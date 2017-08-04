Listen Live
Marines by the hundreds say goodbye to dying brother
Marines by the hundreds say goodbye to dying brother

Marines by the hundreds say goodbye to dying brother
Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images
U.S. Marines.

Marines by the hundreds say goodbye to dying brother

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It’s a military motto that “no man is left behind.” And for a U.S. Marine from Missouri, who will be taken off life support Friday, his comrades in arms have been stopping by his hospital bed to say goodbye. Many of them are strangers but they all share the common bond of brotherhood in the military.

>> Read more trending news

Phillip Rochette, 49, enlisted in the Marines out of high school. In early July he began having headaches and vomiting spells. His sister, Denise Rochette, called an ambulance. En route to the hospital, Rochette suffered a massive stroke, KTVI reported.

Denise Rochette posted her brother’s condition on Facebook. During a conversation with a Marine, she mentioned it would be nice if some fellow Marines paid him a visit. The Marine posted a photo of Rochette on Facebook and it was shared more than 1,000 times, KTVI reported.

For the past week, hundreds of Marines have been showing up at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Jeremy Kohler saw the post on Instagram and drove from Chicago on Thursday.

“It’s the end of his watch, time for him to go home, so we will take it from here,” Kohler told KTVI.

I made this video while we still have Phillip and I cried happy and sad tears. It isn't the best but I love it. So if you have 5 minutes, take a look at Phillip Rochette, his family, through his short time here. Losing Jim Rochette Sr. Was beyond devastating, 2 short years ago and now 2 years later the devastation has returned. But I have been so very blessed to have these men as my brothers. *****the song in the video is not mine and I am not stealing it. Fb said I was so making sure everyone knows that ****

