Metro Atlanta schools are some of the best in Georgia, survey says

A new survey shows metro Atlanta schools as some of the top public educational institutions in the state.
The website determined the rankings by considering academics, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys, teacher performance and surveys, clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and sports. Of that data, 40 percent comes from input from Niche website readers. Data from the U.S. Department of Education, colleges and test scores is also considered. The website explains its methods in more detail.
The top 10 metro Atlanta schools in each category are as follows with their ranking:
High School
- (1) Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (Gwinnett)
- (2) Northview High School (North Fulton)
- (4) Walton High School (Cobb)
- (5) South Forsyth High School (Forsyth)
- (6) North Gwinnett High School (Gwinnett)
- (7) Lambert High School (Forsyth)
- (8) Johns Creek High School (North Fulton)
- (9) Peachtree Ridge High School (Gwinnett)
- (10) Chattahoochee High School (North Fulton)
- (12) Alpharetta High School (North Fulton)
Only one of the top 10 spots on the survey for high school are outside of the metro Atlanta area. North Fulton holds the most with three of its seven high schools in the top 10. All but one of north Fulton’s high schools are in the top 20 according to the survey. See the full list.
Middle School:
- (1) Buford Middle School (Gwinnett)
- (2) Piney Grove Middle School (Forsyth)
- (3) Riverwatch Middle School (Forsyth)
- (4) South Forsyth Middle School (Forsyth)
- (5) Vickery Creek Middle School (Forsyth)
- (6) Lakeside Middle School (Forsyth)
- (8) New Life Academy of Excellence (Gwinnett)
- (9) Dodgen Middle School (Cobb)
- (10) Renfoe Middle School (DeKalb)
- (11) Liberty Middle School (Forsyth)
Forsyth County wins the middle school category with half of the top 10 and seven of the top 20. See the full list.
Elementary school:
- (1) Big Creek Elementary School (Forsyth)
- (2) Johns Creek Elementary School (North Fulton)
- (3) Settles Bridge Elementary School (Forsyth)
- (4) Brookwood Elementary School (Forsyth)
- (5) Daves Creek Elementary School (Forsyth)
- (7) George W. Whitlow Elementary School (Forsyth)
- (8) Shiloh Point Elementary School (Forsyth)
- (9) Fifth Avenue Elementary School (DeKalb)
- (10) Hall Creek Elementary School (Forsyth)
- (12) Sharon Elementary School (Forsyth)
Again, Forsyth county wins the day with seven of the top 10, and 10 of the top 20. See the full list.
