Michael Vick: Kaepernick needs a haircut for job search

LOS ANGELES -  Michael Vick has some advice for Colin Kaepernick if he wants another shot in the NFL; get a haircut.

During an appearance on Fox Sports 1 Monday, Vick said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback needs to shed his afro and cornrows look for a "clean cut" style in order to get a job.

"I just think perception and image is everything. This is not the Colin Kaepernick that we've known since he entered the National Football League. I'm just going off my personal experiences. Listen, I love the guy to death. But I want him to also succeed on and off the field. This has to be a start for him," Vick said.

The former Falcons and Eagles quarterback said he was speaking from his own personal experience. Vick was suspended for two seasons beginning in 2007 after pleading guilty to charges in a dog fighting investigation.

Kaepernick parted ways with the 49ers in March and hasn't been signed by another team. His decision to kneel during the national anthem last season to protest police shootings of black people became a topic of national conversation.

 

  • The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest on the congressional effort to overhaul the national health care law (all times local): 2:50 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying a new health care strategy after the 'repeal and replace' measure failed. McConnell says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. ___ 11 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his 'Obamacare' replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday. Sens. Jerry Moran and Mike Lee joined two other senators in opposing the legislation, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. The Kentucky Republican says, 'regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful.' McConnell says that in the coming days, the Senate will consider the House-passed bill, with the first order of business a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay. He is not saying when the vote will occur. __ 10:25 p.m. President Donald Trump says Republicans should just repeal the nation's current health care law and work on a new plan that starts from a 'clean slate.' Trump tweeted his message Monday night after two more GOP senators announced their opposition to legislation he backs. The defections left Republicans short of the votes they need to pass the measure. Trump says that if Republicans start fresh, 'Dems will join in!' Republican lawmakers have spent the last several months working to both repeal the law passed under President Barack Obama and pass an overhaul package. ___ 9 p.m. Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah say they will oppose the Republican health care bill, dealing a blow to GOP leaders' hopes of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's legislation. The two senators issued separate statements late Monday saying they can't support the legislation. They join two other Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, in opposition. With just a 52-48 majority in the Senate, Lee and Moran's resistance means Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cannot move ahead on the bill. Lee says he can't support the bill because it doesn't repeal all of the Obamacare taxes and doesn't go far enough to lower premiums. Moran says, 'We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy.' ___ 6:55 p.m. A third Republican senator is signaling he may not back his party's health care bill when it finally comes to a vote. That puts the high-profile legislation in deep jeopardy. Conservative Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he's spoken to colleagues and confirmed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said future Medicaid cuts planned by the health care measure will 'never happen.' Johnson tells reporters such comments are 'troubling' and 'a real breach of trust.' He says he's no longer urging colleagues to vote to begin debate on the measure. That vote is now expected as early as next week. The measure will be derailed if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it. Two other Republicans have already said they're against it. ___ 6:50 p.m. A conservative Republican who is running to unseat Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says she's met with White House officials about the campaign. Kelli Ward says said she was encouraged by the meeting at the White House, but wouldn't discuss details. The White House meeting points to strained ties between Flake and President Donald Trump. Flake was an outspoken Republican critic of Trump in last year's presidential contest. He's facing the possibility of multiple GOP rivals in the 2018 primary. Ward is a former state senator who sought to unseat Sen. John McCain in 2016. She calls Flake ineffective but acknowledges ousting an incumbent is difficult. But Ward points to Trump's surprise win in 2016 and says 'times have changed.' ___ 4:30 p.m. Foes from left and right are using the delayed vote on the Republican health care bill to make it as politically toxic as possible for wavering GOP senators to support it. But the postponement also gives Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House more time to cut the deals they need to rescue the imperiled measure. McConnell signaled Monday that days of bargaining and persuasion with reluctant colleagues lay ahead. He says the only way to prevail 'is with continued hard work, and that's just what we intend to do. ' The AARP is aiming TV and radio ads at undecided, moderate Republican senators in five states. From the right, Americans for Prosperity is rallying its members to urge senators to make the bill even more conservative.
  • Dog turns hero, rescues fawn
    Dog turns hero, rescues fawn