Posted by Denise Rochette on Saturday, July 29, 2017

News

  • Ex-Catholic bishop of Phoenix accused of sex abuse of boy
    Ex-Catholic bishop of Phoenix accused of sex abuse of boy
    A former bishop who led the Roman Catholic church in metro Phoenix during a worldwide child sexual abuse scandal has been accused of molesting a young boy 35 years ago. Retired Bishop Thomas O'Brien is accused in a lawsuit of sexually abusing the boy on several occasions at parishes in Phoenix and Goodyear from 1977 to 1982. The Diocese of Phoenix says O'Brien denies the allegation. O'Brien, now 81, led the diocese in Phoenix as it became embroiled in a global scandal that rocked the Catholic church after allegations surfaced in Boston about pedophile priests going unpunished. The bishop acknowledged in a 2003 immunity deal that he let church employees accused of sex abuse continue to have contact with children. Weeks after the deal, O'Brien resigned as bishop after he was arrested in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian. O'Brien's accuser says the clergyman sexually abused him when he was a child and he had suppressed his memories of it, said Tim Hale, his lawyer. The accuser, who is now 47 and lives in the Tucson area, started having flashbacks of the abuse in September 2014 when preparing for his son's baptism into the Catholic church, Hale said. 'It has turned his life upside down,' Hale said, explaining that his client has suffered profound emotional distress. Hale said his client's allegation is being investigated by the Phoenix Police Department, which refused to comment. The diocese issued a statement saying O'Brien denies the accusation and that he was never assigned to the schools and parishes where the abuse is alleged to have occurred. The statement also said the diocese informed prosecutors about the allegation immediately after learning of it in September 2016. O'Brien's 2003 immunity agreement said a grand jury investigating church sex abuse allegations at the time didn't find evidence that the bishop had engaged in sexual misconduct. Amanda Jacinto, a spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, said the immunity deal will remain in place, meaning the bishop could not be prosecuted for letting church employees suspected of sex abuse be around children. But Jacinto said the agreement would not prevent prosecutors from bringing a case against O'Brien if there's evidence that he sexually abused a child. O'Brien, who served as Phoenix's bishop for 21 years, resigned in June 2003 after being accused of striking and killing 43-year-old Jim Reed with his car. The bishop didn't stop to help Reed or report the accident to police but told investigators that he didn't realize he had hit a person. He said he thought he had hit a dog or cat or that someone had thrown a rock at his car. Prosecutors said O'Brien tried to have his windshield fixed. He was sentenced to probation and 1,000 hours of community service after being convicted of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. John C. Kelly, an attorney representing the Diocese of Phoenix, declined to comment on the lawsuit and the allegations against O'Brien. ___ Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud. His work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/jacques%20billeaud .
  • West Virginia governor switches to GOP
    West Virginia governor switches to GOP
    West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced at a Thursday night rally that he is switching parties and will become a Republican, Fox News reported. Justice, who won election in 2015, said he could no longer help West Virginia as a Democrat, adding that the party “walked away from me.” Justice added that he suspects both of his parents, who were 'staunch Republicans,' are in Heaven right now saying, 'Jimmy, it's about damn time you came to your senses.' Following the announcement, the Republican National Committee released a statement, stating that Justice's political party switch is 'another blow' to the Democrats. 'Gov. Justice's party switch is another blow to a Democratic Party that would rather obstruct than work to make our country great again,' said RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said. 'Across America, voters have put their faith in the Republican Party because we are the Party fighting to give every individual the opportunity to achieve the American Dream.' Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he was 'disappointed' with the announcement. 'I have been and always will be a proud West Virginia Democrat. I am disappointed by Governor Justice's decision to switch parties,” he said. “While I do not agree with his decision, I have always said that I will work with anyone, no matter their political affiliation, to do what is best for the people of West Virginia.
  • APNewsBreak: Flynn details tie to data firm, transition pay
    APNewsBreak: Flynn details tie to data firm, transition pay
    President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, is revealing a brief advisory role with a firm related to a controversial data analysis company that aided the Trump campaign, The Associated Press has learned. The disclosure of Flynn's link to Cambridge Analytica will come in an amended public financial filing in which the retired U.S. Army lieutenant general also discloses income that includes payments from the Trump transition team, according to a person close to Flynn who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity Thursday to describe details of the filing made to the White House. The amended disclosure shows that just before the end of the campaign, Flynn entered into a consulting agreement with SCL Group, a Virginia-based company related to Cambridge Analytica, the data mining and analysis firm that worked with Trump's campaign. The person said Flynn didn't perform work or accept payment as part of the agreement with SCL Group. The details of Flynn's role with SCL weren't fully laid out, the person said, noting that Flynn terminated his involvement shortly after Trump won the presidency. Cambridge Analytica was heavily funded by the family of Robert Mercer, a hedge fund manager who also backed the campaign and other conservative candidates and causes. Cambridge Analytica also worked for the successful pro-Brexit campaign in 2016 to pull Britain out of the European Union. Trump administration chief strategist Steve Bannon was a vice president of Cambridge Analytica before he joined the Trump campaign. Democratic lawmakers and Trump critics have seized on Cambridge Analytica's role as they've pushed congressional investigators to scrutinize the Trump campaign's data operation as part of probes into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. Flynn's previous filing, submitted to the White House and Office of Government Ethics in March, listed at least $1.3 