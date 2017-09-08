Listen Live
clear-night
58°
H 80
L 59

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
58°
Clear
H 80° L 59°
  • clear-night
    58°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 80° L 59°
  • clear-day
    74°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 80° L 59°
  • clear-day
    76°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 80° L 59°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
News
Man shot at Miami International Airport
Close

Man shot at Miami International Airport

Man shot at Miami International Airport
Photo Credit: Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images
MIami International Airport

Man shot at Miami International Airport

By: Scott Andera, Palm Beach Post

MIAMI -  A man was shot during a confrontation with police at Miami International Airport Thursday night, according to a report.

>> Read more trending news

With powerful Hurricane Irma bearing down on South Florida, creating chaos as thousands look to flee the Category 5 storm, the incident added even more stress to airport personnel, which forced an evacuation of Concourse J, according to WFOR.

The man’s condition is not known, WFOR reported.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Police said they shot and killed a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news WSB-TV first reported the tiger sightings after dispatch said operators received several calls about the wild animal on the loose. A source told WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington that police spotted the tiger in the area of Jodeco Road on Wednesday morning. Washington heard several shots just before 6:30 a.m. Police said they had no choice but to shoot the tiger, which was seen in a neighborhood.  Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement Wednesday morning:  'Noah's Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah's Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.' Washington spoke to the homeowner who said the tiger jumped the fence into his backyard. He said the tiger tried to attack his dog. >> Watch the interview here – Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands as Floridians brace for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Andrew was a monster; Irma could blow it out of the water
    Andrew was a monster; Irma could blow it out of the water
    For an entire generation in South Florida, Hurricane Andrew was the monster storm that reshaped a region. Irma is likely to blow that out of the water. Bigger and with a 90-degree different path of potential destruction, Irma is forecast to hit lots more people and buildings than 1992's Andrew, said experts, including veterans of Andrew. At the time, Andrew was the costliest hurricane in U.S. history with damages of $26.5 billion in 1992 dollars (about $50 billion in current dollars), according to the National Weather Service. 'The effect of Irma on the state of Florida is going to be much greater than Andrew's effect,' said Weather Channel senior hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross, who was a local television meteorologist hailed as a hero during Andrew. 'We're dealing with an entirely different level of phenomenon. There is no storm to compare with this. Unless you go way back to 1926.' Kate Hale, Miami-Dade's emergency management chief — who grabbed national attention during Andrew by beseeching 'where the hell is the cavalry on this one?' — said by nearly every measure Irma looks far worse. 'Nobody can make this up. This storm. This track at this point,' Hale told The Associated Press on Thursday. Between Hurricane Harvey's record weeklong flooding, devastating Western wildfires and Irma, which was nearing record-levels for the longest time at Category 5 strength, she called the effects on the national economy 'potentially staggering.' Both Andrew and Irma started as wisps of unstable weather off Africa and chugged across the Atlantic as ever-intensifying Cape Verde storms. And while they may both end up in the same general area, meteorologists said that's where the similarities disappear. Andrew a quarter century ago was an unusually compact major storm that roared east-to-west almost in a straight line and hit just south of the core of Miami. Months after its August 23, 1992, landfall, meteorologists upgraded it to a Category 5 hurricane with 167 mph (268 kph) winds at one point and 17-foot (5-meter) storm surge in another. The storm killed 65 people, according to the National Hurricane Center's report. Andrew's hurricane force winds were only about 30 miles (50 kilometers) wide and so was its swath of utter destruction. It was like 'an incredible buzz saw giant tornado of a hurricane that hit metropolitan Southeast Florida,' Norcross said. Yet outside that area damage was minimal, more like a Category 1 storm. And the place it hit with its massive winds was on the southern tip of Dade County and any place else would have caused far more damage, Norcross and Hale said. 