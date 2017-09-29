Man points gun at Cheesecake Factory employee in Virginia parking lot

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Virginia detectives are investigating a report of a gun pointed at a Cheesecake Factory employee during a dispute Monday at the Potomac Mills restaurant, InsideNova.com reported.
A restaurant employee was in an argument with an unknown man around 4:20 p.m. in the restaurant, Prince William police spokesman Nathan Porbus said.
The man went outside and an employee followed him, InsideNova reported. While outside, a car pulled up near the employee and a person in the passenger seat pointed a gun at him, Probus said. The man involved in the argument got into the vehicle and they drove away.
No injuries were reported and police did not have a description of the vehicle, InsideNova reported..
