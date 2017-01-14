Jack Daniel’s introduces coffee product

By Bob D'Angelo

Millions of people sip Jack Daniel's. Now, the makers of the Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey product want you to sip in the morning.

But not whiskey — coffee.

The Lynchburg, Tennessee, distillery announced a partnership with World of Coffee to release Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey Coffee. On its website, Jack Daniel’s notes that the coffee will be available in an 8.8-ounce collectible tin for $21.95 and a 1.5-ounce bag for $6.95. The coffee can only be bought at the distillery’s online store or in person at the Lynchburg Hardware & General Store in the downtown square.

The coffee, dubbed as “100 percent Arabica,” will be ground and available in regular and decaffeinated brands. While the coffee will be "infused" with the whiskey, the drink will be non-alcoholic.

Jack Daniel's has produced "gourmet" coffee in 1.5-ounce bags in the past, but the venture with World of Coffee represents a more mainstream push.