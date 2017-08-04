Listen Live
News
More than 1,000 arrested in sex trafficking sting
More than 1,000 arrested in sex trafficking sting

More than 1,000 arrested in sex trafficking sting
Photo Credit: NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Sex trafficking stings netted more than 1,000 arrests last month in the United States.

More than 1,000 arrested in sex trafficking sting

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

More than 1,000 arrests were made during a monthlong period in a sex trafficking sting, CNN reported.

A pastor and a state trooper were among those arrested as part of the National Johns Suppression Initiative, a series of stings aimed at reducing sex trafficking in the United States. Police also cracked down on three brothels in Illinois and arrested a convicted child molester in Seattle, CNN reported.

The sting operation was conducted from June 28 through July 31. The most arrests were made in Harris County, Texas, with 170 people jailed. There were 160 arrests in Seattle, CNN reported

Cook County, Illinois, Sheriff Thomas J. Dart said 37 law enforcement agencies across 17 states rescued 81 adult and juvenile victims. At least 1,020 sex buyers were arrested, and 15 people face trafficking-related charges, he told CNN.

The National Johns Suppression Initiative operations have led to the arrests of nearly 8,000 sex buyers since 2011, Dart said.

News

  • Trump to discuss hurricane season with emergency officials
    Trump to discuss hurricane season with emergency officials
    President Donald Trump is getting a briefing on the summer's hurricane season from federal emergency management officials. The president was traveling to the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters Friday to discuss preparations in the U.S. for possible hurricanes during the summer and early fall. Federal officials predicted in May that the U.S. could face 11 to 17 named storms, including five to nine hurricanes. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast predicted two to four 'major' hurricanes with sustained winds of at least 111 mph. Forecasters expect warmer-than-average waters across the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea this summer. Tropical Storm Emily drenched parts of Florida earlier this week with rain, but no hurricanes have formed so far. Trump was being joined at FEMA headquarters by Vice President Mike Pence.
    More than 1,000 arrested in sex trafficking sting
    More than 1,000 arrests were made during a monthlong period in a sex trafficking sting, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news A pastor and a state trooper were among those arrested as part of the National Johns Suppression Initiative, a series of stings aimed at reducing sex trafficking in the United States. Police also cracked down on three brothels in Illinois and arrested a convicted child molester in Seattle, CNN reported. The sting operation was conducted from June 28 through July 31. The most arrests were made in Harris County, Texas, with 170 people jailed. There were 160 arrests in Seattle, CNN reported Cook County, Illinois, Sheriff Thomas J. Dart said 37 law enforcement agencies across 17 states rescued 81 adult and juvenile victims. At least 1,020 sex buyers were arrested, and 15 people face trafficking-related charges, he told CNN. The National Johns Suppression Initiative operations have led to the arrests of nearly 8,000 sex buyers since 2011, Dart said.
  • 2 arrested after airline passenger oversees texts about child sexual exploitation
    2 arrested after airline passenger oversees texts about child sexual exploitation
    Seattle police are crediting the bold actions of a Seattle preschool teacher on a flight for catching a man officers say was texting about plans to sexually exploit children. The Southwest Airlines flight left Monday morning from Seattle to San Jose. Capt. Mike Edwards, commander of the Seattle Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force, said the woman was seated near a man and noticed texts on his oversized phone in large font. >> Read more trending news “Since she saw a reference to children, issues of harm with those children, that got her alerted fully that there’s something going on here, something bad,” he said. He said the texts were about plans to sexually exploit children. “She took a really very heroic step, frankly,” he said, “to be sitting next to a person engaging in this behavior… she took her phone and took pictures of that screen.” Edwards said the woman alerted flight crew and police. Once they landed in San Jose, police arrested the man, whom they identified as Michael Kellar, 56. Edwards told KIRO 7 that police tracked Kellar’s messages to a woman he met through an online dating site a year ago and started a relationship with, 50-year-old Gail Burnworth. Edwards said both live in the Tacoma area. Police arrested her in the Parkland area at an acquaintance’s home. Edwards said she lives in a home with her ex-husband, his wife, and their three children. “She had been living at the home for quite a while and had full access to the kids, because they would allow her to babysit them,” Edwards said. San Jose police identified two children, ages 5 and 7, as the victims. Edwards says this is a message for everyone to say something or do something if they see something that isn't quite right, like the preschool teacher did on this flight. “Had she not done any of that, these kids would have been horribly, horribly brutalized,” he said. Kellar was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on investigation of two counts of felony attempted child molestation and two counts of felony solicitation of a sex crime. Burnworth was booked into the Pierce County Jail on investigation of felony sexual exploitation of a minor, first-degree felony rape of a child, and felony dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The case is now at the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. They are consulting with the U.S. Attorney's Office to determine if any federal charges would be appropriate. This remains an active investigation.
  • School blast investigators looking at gas meter work
    School blast investigators looking at gas meter work
    Workers may have been moving a gas meter when an explosion tore through a Minneapolis school building this week, killing two people and injuring at least nine others, according to federal investigators. A team from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived in Minneapolis Thursday to begin the painstaking task of determining what caused Wednesday's natural gas explosion at Minnehaha Academy. The bodies of two school workers — longtime receptionist Ruth Berg and custodian John Carlson — were found in the rubble. Investigators will look into the movement of the gas meter, as well as whether the gas was turned off inside the building or at the street as the work was being done, NTSB board member Christopher Hart said. The NTSB is investigating because it has jurisdiction over gas pipelines. Hart said investigators will be on site for up to seven days as they document the evidence, but that it could take a year for the agency to finish its work and issue safety recommendations. 'Our mission is to understand not only what happened, but more importantly, why it happened, so that we can make recommendations to prevent it from happening again,' Hart said. City fire officials have said the explosion happened in a utility area at the private Christian school, which serves students ranging from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. The blast occurred while students were on campus playing soccer and basketball, according to fire and school officials. Aerial video footage shows that part of a building was ripped apart, with wood splintered and bricks scattered about. Windows in other areas, including classrooms, were blown out. Contractors were working in the school, and some witnesses said they were warned of a gas leak moments before the blast. Some first responders also reported smelling natural gas as they pulled people to safety. Hart said the investigation will include talking to witnesses, analyzing how the systems were working, and looking at worker training and whether the employees had any issues such as fatigue or impairment. He noted that investigators have yet to talk with employees of Master Mechanical, the contracting company doing the gas line work. The company was issued a permit in June for 'gas piping and hooking up meter' at the school, according to city records. The permit doesn't include details on the type of work involved. Master Mechanical said in a statement that its employees were among the injured, but it has not elaborated on the work they were doing. Mark Farley, a Houston-based attorney who specializes in major accident response, said such investigations include looking into what type of work was being done, whether the building should have been occupied at the time, and if all safety precautions were taken. He said another question is whether the contractors should have isolated the natural gas source before proceeding. But he said it's premature to say whether the building should have been cleared beforehand. 'The question is going to be, was it isolated in a way that they were confident they could do the work without the risk of a leak,' he said. 'Obviously something went terribly wrong.' Tim Fetterly, a Minnesota attorney experienced in cases stemming from fires and explosions, said investigations can move quicker if a witness knows exactly what went wrong. But he said investigators still need to look at all the physical evidence, which could include removing all the gas components from the scene and conducting lab tests. Fetterly said gas is meant to be transmitted in a closed system, and that finding the source of the leak will be key. Master Mechanical has been cited for workplace violations twice in recent years. In 2010, the company was fined for a violation related to protecting an employee from falling, according to Jenny O'Brien, spokeswoman for the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration. In 2014, the company had two paperwork violations related to letting employees know about job hazards. Seven people who were brought to the hospital after Wednesday's blast have been released. Two people remained hospitalized Thursday, including assistant soccer coach Bryan Duffey, who was in critical but stable condition, according to Hennepin County Medical Center. Duffey's family released a statement Thursday saying he has traumatic injuries that will require more surgery. The explosion affected Minnehaha Academy's 'upper school,' which houses the high school. The lower and middle school campus is about a mile and a half away. In a memo to parents, Minnehaha Academy President Donna Harris said the start date for the upper school will be postponed from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5. She said administrators were working to find a facility to house classes. ___ Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas at http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv .
  • Knitters needed to create purple caps for babies; find out how you can help
    Knitters needed to create purple caps for babies; find out how you can help
    If you know how to knit or crochet, then the Oklahoma State Department of Health can use your help. The department is in need of knitters to help make purple knit caps for newborns as part of its campaign to highlight “Period of PURPLE Crying.” Doctors say that from the age of 2 weeks to about 3 or 4 months, babies will cry and cannot be soothed. Babies can cry for hours, but they are not sick or in pain. They are just crying. It is usually called colic, but some doctors are trying to move away from that diagnosis, saying it has connotations of there being something wrong with the baby. But they say it is a part of normal development. That’s why they’re trying to change it from colic to “The Period of PURPLE Crying.” PURPLE is an acronym that stands for: P - Peak of crying U - Unexpected R - Resists Soothing P - Pain-like face L - Long lasting E - Evening At the same time, the department of health has found that this is the time that babies are at risk for Shaken Baby Syndrome. According to dontshake.org, there are about 1,300 cases of Shaken Baby Syndrome every year in the United States. Most victims are less than 6 months old and it is the leading cause of child abuse deaths in the U.S. To spread awareness, the state will distribute 4,300 purple knit caps to every baby born in 41 hospitals in Oklahoma in November and December, Good Housekeeping reported. >> Read more trending news The hats should be made of any shade of purple soft, baby yarn. There could be other colors involved but at least 50 percent of the hat should be purple. There should be no strings or straps or other choking hazards. And while hats can be received throughout the year, the ones intended for the November and December distribution must be received by Oct. 1, Good Housekeeping reported. Mail hats to: Oklahoma State Department of Health ATTN: Maternal and Child Health 1000 NE 10 St. Oklahoma City, OK 73117-1299. Click here for the patterns and guidelines.
  • Sting will headline Florida Orchestra’s 50th anniversary gala
    Sting will headline Florida Orchestra’s 50th anniversary gala
    Pop star Sting will accompany the Florida Orchestra for its 50th anniversary gala in December, the Tampa Bay Times reported. >> Read more trending news The former lead singer of the Police will appear for 90 minutes with the Orchestra on December 9 at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg. The 16-time Grammy Award winner is expected to perform his hits with the Orchestra and a three-piece band, including “Roxanne,” “Every Breath You Take” and “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” the Times reported. 'We shot for the moon and we're so delighted that it all worked out,' Edward Parsons, the orchestra's general manager, told the Times. 'It was important for us on the 50th anniversary to really go all in and try to get someone of world class caliber.' Previous gala guests for the Florida Orchestra have included cellist Yo-Yo Ma and violinist Itzhak Perlman.