million in earnings, including between $50,000 and $100,000 from his consulting company, Flynn Intel Group Inc. The latest filing lists at least $1.8 million in income. Flynn's amended filing comes some six months after he was ousted from the White House for misleading the vice president about conversations he had with the then-Russian ambassador to the U.S. It also comes as Special Counsel Robert Mueller and congressional committees are scrutinizing Flynn's business deals and foreign connections. The person close to Flynn said he is disclosing the information in an amended filing to make sure the 'public record is accurate and transparent.' The person noted that Flynn and his legal team have spent months piecing together the information necessary for the filing without the assistance of the White House counsel's office or the Office of Government Ethics. In the filing, Flynn reports earning about $28,000 from the Trump presidential transition and more than $5,000 as a consultant to an aborted plan to build nuclear power plants across the Middle East. The consulting connection with a group of companies involved in the power plant proposal had been disclosed in Flynn's previous filing, but it had not indicated that he had received payment. Flynn's new filing also provided more details about his consulting work for NJK Holding Corporation, a firm headed by Iranian-American multi-millionaire Nasser Kazeminy. The filing shows that Flynn was paid more than $140,000 for his roles as adviser and consultant to Minneapolis-based NJK. Flynn also served as vice chairman at GreenZone Systems, a tech firm funded by NJK and headed by Bijan Kian, who was Flynn's business partner in Flynn Intel Group, a consulting firm that was active last year but is now defunct. Flynn Intel is now under scrutiny by federal authorities and congressional investigators for its role in research and lobbying work for a Turkish businessman tied to the government of Turkey. In a statement to the AP, NJK said Flynn 'played an advisory role to NJK Holding relative to its investment interests in security.' The firm added that in his roles with NJK and GreenZone, Flynn 'provided his counsel and guidance on public sector business opportunities for secure communications technology within the U.S. Department of Defense' and with other agencies. NJK said Kian has no current involvement with NJK or GreenZone. Earlier Thursday, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., the ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, asked Kian for documents detailing Flynn's foreign business contacts and travel. Flynn listed Kian as a personal reference in 2016 during his effort to renew his military security clearance. Kian told military investigators that Flynn had several foreign business contacts, but Flynn did not provide any of those contacts to investigators, Cummings said. ___ Follow Chad Day on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChadSDay
  • Congress recessing, leaving much undone, tensions with Trump
    Congress recessing, leaving much undone, tensions with Trump
    Lawmakers have scattered for their summer recess, leaving behind a slim record of achievements and a steaming President Donald Trump. The president is angry about what the Republican-led Congress couldn't do — repeal Obamacare — as well as one of the few things it did: approve a Russia sanctions bill he detests. So Republican senators leave Washington with simmering tensions between them and the White House now out in public for all to see. They'll face voters back home who have cause for frustration about an unproductive Congress led by a party given over to infighting. Lamenting poor relations with Russia, Trump sniped over Twitter on Thursday, 'You can thank Congress, the same people that can't even give us HCare!' 'I was shocked by that,' responded Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not one for criticizing Trump publicly. 'Relations with Russia are in a bad place, and it's entirely because of Vladimir Putin, it's not because of Congress.' Overall, as Republicans took stock of the past seven months of control of the House and Senate under the Trump administration, the mood was glum. The House began its summer recess last week, but as senators rushed for the exits Thursday they were still pointing to the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court as their signal success, even though that happened back in April. Last week's failure of their Obamacare repeal efforts after seven years of ardent campaign promises still stung. And Republicans have also failed to make much progress on other marquee agenda items, like a tax overhaul or an infrastructure bill, while falling behind on the annual spending bills needed to keep the lights on in government. A fight on that looms this fall or winter, along with the threat of a government shutdown if Trump presses for money for his border wall that Democrats are certain to reject. 'We've got to do better,' said Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican. In a final burst of action Thursday, the Senate overwhelmingly approved a Food and Drug Administration funding bill, and agreed to more than 60 Trump administration nominees, more executive branch nominations in a single day than the Senate had approved all year to date. Republicans have bitterly blamed Democrats' foot-dragging on nominees for many of their problems, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky heralded Thursday's actions as 'an important step towards filling critical roles throughout the administration.' Indeed, GOP lawmakers have complained all year that they're not getting enough credit for the things they are doing, as opposed to criticism for what they are not. 'We have not done well on the big events,' said Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. 'But the run of the mill, the bipartisan legislation, that never gets actual media attention, I think we've had a fairly robust six months.' Like other Republicans, Scott cited the GOP's success in overturning a series of Obama administration regulations, employing the little-used Congressional Review Act. Yet what lawmakers left undone promises to make for an ugly September on Capitol Hill. Two must-do items will dominate the agenda: increasing the government's debt limit to prevent a catastrophic default on U.S. obligations like interest payments and Social Security checks; and passing a temporary spending bill to keep government agencies up and running. The debt limit increase is particularly nettlesome and many Republicans in Congress simply can't bring themselves to vote for it. But with a Republican in the White House and the party controlling both the House and the Senate, it's the GOP's responsibility to deliver the votes. The White House and congressional Republicans are also promising action early this fall to change the loophole-choked tax code and lower rates for both corporations and individuals. After their meltdown on health care, Republicans are particularly determined to succeed with a tax overhaul, with some arguing that if they succeed in giving voters a tax break, the Obamacare repeal failure will be forgiven and forgotten. But core tax overhaul principles — such as whether the effort would add to the budget deficit — haven't been ironed out, much less the devilish details. And a wild card element is whether Trump will press to pay for the U.S.