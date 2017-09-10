A tropical storm warning has been issued for metro Atlanta as Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida early Sunday morning.
The northern eyewall of the storm reached the Florida Keys just before 7:30 a.m. as a Category 4 hurricane, and made landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Keys at 9:10 a.m.
The storm’s eye could make landfall in the Tampa and St. Petersburg area of Florida Sunday night, said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Katie Walls.
About 1 million customers were without power in Florida, and nearly 7 million people were under evacuation orders by Saturday night as the storm moved from Cuba into the Florida Straits.
In Georgia, officials in Albany — where Irma is expected to arrive in the area Monday — urged residents to decide whether they will evacuate or stay in the area by 5 p.m. today. Any residents who remain, are encouraged to stay in shelters.
Jenna Wirtz, a deputy in the county emergency management agency, said 5 p.m. is “a very strong recommendation,” though not an official curphew.
Irma is expected to arrive in metro Monday , bringing up to 7 inches of rain for parts of Georgia by Tuesday, Walls said. A tropical storm watch for the metro Atlanta area was upgraged to a tropical storm warning early Sunday. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph Monday through Tuesday moring, according to Channel 2.
Early models showed the storm a taking a direct hit on Georgia’s coast, but Irma veered off that course and began a slow turn westward on a track that could take it straight into South Georgia and southwest of metro Atlanta. Irma will be weakening all the while but will still be strong enough to do some damage in Atlanta, forecasters said.
Ahead of the storm’s arrival, metro Atlanta school systems and colleges and universities began announcing closings.
Meanwhile, 14 percent of gas stations in Georgia were out of fuel, about 11 percent in the metro area, by Sunday morning, saidPatrick DeHaan, a senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy.
The highest numbers were reported in 27 percent of stations are out of gas.
Even with Irma tracking much farther west than initially forecast, Savannah and Tybee, its low-lying barrier island neighbor, are preparing for damage, power outages and especially flooding.
