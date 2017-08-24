Listen Live
cloudy-day
75°
H 88
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
75°
Mostly Clear
H 88° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Military
Military to get guidelines for Trump transgender ban 'soon,' reports say
Close

Military to get guidelines for Trump transgender ban 'soon,' reports say

Military to get guidelines for Trump transgender ban 'soon,' reports say
Photo Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) talks to Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis as they watch the Inaugural Parade from the main reviewing stand in front of the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump was sworn in today as the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Military to get guidelines for Trump transgender ban 'soon,' reports say

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON -  The White House is expected to give the Defense Department the authority to bar transgender people from enlisting in the U.S. military in the coming days, one month after President Donald Trump announced the ban on Twitter, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

The White House memo would also give Defense Secretary James Mattis discretion over whether transgender troops can stay in the military, based on a service member’s ability to deploy, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Journal was the first to report on the memo Wednesday night.

The guidelines would give Mattis six months to enforce the ban, The New York Times reported. An unidentified source told the newspaper that the contents of the memo were not finalized as of Wednesday night.

In a statement obtained by CNN, Pentagon officials said they had yet to receive formal guidance from the White House on how Trump’s announced ban would work.

"The (Defense) Department continues to focus on our mission of defending our nation and ongoing operations against our foes, while ensuring all service members are treated with respect," the statement said.

>> Related: Joint Chiefs: Transgender policy won't change until Pentagon gets it in writing from Trump

Gay and lesbian service members have been able to openly serve in the military since 2011, according to NPRCurrent Department of Defense policy allows for transgender people to serve openly and says individuals “can no longer be discharged or otherwise separated from the military solely for being transgender individuals.”

Trump announced the ban in a series of tweets last month.

“After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military,” Trump wrote on July 26. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

The announcement came as a surprise to military leaders and politicians. In a letter to top military officials, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Gen. Joe Dunford, wrote that there would be “no modifications to the current policy until the president’s direction has been received by the secretary of defense and the secretary has issued implementation guidance.”

>> Related: Trump: Transgender people won't be allowed in the military

Estimates on the number of transgender troops in the military vary, although a 2016 report from the Rand Corp. estimated that as many as 6,300 transgender service members are on active duty.