-Mexico border wall as part of the spending bill. That could spark a confrontation with Democrats, and even threaten a shutdown. Cooler heads may counsel the White House to put off that confrontation until later. Still, after the past rocky months, Republicans are hoping against hope that with all the work ahead, relations with the White House will improve. They're hanging on to one cause for optimism: the appointment of John Kelly as White House chief of staff, which several GOP senators said they hope will calm the chaos on the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue. 'I think how the president moves now into the next issues we deal with is really important,' said Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri. 'And we're hopeful about the new staff structure and I think we're going to see things begin to happen in different ways.' ___ Associated Press writers Andrew Taylor and Alan Fram contributed.
  • Military scrambles for transgender policy after Trump tweets
    Military scrambles for transgender policy after Trump tweets
    President Donald Trump's tweets declaring transgender people unwelcome in the armed forces have plunged the Pentagon into a legal and moral quagmire, sparking a flurry of meetings to devise a new policy that could lead to hundreds of service members being discharged. Months after officially allowing transgender troops to serve openly in the military, the department may be forced to throw out those who willingly came forward after being promised they'd be protected. A team of military lawyers has been pulled together to deal with the matter, Adm. Paul Zukunft, the Coast Guard commandant, revealed at the Center For Strategic and International Studies this week. These lawyers are working with the White House to flesh out some of the issues, and they're bolstered by a Pentagon working group that had initially been set up to advance the implementation of the Obama administration's year-old repeal of a transgender ban. Now, they must deal with whatever new post-tweet policy emerges, according to the officials, who weren't authorized to speak publicly on the matter and requested anonymity. Pentagon chief spokeswoman Dana White confirmed that talks between the White House and the Pentagon to work out the details of a new transgender policy have begun. Although it's unclear what the result will be, the discussions illustrate that Trump's aides aren't writing off his three-tweet salvo last week as an isolated outburst but as guidance for an upheaval in one of the military's most sensitive equal rights questions. Whatever the final policy, court challenges are likely. And the personnel, health care and fairness issues sure to ensue may compel some soldiers, sailors and others to hide their identities and live a lie to remain in the military. It's a scenario that raises the specter of the now-defunct 'don't ask, don't tell' policy that once governed gays in the military. While the 1993 compromise banned gay men and women from serving, it essentially safeguarded their places in the ranks as long as they kept their homosexuality hidden. More than 13,000 were discharged after the policy was enacted. While many others remained, they were forced to keep their sexuality in the closet. Now, asks Sarah Warbelow, legal director for the Human Rights Campaign, 'Are they going to go on a witch hunt?' The Pentagon working group had been studying health care questions and how and when transgender people might be allowed to enlist. Now its members and the military's legal experts must contemplate forcing out transgender troops, including many who have served multiple combat tours. If Trump stands by his tweet and the Pentagon is told to begin discharging transgender service members, officials must address several questions: Who would be thrown out? What type of discharge would they receive? How long of a grace period would they have before leaving? There also is no uniform method of tracking transgender troops across the services. That raises another challenge. Will the Pentagon target service members who have already asked to have their sex changed in the personnel system? Or would the crackdown expand to anyone who simply sought counseling on the issue? Warbelow questioned where the effort would end. People could be scrutinized for how they look or dress. For example, she suggested, could female troops be suspect for wearing clothing considered 'too masculine?' Trump's tweets last week were direct. He said the government won't accept or allow transgender individuals to serve 'in any capacity' in the military. 'Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,' he wrote. Estimates of the number of transgender troops in the service vary widely. A Rand Corp. study said roughly 2,500 transgender personnel may be serving in the active duty military, and 1,500 in the reserves. It estimated only 30 to 130 active duty troops out of a force of 1.3 million would seek transition-related health care each year. Costs could be $2.4 million to $8.4 million, it estimated. The study found 18 other countries allow transgender people to serve openly in the military. 'In no case was there any evidence of an effect on the operational effectiveness, operational readiness, or cohesion of the force,' Rand said. After Trump's tweets, Zukunft the commandant said, 'the first thing we did is we reached out to all 13 members of the Coast Guard who have come out.' But any reassurance Pentagon officials offered may prove hollow under a new policy. Since last year, transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military, receive medical care and start formally changing their gender identifications in the Pentagon's personnel system. About five weeks ago, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis gave military chiefs more time to determine if allowing transgender people to enlist would affect force readiness or effectiveness. Trump's pronouncement triggered bipartisan denunciations. Military and other officials described it as the latest example of Trump's administration struggling to translate the commander-in-chief's Twitter proclamations into actual policy. Until the Pentagon gets a new policy directive in writing, Gen. Joseph Dunford, the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, and other military leaders have said nothing will change.
