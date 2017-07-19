Men ram car into pawn shop searching for guns, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Four men are still on the run after they rammed their car into a Henry County pawn shop last Thursday.
Video from Henry County police showed four men crashing their BMW through the front of the store when one jumped out the car before the three others came running into the store.
Curtis Fowler, one of the pawn shop workers, could not believe it.
“I thought they were stupid,” Fowler said.
“It is possible they have done this before because of the way they acted,” said Henry County Police Maj. Mike Ireland. “It looked like they used some kind of precision once they granted entry to the business.”
Police say they believe the men were looking for guns. After their grand entrance, however, Fowler says things went downhill.
“They looked in cases, looked in the empty gun boxes, shook them and saw they were empty,” he said.
Pawn shop workers say they hide their guns away every night, forcing the four men to pull out of the store empty handed.
“I think the alarm scared them off and they ran off,” Fowler said.
The men's “grand entrance” into the pawnshop left damage to clean up. The men shattered glass everywhere, and the side mirrors from the car were broken off.
“I was getting shards of glass in my finger and stuff like that, anywhere I moved,” Fowler said.
Despite the damage, the shop managed to reopen the next day, but there are still painful reminders of what happened.
Moving forward, the shop plans to put in a guardrail to prevent incidents like this one from happening again.
