to let go of the bill once and for all,” said Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer on the Senate floor.

The measure on gun silencers is part of a broader bill from Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC) that deals with hunting, fishing, recreation, and the use of firearms on federal lands.

Last week, after Democrats had criticized the possibility of a vote on this bill, Duncan accused House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of “spreading misinformation” about the plan.

“Nancy Pelosi your comments on the SHARE Act prove your ignorance on these issues,” Duncan wrote on Twitter.

Asked at today’s briefing with reporters about what can be done by the feds to lessen the possibility of a mass shooting, Speaker Ryan pointed to mental health legislation approved in 2016 by the Congress.

“One of the things we’ve learned from these shootings is often underneath this is a diagnosis of mental illness,” Ryan said.

“That law is now being implemented,” Ryan said, calling it a “critical ingredient” in trying to prevent such mass violence in the future.

A reporter then asked the Speaker why Congress had voted to roll back – and the President signed into law – a plan that attempted to stop people from buying firearms, if they had been found to have mental health issues.

“There were people whose rights were being infringed,” the Speaker said. “Protecting people’s rights was very important.”

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    Addressing the nation in a somber tone from the White House, President Donald Trump on Monday morning mourned the mass shooting attack at a country music concert in Las Vegas, expressing his heartfelt support for the families of the victims, and announcing that he will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with police, victims and their families. “It was an act of pure evil,” Mr. Trump said in his first remarks to reporters about the assault, which killed 50 and wounded over 400, as the President offered the prayers of the nation. “My fellow Americans, we are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” the President said. Pres. Trump calls Las Vegas shooting that left at least 50 dead 'an act of pure evil.' https://t.co/jnvX2phJbl pic.twitter.com/5nISNYbE5H — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 2, 2017
  • Veteran commandeers truck to save injured during Las Vegas shooting
    Veteran commandeers truck to save injured during Las Vegas shooting
    A U.S. Marine Corps. veteran commandeered a truck he found Sunday while fleeing from a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas, using the vehicle to ferry dozens of injured people to hospitals as ambulances rushed to the scene. >> Read more trending news Taylor Winston, 29, told CBS News that he and his girlfriend were dancing when the gunshots rang out. “People started scattering and screaming, and that’s when we knew something real was happening,” Winston told the news network. He and others climbed a nearby fence to get to safety, where Winston found several parked white trucks. “(There) was a utility vehicle, and I knew that sometimes keys are left behind for the next driver,” Winston told The Orange County Register. He opened a driver’s side door to investigate and found keys waiting in the truck’s ignition. >> Read the latest on the Las Vegas shootings All around Winston were injured people, some being pulled to safety by others, some lying on the ground, he told the Register. “We started grabbing people and loading them in the truck,” Winston said, telling the newspaper he was aided by a friend. “Some were in critical condition. We took a full load to the hospital and then came back for more.” Over the course of two trips, Winston estimated that he helped about 30 people get to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center. After returning for a third run, he told KGTV that he saw that emergency crews were in control of the scene. Winston joined the Marines when he was 17, according to CBS News. He served two tours in Iraq and was honorably discharged in 2011 as a sergeant. 'I think a lot of my training in the military helped me in the situation,” he told CBS News. “We needed to get them out of there regardless of our safety.” Still, Winston brushed off the “hero” title in an interview with KGTV. “There’s a lot of unsung heroes that day that stood up and helped people,” he told the news station. Authorities said at least 59 people were killed and more than 525 others were injured Sunday when a gunman opened fire on 22,000 people gathered for the final night of the Route 91 Harvest music festival. Officials continue to investigate the attack.
  • Mattis says Afghan forces fully engaged for first time
    Mattis says Afghan forces fully engaged for first time
    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Afghanistan security forces are fully engaged in offensive military operations for the first time during the 16-year-old war. During congressional testimony Tuesday, Mattis says the Afghan forces are suffering fewer casualties as they continue to improve. Mattis says more than 3,000 additional U.S. troops are being sent to Afghanistan to reinforce the roughly 8,400 American forces currently stationed there. President Donald Trump announced in August a plan to end America's longest war and eliminate a rising extremist threat in Afghanistan. Sen. John McCain of Arizona, the chairman of the Armed Services Committee, lectured Mattis and Gen. Joseph Dunford at the opening of the hearing. McCain says the Trump administration has failed to inform Congress of the details of the strategy spelled out by Trump.
  • How a teal pumpkin can save a child's life
    How a teal pumpkin can save a child's life
    When you have a child with allergies, the fun and excitement of Halloween can become overshadowed by the haunting worry about hidden ingredients and undisclosed allergens in the candy your little one collects. Some children with ADHD or autism also have certain dietary restrictions that prohibit eating candy, especially in the quantity involved around Halloween. For these children, Halloween is a time of frustration instead of celebration.  >> Read more trending stories   FARE (Food, Allergy, Research & Education) and the Teal Pumpkin Project understand the challenges parents and children face during this candy-filled holiday, and have continued a nationwide movement to offer an alternative for children who cannot partake in the usual fare. By encouraging families to offer non-food options this Halloween, like scented pencils, stickers, small toys and erasers, the Teal Pumpkin Project hopes to transform this holiday into something every child can enjoy and participate in. Want to take part? Here's how you can have a safe and fun Halloween this year!  Join more than 100,000 families by pledging your support for the Teal Pumpkin Project. Paint and display a teal pumpkin, which shows that you support allergy awareness and a food-free Halloween. Make sure to print out a free sign from FARE to place next to your pumpkin. Offer only non-food items at your door for trick-or-treaters this year. If you really want to help take charge of Halloween, you can spread awareness of Halloween-related food allergies by holding your own fundraiser. The Teal Pumpkin Project suggests a few easy ways to raise money, including hosting your own pumpkin walk, a teal pumpkin painting party, a teal-painted pumpkin sale, neighborhood collections, and having a food and candy-free Halloween party.  For more information, contact FARE and Teal Pumpkin Project at 1-800-929-4040.  
  • Professor’s witty T-shirt confuses students
    Professor’s witty T-shirt confuses students
    Everybody has a story about that one witty teacher or professor who totally pulled one over on the class, and one economics professor just went viral with his own little inside joke. ﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿ The unnamed doctor wore a shirt joking, “There are two types of people in this world: 1.) those who can extrapolate from incomplete data.“ And, if you can’t guess the second type, then you might just be one of them. Twitter user Kimberly Boswell posted a photo of the shirt and wrote that two of her classmates (who apparently can’t extrapolate from incomplete data) asked if the shirt was missing a second part. As a helpful bit of background, “extrapolate” is defined as “to infer from data already known.” Of course, the internet had a field day poking fun at the students who didn’t get the joke; especially when Kimberly explained that it was a post-graduate economics class.