'As bad as it was, it was as good as it could have been,' Norcross said. Andrew's path also took it straight out of South Florida at relatively high speeds of about 18 mph (29 kph). The National Hurricane Center's forecast path for Irma is from the south, hitting Miami and perhaps its highly developed and expensive central region, then up through affluent Broward and Palm Beach counties and further north, threatening the entire peninsula instead of just its tip. For disaster officials trying to rescue people and clean up, that's a big difference. 'Everything north of us was functioning and safe,' said Hale, now an emergency manager in Virginia. 'This time everything north of them is going to be in bad shape as well.' Andrew intensified to a Category 5 hurricane just before hitting land, while Irma has been a Category 5 storm for days and is forecast to fluctuate in intensity in the next couple days and could hit as a strong Category 4. But forecasts of a weakening storm are somewhat iffy, meteorologists said. Another huge factor is Andrew was so small, while Irma is already a normal size storm and likely to grow bigger with up to 100 miles (160 kilometers) wide of Category 5 hurricane force winds, triple Andrew's girth, according to Jeff Masters, meteorology director at the private Weather Underground. Irma 'is going over a much bigger population,' Masters said. 'Andrew missed like four-fifths of the Miami-Dade population centers.' About 1.9 million people lived in Miami-Dade County when Andrew hit. Now about 6 million people live in South Florida's three counties and another 4 million people live in threatened Orlando and Jacksonville. Irma's forecast track keeps shifting, Thursday afternoon's track puts Irma's power — the northeast quadrant — over Miami and later Jacksonville with the storm directly over Orlando. However the margin of error is still so big it encompasses the entire Florida peninsula. ___ Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at https://twitter.com/borenbears . ___ HURRICANE NEWSLETTER - Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
  • Man shot at Miami International Airport
    Man shot at Miami International Airport
    A man was shot during a confrontation with police at Miami International Airport Thursday night, according to a report. >> Read more trending news With powerful Hurricane Irma bearing down on South Florida, creating chaos as thousands look to flee the Category 5 storm, the incident added even more stress to airport personnel, which forced an evacuation of Concourse J, according to WFOR. The man’s condition is not known, WFOR reported.
  • Delaware city struggles as a gun plague afflicts its youth
    Delaware city struggles as a gun plague afflicts its youth
    When the shots rang out — 'pop, pop, pop,' and then a thunder roll of gunfire — Maria Williams hit the floor. The bullets sprayed through her front door and window, leaving perfectly cylindrical holes in the glass. They blasted clear across the nursery, where her 2-year-old daughter's toys were strewn on the carpet. They burrowed into the kitchen cabinetry — and hit her teenage son and daughter. Amid their screams, 'All I could think of was, 'I'm not losing another child,'' Williams recalled, tears spilling down her cheek. Her 18-year-old stepson — William Rollins VI, known as Lil Bill — had been gunned down two years before, another victim of Wilmington's plague of teens shooting teens. His shooter was 17. Wilmington isn't Chicago or Los Angeles, Baltimore or Detroit. It is a city of less than 72,000 people known primarily as the birthplace of chemical giant DuPont and as a cozy home for big banks and Fortune 500 firms. But an Associated Press and USA TODAY Network analysis of Gun Violence Archive data — gathered from media reports and police press releases, and covering a 3½ year period through June of this year — reveals that Wilmington far and away leads the country in its rate of shootings among young people ages 12 to 17. 'It's nonstop, just nonstop,' said William Rollins V, father of the teenagers. 'Around every turn, they're taking our kids.' Of the 10 cities with the highest rates of teen shootings, most had populations of less than 250,000 people. Among them were Savannah, Georgia; Trenton, New Jersey; Syracuse, New York; Fort Myers, Florida; and Richmond, Virginia. Chicago was the lone large-population city high on the list. Poverty and a sense of hopelessness in the most violent neighborhoods is a common thread. Syracuse, a university town that once cranked out air conditioners and televisions, now has a poverty rate of 35 percent. Size also may play a role. In tightly packed neighborhoods, insults and perceived insults ricochet like shots in an echo chamber. One shooting inevitably leads to speculation about who will be targeted next. 