    A dog in Port Jefferson, New York, jumped into rushing waters to save the life of a fawn. Storm and his owner Mark Freeley were on a walk Sunday when the dog jumped into rushing water and swam over to the deer. He grabbed it by the neck and pulled it to shore, WCBS reported. >> Read more trending news And it was all caught on camera and posted to Facebook, where it has more than 996,000 views. Storm, once back on land, guided the fawn away from the water. “And then he started nudging it, and started pulling it to make sure she was going to be OK I guess,” Freeley told WCBS. The rescue efforts didn’t end there. The fawn got spooked and ran back to the water. Two other good Samaritans jumped in and brought the deer back to shore a second time, this time getting it to a rescue group. The fawn, according to one of the rescuers, was covered in ticks and had an eye injury. She’s being cared for at an animal rescue until she can be released, WCBS reported.
  • Shortage of landfill drivers creates mountain of garbage
    Shortage of landfill drivers creates mountain of garbage
    Loads of trash are piling up in Cobb County, leading to a smelly mess. Channel 2's Carl Willis spoke with a concerned neighbor who told him that the pickup schedule is behind, and the trash is piling up faster than it can be hauled away from transfer stations. 'I'm seeing a place that's full,' resident Carl Knill said. 'It's never been like this before.' Knill has been coming to the Cobb County Station on County Service Road for over 20 years. He said the issue is getting out of hand. 'On Saturday, I came and there was a line all down almost a quarter mile one way and a quarter mile the other way, going up the road,' Knill said. Custom Ecology, or CEI, said the buildup of trash results from not having enough Class A truck drivers who can operate an 18-wheeler and haul trash from these temporary holding sites to landfills. TRENDING STORIES: High school student, friend killed in crash because of speed, police say Father accused of leaving 4-year-old, baby in car after chase Firefighter's daughter hospitalized after skateboarding fall When you combine the shortage of class A truck drivers with recent wet weather, the result is trash stations that have overflowed or shut down altogether. Thus, residents such as Veronda Carter began to see delays in residential trash pickup. 'This is the first time that I've been out here that the trash is stacked to the ceiling,' Carter told Willis. 'You can see the trash from the street.' One sanitation company left an apology for its customers. As the problem continues to get worse, CEI is working to recruit more drivers and on-site managers from out of state. 'The trailers don't look like they're moving,' Knill said. 'They should be moving, emptying the building.
  • Mother charged weeks after child found dead in car at Emory Hospital parking deck
    Mother charged weeks after child found dead in car at Emory Hospital parking deck
    The mother of a child found dead inside of a car parked at a Emory Hospital parking deck is facing charges. Channel 2's Nicole Carr learned Dijanelle Etta Fowler has been charged with felony murder, concealing death and cruelty to children. Police said Fowler and her 1-year-old daughter, Skylar, were found on June 15 around 6 p.m. The little girl was already dead when authorities found her and her mother was taken to the hospital in critical condition. We're talking to investigators about the new revelations on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. Fowler was arrested and booked into jail on Monday. TRENDING STORIES: Australian woman killed by police after calling 911, family says Student, friend killed in crash Thousands sign petition protesting school start date #Breaking:Mother of baby found dead in Emory parking deck (in June)charged with felony murder, concealing death, cruelty to children @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/1oAw1YDZLg-- Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 18, 2017
  • Police: Dealer charged with killing 4 claimed other slayings
    Police: Dealer charged with killing 4 claimed other slayings
    A pot dealer who confessed to killing four men on his family's Pennsylvania farm last week also claimed to have killed two people in Philadelphia, but the city's police commissioner called the information 'sketchy.' Police Commissioner Richard Ross says Philadelphia detectives are looking through their files to check on the claims made by 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo but that Philadelphia detectives have not had a chance to question him. DiNardo was charged last week in Bucks County with four counts of first-degree murder in the case of four missing men. Ross says he also claimed that he killed a man and a woman in Philadelphia years ago but did not know their names. Philadelphia police say Bucks County authorities are still investigating DiNardo's statements. The Bucks County district attorney declined to comment beyond court papers released last week, which don't mention the Philadelphia claims.
  • Frozen Italian sausages fall from sky onto Florida family's home
    Frozen Italian sausages fall from sky onto Florida family's home
    In something out of a scene from “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” a South Florida family awoke to frozen Italian sausage on their roof. The Adair family, of Deerfield Beach, woke up Saturday morning to the loud thud of several packages of frozen Italian sausage banging against the roof, according to WPLG. >> Read more trending news 'It was like thunder, and it awakened me out of a sleep,' Travis Adair told WPLG. After finding two packages of the meat in their yard, the family checked their roof and found three more packages. In total, 15 pounds of sausage somehow ended up striking their home. The packages were marked William Land Service, a land-clearing company from Alabama, according to WPLG. >> Read more Floridoh! stories 'I called them and the guy had no idea what I was talking about and probably thought I was crazy,' Travis’ son Austin Adair told WPLG. Baffled by the discovery, the family thinks the meat drop was either connected to a drug deal or fell from a plane. 
More

