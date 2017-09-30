Listen Live
News
Missouri bar owner: Anti-Kaepernick doormat not a ‘race thing’
By: Rare.us

A Missouri bar owner is defending his use of two NFL jerseys, including Colin Kaepernick’s, as doormats outside his buidling’s front door.

KOMU-TV reports the display outside the SNAFU Bar in Lake Ozark originally showed Marshawn Lynch’s Oakland Raiders jersey taped to the ground to the left of Kaepernick’s 49ers jersey.

After someone who saw the display complained on the bar’s Facebook page that the arrangement of the names could be construed as a message calling for violence against Kaepernick, the station reports bar owner Jason Burle switched the jerseys’ placement.

Burle tells the station he meant no personal harm by the display. He says the jerseys were put there to protest NFL players kneeling during the national anthem and insists “it’s not a race thing.”

News

  • Fiona the baby hippo will grace Cincinnati Zoo’s 2018 calendar
    Fiona the baby hippo will grace Cincinnati Zoo’s 2018 calendar
    Fiona the baby hippo will become a calendar girl in 2018. >> Read more trending news The hippo will be featured in the calendar, which will be available in the Cincinnati Zoo’s gift shop this fall, WLWT reported. The zoo conducted a poll on Facebook to decide on the cover image. The voting has ended and results will be released soon. Fiona also premiered in a web series this week that is featured on Facebook.
  • After Price resignation, Democrats keep focus on travel by other Trump officials
    After Price resignation, Democrats keep focus on travel by other Trump officials
    With the resignation on Friday of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, amid a furor over private charter jet trips paid for by taxpayer dollars, Democrats in Congress demanded a full accounting of travel expenses by other members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet, using the dust up to bolster their attacks on members of the Trump Administration. “It’s time for full accountability on how the Jet Set Cabinet has spent our tax dollars,” said Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN). “I am glad that Tom Price has resigned,” said Rep. Alan Lowenthal (D-CA). “Just another example of what appears to be serious ethical failings throughout the Administration.” As Price departed, Democrats were already asking the feds for more details on the travel habits of others in the Trump Cabinet, especially zeroing in on Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, EPA chief Scott Pruitt and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Sec. Price may have resigned, but the American people deserve to know just how much of their tax dollars he and other Cabinet officials are wasting on excessive travel &amp; perks https://t.co/vcK8KsVHEk — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) September 29, 2017 Zinke has already said he thinks questions about his travel are “BS,” amid reports that he had the Interior Department spend over $12,000 on a private jet to fly home to Montana. Pruitt also has had taxpayers pay for a $14,000 charter jet flight – in his home state of Oklahoma – and is a lightning rod anyway for Democrats in the Congress, who cried foul over reports earlier this week that he was spending $25,000 to install a soundproof booth in his official Washington office. “Scott Pruitt is paranoid and needs to be investigated,” said Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA). The White House tried to move swiftly to tamp down the travel controversy on Friday evening, as the President’s budget chief sent a memo to agency heads reminding them that how they do their job has a major impact on the ability of the Trump Administration to succeed. “Every penny we spend comes from the taxpayer,” wrote OMB chief Mick Mulvaney. Happy Friday evening! WH budget director Mick Mulvaney just released a formal memo outlining cabinet travel rules pic.twitter.com/0Vv3qDpf18 — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) September 29, 2017 “We thus owe it to the taxpayer to work as hard managing that money wisely as the taxpayer must do to earn it in the first place,” Mulvaney added. “Unnecessary or expensive travel is to be avoided,” said Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA), echoing the warning of Mulvaney. “Taxpayers wonder how priorities are set when they see things like that,” the key Republican added. Questions were also being raised about the overseas travel of Veterans Secretary David Shulkin, who took his wife on a 10 day official trip to Europe, in which he sandwiched government visits around a variety of sightseeing stops. “Veterans and taxpayers have a right to know about my official travel as Secretary, and posting this information online for all to see will do just that,” Shulkin said in a statement. Other travel stories were bubbling up on Friday about the President’s family as well, as CBS reported that a ski vacation to Colorado taken by Ivanka Trump, her brother Eric, and their families, incurred security costs of over $300,000, ultimately paid for by taxpayers.
  • Friend: Slain Georgia officer the 'absolute kindest person'
    Friend: Slain Georgia officer the 'absolute kindest person'