'The streets remember,' said Mark Denney, a state prosecutor who is trying to end Wilmington's retaliatory warfare. In Wilmington, data from the Gun Violence Archive show that roughly 3 out of every 1,000 adolescents are injured or killed annually from gun violence. That is almost twice the rate reported from Chicago and just over 9 times the national average as reported for 2015 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The news organizations sought to measure teenage gun violence in America's cities because it is something the federal government does not track on a regular and comprehensive basis. Nearly a quarter of Wilmington's residents live below the poverty line, and 86 percent of the city's youth receive some form of state assistance. About 30 active street crews exist in Wilmington today, estimated David Kennedy, a national expert in criminology who has for years studied the city's crime problem. Prosecutors say these crews, made up of roughly 20 people per group, are responsible for most of Wilmington's crime. A yearlong investigation by The News Journal, Gannett's Wilmington newspaper that is part of the USA TODAY Network, detailed a veritable war between two groups — Only My Brothers and Shoot to Kill. A News Journal analysis of court records, social media and the newspaper's internal database found that a third of the shooting victims under age 21 during the first seven months of 2016 had links to the rivalry. Mayor Mike Purzycki said some of the blame can be laid on a 'fractured education system' that sends children on buses to schools in rival neighborhoods. Many fathers are either in prison or have past convictions that make it difficult for them to find good jobs. Wilmington officials have desperately cast about for solutions — without success, at least so far. In December 2013, City Council President Hanifa Shabazz asked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate. It would be the agency's first-ever inquiry into gun violence as a public health epidemic. The agency found that, between 2009 and 2014, 15 percent of the people arrested in Wilmington for a firearms crime were under the age of 18. The CDC recommended that agencies share information such as school truancy records, child welfare reports and emergency room visits to identify minors who need help earlier in life to avoid violence later. But after closing a $400 million budget gap through a combination of tax hikes and spending cuts, Delaware Gov. John Carney said the state doesn't have the money to execute the CDC's plan. The community, meanwhile, is pressing forward on its own. Derrick Reed, owner of His Image Barber Lounge near Wilmington's Little Italy, began holding sessions for teens at his shop on Monday evenings. Latisha Jackson organized 302 MAFIA (302 is Wilmington's area code; MAFIA stands for Mothers and Fathers In Action) to create a support system for those returning home from prison, and to wake parents up to the possibility that their children are becoming caught up in dangerous activity: her two boys were recently indicted on gun charges; the younger one also pleaded guilty to a gang charge as well. She said she had no idea. 'The craziest thing about it is, these kids are accepting it,' William Rollins said. 'Like, they're accepting going to jail for life. They're accepting getting put in the grave. But they don't realize the effect that they do to everybody else around them.' ___ Associated Press writer Allen G. Breed contributed to this report. EDITOR'S NOTE _ Part of an ongoing examination of gun violence in America by The Associated Press and the USA TODAY Network.
  • 5 nurses suspended for admiring dead man’s genitals
    5 nurses suspended for admiring dead man’s genitals
    Five nurses at a Denver hospital were suspended for three weeks when they opened a body bag and commented on a dead man’s genitals, The Denver Channel reported. >> Read more trending news The incidents occurred at Denver Health Medical Center between March 31 and April 3, 2017 and were reported May 8, the Denver Channel reported. According to hospital spokesman Josh Rasmussen, the nurses opened a body bag and made admiring comments about the man’s genitals. The comments were heard by a sixth nurse, who believed they were inappropriate and reported it to hospital staff. A police report confirmed the account: “Multiple staff members viewed the victim while he was incapacitated, including after he was deceased.” Four of the nurses have since returned to work at the hospital, and the fifth is “no longer is employed by the hospital, but wasn’t terminated,” the Denver Channel reported. Police said there wasn’t enough evidence that a crime had taken place to file charges. The incident will, however, go on the nurses’ permanent records at the hospital.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.