Close

Military to get guidelines for Trump transgender ban 'soon,' reports say

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • The Latest: Trump continues Twitter attack on McConnell
    The Latest: Trump continues Twitter attack on McConnell
    The Latest on the division between President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (all times local): 10:40 a.m. President Donald Trump is attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell amid reports about growing tension between the two. On Twitter Thursday, Trump said: 'The only problem I have with Mitch McConnell is that, after hearing Repeal & Replace for 7 years, he failed!' Trump adds: 'That should NEVER have happened!' Republican efforts to overhaul President Barack Obama's health care law have repeatedly failed to advance in the Senate, a source of frustration for Trump. Trump's comments came as growing divisions between the two leaders threaten his agenda. ___ 10:20 a.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is concerned with some of President Donald Trump's talk on trade, saying congressional leaders have a 'selling job' to convince people that 'trade is a winner for America.' It was the latest evidence of growing tensions between the president and the Senate Republican leader. McConnell's comments came during a speech to a breakfast sponsored by the Kentucky Farm Bureau in his home state. McConnell said the assumption that every free trade agreement is a losing proposition for America is 'largely untrue.' He said that accounting for all the nation's free trade agreements, the U.S. sells far more than it buys. McConnell also praised the Trump administration for repealing some Obama-era regulations and nominating Neal Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. ___ 9:55 a.m. President Donald Trump is attacking Republican Congressional leaders over debt ceiling negotiations. On Twitter on Thursday, Trump says he asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan to attach legislation to increase the country's borrowing limit to a bill related to veterans. Trump said they didn't do it and 'now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up.' The government has enough money to pay its bills until Sept. 29. After that, Congress would have to give permission for the government to borrow more money to meet its obligations. McConnell did not respond to questions about Trump's comments Thursday. McConnell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared together in Kentucky this week. Both said they expected the debt ceiling would be raised.
  • Military to get guidelines for Trump transgender ban 'soon,' reports say
    Military to get guidelines for Trump transgender ban 'soon,' reports say
    The White House is expected to give the Defense Department the authority to bar transgender people from enlisting in the U.S. military in the coming days, one month after President Donald Trump announced the ban on Twitter, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news The White House memo would also give Defense Secretary James Mattis discretion over whether transgender troops can stay in the military, based on a service member’s ability to deploy, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Journal was the first to report on the memo Wednesday night. The guidelines would give Mattis six months to enforce the ban, The New York Times reported. An unidentified source told the newspaper that the contents of the memo were not finalized as of Wednesday night. In a statement obtained by CNN, Pentagon officials said they had yet to receive formal guidance from the White House on how Trump’s announced ban would work. 'The (Defense) Department continues to focus on our mission of defending our nation and ongoing operations against our foes, while ensuring all service members are treated with respect,' the statement said. >> Related: Joint Chiefs: Transgender policy won't change until Pentagon gets it in writing from Trump Gay and lesbian service members have been able to openly serve in the military since 2011, according to NPR. Current Department of Defense policy allows for transgender people to serve openly and says individuals “can no longer be discharged or otherwise separated from the military solely for being transgender individuals.” Trump announced the ban in a series of tweets last month. “After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military,” Trump wrote on July 26. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.” The announcement came as a surprise to military leaders and politicians. In a letter to top military officials, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Gen. Joe Dunford, wrote that there would be “no modifications to the current policy until the president’s direction has been received by the secretary of defense and the secretary has issued implementation guidance.” >> Related: Trump: Transgender people won't be allowed in the military Estimates on the number of transgender troops in the military vary, although a 2016 report from the Rand Corp. estimated that as many as 6,300 transgender service members are on active duty.
  • Russia says US reliance on force in Afghanistan won't work
    Russia says US reliance on force in Afghanistan won't work
    Russia has voiced skepticism about President Donald Trump's new strategy for Afghanistan, warning that military force won't resolve the conflict. Trump in an address to the nation on Monday recommitted the United States to the 16-year-old war in Afghanistan. He also announced a plan that includes sending up to 3,900 additional U.S. forces to join the 8,400 troops currently in the country. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday noted that the new U.S. strategy for Afghanistan 'puts emphasis on force' and added that 'we believe that this path offers no prospects.' Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow will stand ready to cooperate with the U.S. and others on helping reach a settlement in Afghanistan. Zakharova denied U.S. claims that Russia has provided the Taliban with weapons.
  • Trump attacks Republican leaders over debt ceiling
    Trump attacks Republican leaders over debt ceiling
    President Donald Trump lashed out on Thursday at Republican leaders in Congress, suggesting efforts to increase the country's borrowing limit are 'a mess!' On Twitter, Trump says he asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan to attach legislation to increase the country's borrowing limit to a bill related to veterans. Trump said they didn't do it and 'now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up.' Raising the federal borrowing limit is a must-do item for Congress when they return from summer break. The government has enough money to pay its bills until Sept. 29. After that, Congress would have to give permission for the government to borrow more money to meet its obligations. McConnell, at an event in Louisville, Kentucky on Thursday, did not respond to questions about Trump's comments. Ryan's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier this week, McConnell appeared in Kentucky with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, saying: 'There is zero chance, no chance, we won't raise the debt ceiling.' The federal government has never before defaulted on debt payments. Financial experts have warned that default on U.S. bond payments could roil financial markets. The other top priority for Congress when they return to Washington is funding the government to prevent a shutdown. The government's fiscal year ends Sept. 30 and legislation is needed to prevent a partial shutdown of federal agencies. Trump's long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexican border could complicate those efforts. Trump threatened Tuesday to force a federal shutdown unless Congress provides funds for the project. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway stressed on Thursday the president was serious about moving forward with the wall. Speaking on 'Fox and Friends', Conway says Trump is 'going to stick to building that wall and he wants the money to pay for it.' She adds: 'anybody who is surprised by that has not been paying attention for two years.' The latest Twitter outburst from the president came a day after Trump and McConnell pledged to work together, amid reports of tension. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the two 'remain united on many shared priorities,' and they and other top officials will hold 'previously scheduled meetings' after Congress returns from its August recess. In his statement, McConnell said they have 'a lot of work ahead of us, and we are committed to advancing our shared agenda together, and anyone who suggests otherwise is clearly not part of the conversation.' ___ Associated Press writer Adam Beam in Louisville, Kentucky, contributed to this report.
  • Navy identifies sailor killed in USS John S. McCain crash; 9 missing as rescue shifts to recovery
    Navy identifies sailor killed in USS John S. McCain crash; 9 missing as rescue shifts to recovery
    The U.S. Navy on Thursday identified a sailor whose remains were found after the USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant ship near Singapore earlier this week. >> Read more trending news Divers recovered the remains of Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, officials said. Nine other sailors remain missing. Navy officials identified them as: Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Missouri Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from Texas Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Maryland Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Ohio Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Maryland Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from New York Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Connecticut Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Texas Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Illinois  Crews searched a 2,100-square mile area east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore after the Liberian-flagged Alnic MC and the USS John S. McCain collided on Monday. Five sailors were injured. >> Related: 10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with tanker Divers continued Thursday to search the flooded compartments of the USS John S. McCain, although officials said the efforts had shifted from a rescue to a recovery mission. Monday’s crash was the second major collision involving a U.S. Navy warship from the 7th Fleet in two months, according to The Navy Times. It is the fourth accident involving a naval vessel in the Pacific this year, according to The Washington Post. Monday’s accident prompted officials to launch an investigation of the 7th Fleet. Navy Adm. John Richardson, chief of naval operations, said the Navy will take a one-day operational pause in response to the accident, to “ensure we are taking all appropriate immediate measures to enhance the Navy’s safe and effective operation around the world.” >> Related: Navy plans operation pause, calls for review of collisions in the Pacific The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that the commander of the 7th Fleet was dismissed in the aftermath of the crash.
  • The Latest: Owner of Powerball store giving cut to charity
    The Latest: Owner of Powerball store giving cut to charity
    The Latest on the lone winning ticket for the $758.7 million Powerball drawing that was sold in Chicopee, Massachusetts (all times local): 10:30 a.m. The owner of the store that sold the lone winning Powerball ticket says he's donating the store's $50,000 prize to several local charities. Bob Bolduc owns the Pride store chain. One of its stores, in Chicopee, Massachusetts, sold the only ticket that won the $758.7 million jackpot. It's the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history. He says once they heard that the winning ticket was sold Wednesday afternoon, store workers looked it up on the surveillance video and believe the winner was a middle-aged woman. Bolduc says they're happy for the customer, and happy for the charities. The lottery says the winner still had not come forward as of midmorning Thursday. ___ 10 a.m. The head of the Massachusetts State Lottery says a transcription error led the organization to wrongly identify the store that sold the lone winning Powerball ticket. In a statement issued Thursday morning, lottery Executive Director Michael Sweeney says officials were manually recording the names of the retailers that sold the winning ticket for the $758.7 million jackpot, as well as two tickets that won $1 million prizes. He says they transcribed it incorrectly. Sweeney issued an apology for the confusion created by the error, but said lottery staff remained thrilled that a jackpot winning ticket and two $1 million winning tickets were sold in Massachusetts. ___ 9 a.m. The Massachusetts store that sold the winning Powerball ticket was initially told it sold a $1 million ticket, not the only ticket that won the $758.7 million jackpot. Mike Donatelli, a spokesman for the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, Massachusetts, says they were told shortly before 8 a.m. that the store had actually sold that ticket. The jackpot is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history. Donatelli says the founder of the chain, Bob Bolduc, plans to hold news conferences at 10 a.m. and at noon. The store is part of a chain that operates in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut. The Chicopee store will receive $50,000 for selling the winning ticket. Lottery officials had initially said a different store, near Boston, had sold the winning ticket. That store actually sold a ticket that won $1 million. ___ 8: 30 a.m. The error by the Massachusetts State Lottery over which store sold the lone winning Powerball ticket is being blamed on nerves. Michael Sweeney, the lottery's executive director, tells WBZ-AM they had a 'couple of excited people at 1 o'clock in the morning' but said if there's any blame to be placed, the buck stops with him. The lottery initially said a convenience store in Watertown had sold the winning ticket. A few hours later, it announced it had made a mistake, and that the winning ticket was sold across the state at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, in Western Massachusetts. Sweeney says the lottery had not yet heard from the winner. He said the Chicopee store will receive $50,000 for selling the winning ticket, he said. He said the store in Watertown did sell a ticket that won a $1 million prize. ___ 8 a.m. Massachusetts State Lottery officials have corrected the site where the single winning ticket for the Powerball $758.7 million jackpot was sold to Chicopee, not Watertown. The Massachusetts State Lottery had announced around 2:30 a.m. Thursday that a convenience store in Watertown, near Boston, had sold the winning ticket. But shortly before 8 a.m., the lottery said it had made a mistake, and that the winning ticket was sold across the state at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, in Western Massachusetts. The lottery did not say how the error was made . It said the store in Watertown did sell a ticket that won a $1 million prize.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.