    A Georgia police officer killed while investigating a stolen vehicle is being remembered as a devoted wife and mother who was always willing to help others. Polk County police Officer Kristin Hearne was fatally shot Friday when she and Officer David Goodrich investigated a car found beside a rural road. Goodrich's bulletproof vest protected him from serious injury. The suspected gunman, 31-year-old Seth Brandon Spangler, was arrested a few hours later after he emerged from a patch of woods and surrendered. 'Kristen is the absolute kindest person anyone would ever meet. ... ,' said Nicole Smith, a close friend of Hearne's since high school in Rockmart. 'She went out of her way to help anyone she could. The world could definitely have used 100 more of her. ' In an interview with The Associated Press, Smith said that Hearne adored her family and losing her is devastating. 'She was one of my very best friends,' Smith said. 'She was too amazing to even put into words.' Hearne, 29, was a five-year veteran of the department who worked hard and loved her job, Police Chief Kenny Dodd said. She was married with a 3-year-old son. 'Words can't express the sorrow and the hurt that we feel right now as an agency,' Dodd said. Goodrich was a rookie officer who'd been with the department for about six months. Goodrich had gone to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle just before 11 a.m., and Hearne came as backup. Spangler and Samantha Roof, 22, walked out of a wooded area toward the officers. When the officers began talking to them, they acted suspiciously and Spangler pulled out a handgun and shot both officers, said Vernon Keenan, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Dodd said Spangler was wanted for a probation violation in a neighboring county. Now he faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in the slaying of Hearne and shooting of Goodrich. When Spangler emerged from the woods a second time, he was wearing no clothes, Dodd said. 'This was obviously not his first run-in with the law,' Dodd said at a news conference. 'I have no idea why he thought it was worth the life of a police officer who was just doing her job. It's a senseless killing.' Spangler and Roof ran from the scene and a manhunt ensued. Roof was quickly arrested and Spangler surrendered to officers hours later, Keenan said. 'He came out of the woods with no clothes on and just gave himself up,' Dodd said. 'So we are currently out there with canines searching for articles of clothing.' Roof will also face felony charges, Keenan said. Both officers acted bravely, Dodd said. Funeral services are pending. In addition to her husband and son, Hearne is survived by her parents and a younger brother. Spangler was wanted on outstanding Walker County warrants for probation violation, Keenan said. Georgia Department of Corrections records show Spangler was released from prison in August 2016. He had been serving time for convictions on a 2011 charge of cruelty to children as well as criminal counts added in 2015 for methamphetamine possession and possession of drugs by a prisoner.
  • Sheriff: Air Force Academy put on lockdown, but no shooter found
    Sheriff: Air Force Academy put on lockdown, but no shooter found
    The Air Force Academy was put on lockdown late Friday after a report of a possible shooter at the academy’s preparatory school, the Denver Post reported. However, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office later posted on its Twitter feed that it had completed a search and found no active shooter or anyone injured. >> Read more trending news Text alerts were sent to airmen on the 18,500-acre campus warning of a possible threat, and messages provided to the Gazette in Colorado Springs showed the campus went on lockdown at approximately 10 p.m., the Post reported. >> Superintendent has harsh words for cadets The school made headlines this week after five black students were targeted with racial slurs left on message boards outside dorm rooms. The Air Force Academy’s superintendent, Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, had harsh words for those who posted the message. “There is absolutely no place in our Air Force for racism -- it’s not who we are, nor will we tolerate it in any shape of fashion. Period. Those who don’t understand that are behind the power curve and better catch up,” ABC News reported. Silveria said during his address to the cadet wing and the prep school students Thursday, “If you can’t treat someone with dignity and respect, then you need to get out. If you can’t treat someone from another gender whether it’s a man or a woman with dignity and respect, then you need to get out. If you demean someone in any way, then you need to get out. And if you can’t treat someone from another race or a different colored skin with dignity and respect, then you need to get out.
  • FDA approves first blood sugar monitor without finger pricks
    FDA approves first blood sugar monitor without finger pricks
    Diabetics who don’t like pricking their fingers to monitor blood sugar may have an alternative method to check their levels. >> Read more trending news Federal regulators have approved the first continuous device that will bypass the finger prick tests, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Current models require users to test a drop of blood twice a day. Abbott's new FreeStyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System, approved Wednesday by the FDA, uses a small sensor attached to the upper arm. Patients wave a reader device over it to see the current blood sugar level and changes over the past eight hours. “The FDA is always interested in new technologies that can help make the care of people living with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, easier and more manageable,” said Donald St. Pierre, acting director of the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health and deputy director of new product evaluation in the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. “This system allows people with diabetes to avoid the additional step of fingerstick calibration, which can sometimes be painful, but still provides necessary information for treating their diabetes — with a wave of the mobile reader.” Most of the 30 million Americans with diabetes use standard glucose meters, which require multiple finger pricks each day and only show current sugar level. More-accurate continuous glucose monitoring devices are used by about 345,000 Americans. Abbott's device was approved for adults with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes and should be available in pharmacies within months, according to The Associated Press. The company, based near Chicago, did not disclose the price of the reader or the sensors.
