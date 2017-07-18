Michael Vick: Kaepernick needs a haircut for job search

LOS ANGELES - Michael Vick has some advice for Colin Kaepernick if he wants another shot in the NFL; get a haircut.
During an appearance on Fox Sports 1 Monday, Vick said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback needs to shed his afro and cornrows look for a "clean cut" style in order to get a job.
"I just think perception and image is everything. This is not the Colin Kaepernick that we've known since he entered the National Football League. I'm just going off my personal experiences. Listen, I love the guy to death. But I want him to also succeed on and off the field. This has to be a start for him," Vick said.
The former Falcons and Eagles quarterback said he was speaking from his own personal experience. Vick was suspended for two seasons beginning in 2007 after pleading guilty to charges in a dog fighting investigation.
"First thing we got to get Colin to do is cut his hair." — @MikeVick advises Kaepernick on rebuilding his image pic.twitter.com/YENvUPOIgP— Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 17, 2017
Kaepernick parted ways with the 49ers in March and hasn't been signed by another team. His decision to kneel during the national anthem last season to protest police shootings of black people became a topic of national conversation.
Michael Vick suggests Colin Kaepernick needs a "clean cut" style if he wants another job in the NFL... do you agree?— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 18, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself