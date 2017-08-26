Listen Live
News
Man fired over post about driving through Trump supporters
Man fired over post about driving through Trump supporters

Man fired over post about driving through Trump supporters
Photo Credit: Ralph Freso/Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at the Phoenix Convention Center during a rally on Tuesday.

Man fired over post about driving through Trump supporters

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An Arizona man who said he was “being made into a horrible person” because of a social media post that referenced a violent incident in Charlottesville was fired from his job Wednesday, the Arizona Republic reported.

James Cobo was responding to a Facebook post about protesting President Donald Trump’s visit to Phoenix. “You are all pathetic. Can’t wait to drive through. 4x4 with push bumper will be sweet in this crowd. I named my lifted truck ‘trumper,’” Cobo wrote.

The comment seemed to reference the incident 10 days previously, when Heather Heyer was killed after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville.

Cobo’s employer, West Valley Tires Point S of Buckeye, Arizona, was not amused and fired him Wednesday, The Arizona Republic reported.

"I'm being made into a horrible person over a joke that was just meant to ruffle some feathers," Cobo told the Republic on Wednesday. “I admit it was a tasteless joke, but keyword here is it was a joke. If anybody was ever going to go and intentionally hurt people, why would they talk about it on social media publicly before doing it?"

Cobo defended what he wrote and said he was not racist.

"I never hurt anybody, nor did I have the intent to," Cobo said. "I never said I was actually going to hit anybody with a vehicle. They assumed it. Never would have thought it would be a big deal.

"I still can't figure out why I'm being called a racist. I've never even said anything racist."

Cobo admitted his intent was to upset people.

"I was poking at them, trying to get a reaction like they do to the Trump supporters," Cobo said. "Just hurt feelings like they do to everybody that doesn't feel the same way they do about life."

He also denied that his post was referencing Heyer’s death, but he was not sympathetic, the Republic reported.

"If you play in the road, you might get hit by a car. My parents taught me that when I was little," he said. "Now, her family has $225,000, because she played in the street, and people feel sorry for her family."

A GoFundMe page created to raise money for Heyer's family raised nearly $225,000, before it was closed.

Cobo said he had no regrets. 

"I don't care that I got fired. I already got another job," he said. "The only thing that upsets me about this situation is that adults are able to throw a tantrum and raise hell and get what they want by doing so. This is not how America is supposed to work."

http://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/phoenix/2017/08/24/arizona-man-loses-job-after-posting-facebook-threat-to-trump-protesters-before-rally/596125001/

Posted by James Cobo on Thursday, August 24, 2017

http://www.12news.com/news/local/arizona/man-loses-job-over-post-that-sparked-outrage-on-facebook-/467174681

Posted by James Cobo on Thursday, August 24, 2017

West Valley Tires Point S wants to publicly state we do not condone or support violence or prejudice in anyway shape or...

Posted by West Valley Tires on Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Read More
News

  • Man fired over post about driving through Trump supporters
    Man fired over post about driving through Trump supporters
    An Arizona man who said he was “being made into a horrible person” because of a social media post that referenced a violent incident in Charlottesville was fired from his job Wednesday, the Arizona Republic reported. James Cobo was responding to a Facebook post about protesting President Donald Trump’s visit to Phoenix. “You are all pathetic. Can’t wait to drive through. 4x4 with push bumper will be sweet in this crowd. I named my lifted truck ‘trumper,’” Cobo wrote. The comment seemed to reference the incident 10 days previously, when Heather Heyer was killed after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville. Cobo’s employer, West Valley Tires Point S of Buckeye, Arizona, was not amused and fired him Wednesday, The Arizona Republic reported. 'I'm being made into a horrible person over a joke that was just meant to ruffle some feathers,' Cobo told the Republic on Wednesday. “I admit it was a tasteless joke, but keyword here is it was a joke. If anybody was ever going to go and intentionally hurt people, why would they talk about it on social media publicly before doing it?' Cobo defended what he wrote and said he was not racist. 'I never hurt anybody, nor did I have the intent to,' Cobo said. 'I never said I was actually going to hit anybody with a vehicle. They assumed it. Never would have thought it would be a big deal. 'I still can't figure out why I'm being called a racist. I've never even said anything racist.' Cobo admitted his intent was to upset people. 'I was poking at them, trying to get a reaction like they do to the Trump supporters,' Cobo said. 'Just hurt feelings like they do to everybody that doesn't feel the same way they do about life.' He also denied that his post was referencing Heyer’s death, but he was not sympathetic, the Republic reported. 'If you play in the road, you might get hit by a car. My parents taught me that when I was little,' he said. 'Now, her family has $225,000, because she played in the street, and people feel sorry for her family.' A GoFundMe page created to raise money for Heyer's family raised nearly $225,000, before it was closed. Cobo said he had no regrets.  'I don't care that I got fired. I already got another job,' he said. 'The only thing that upsets me about this situation is that adults are able to throw a tantrum and raise hell and get what they want by doing so. This is not how America is supposed to work.
  • Harvey now a Category 2 hurricane that 'continues to produce life-threatening storm surge'
    Harvey now a Category 2 hurricane that 'continues to produce life-threatening storm surge'
    Five hours after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas around 10 p.m. as a Category 4 storm, it was downgraded to a Category 2 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, a decrease from 130 mph when it made landfall. Severe Weather Team 2's Brian Monahan is heading to Texas for live reports from the hurricane zone on Saturday. We'll have complete coverage of the storm's destructive path, starting on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM. And Harvey was downgraded to a Category 3 storm around 1 a.m., after winds decreased to 125 mph. Harvey also made a second landfall on the northeastern shore of Copano Bay around the time it was downgraded to Category 3. The storm is the strongest to hit the state in decades, with catastrophic flooding expected. The last Category 4 storm to hit the U.S. was Charley in 2004 in Florida, while the last Category 4 storm to hit Texas was Carla in 1961. Residents staying in the area frantically stocked up on food, water and gas, while others heading out of the storm's path boarded up windows and doors of their homes and businesses. [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts] Airlines canceled flights, schools were shuttered while concerts and other planned events in Houston and coastal cities were postponed. The hurricane's effects are expected to linger for days, with heavy rainfall through next week estimated to be as high as 40 inches in some areas.  What's ahead Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane over the northern end of San Jose Island between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor at 10 p.m. local time Friday, with sustained winds of about 130 mph and stronger gusts, according to the National Weather Service. At the time, the storm's eye was 30 miles away from the coastal city of Corpus Christi, Texas. The National Weather Service warned Harvey could bring a potentially devastating storm surge, heavy rainfall and wind hazards to the Lone Star State's coast. A tornado watch is in effect for areas of southeastern Texas and southwest Louisiana. RELATED STORIES: Minute by minute: Texas cities start assessing hurricane damage Hurricane Harvey: Live updates Hurricane Harvey: Here's how to use the internet when you don't have access to the internet PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey slams the Texas coast Life-threatening storm surge waters could reach 9 to 13 feet above ground level. Catastrophic flooding is expected across parts of the area. And rainfall will be heavy, with an estimated 15 to 30 inches of rain falling in many areas and as high as 40 inches in some from today through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.  Here's a projected timeline for Hurricane Harvey thus far, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service: Saturday: Harvey roared ashore late Friday evening. The storm's path going forward remains uncertain but it is forecast to meander near or just inland of the middle of the Texas coast through the weekend. Sunday through Monday: Some forecast models show Harvey expanding across the Gulf Coast as it makes its way over southern Texas. Tuesday through Wednesday: The hurricane could, according to some models, move northeast and then re-emerge briefly over the Gulf of Mexico before making a second landfall in northeastern Texas or western Louisiana.  Preparation and evacuations Storm preparation began in earnest on Wednesday and intensified on Thursday. Shoppers lined up to fill their carts with food and water, while lines for gas stretched out of many stations. Some people also got to work boarding up their homes and businesses to protect against the expected 100-plus mile per hour winds. Even the Texas Department of Transportation in Victoria boarded up its windows on Thursday. As of Friday, governors had declared states of emergencies for 30 counties in Texas and statewide for Louisiana. Corpus Christi resident Alex Garcia bought bottled water, bread and other basic grocery items in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land because they were likely more available there than back home, where stores were 'crazy,' he told The Associated Press.  And as Houston resident Bill Pennington prepared his one-story home for another deluge in the flood-prone city, the father told The Associated Press he comforted his nervous 9-year-old son by saying, 'We know how to handle it. We'll handle it again.'   The Coast Guard said Thursday it was sending shallow-depth vessels to Texas and Louisiana that are capable of responding in flooded urban areas. And with gale force winds predicted to arrive within 24 hours, the Coast Guard on Thursday also ordered a nearly total closure of ports in Houston, Texas City, Galveston, Freeport and Corpus Christi. By Friday afternoon, the Coast Guard had already completed its first search-and-rescue mission, rescuing 12 people from a 160-foot vessel near Port Mansfield, Texas. [INTERACTIVE WEATHER: Zoom into your neighborhood] Texas officials announced mandatory evacuations for all seven counties on the coast: Calhoun County, San Patricio County, Refugio County, Brazoria County, Jackson County, Victoria County and Matagorda County. In four of those countries, officials ordered their entire county to evacuate and warned those who chose to stay behind that their rescue could not be guaranteed. Voluntary evacuations were urged for residents in other areas.  While a mandatory evacuation order is not in place for Corpus Christi, Mayor Joe McComb did advise residents to voluntarily evacuate ahead of the storm.   Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long urged people in the path of the storm to heed warnings and to take evacuation orders seriously. 'This may be the first major landfall hurricane we've had since 2005,' Long said in an interview on 'Good Morning America' Friday. 'So there's going to be damage.' As of Friday morning, FEMA had amassed more than 96,000 liters of water, 306,000 meals and 4,500 tarps at incident support bases in Seguin and Fort Worth, Texas, as well as in Camp Beauregard, Louisiana, should the states need them. Storm preparations have extended to New Orleans, where FEMA said it's working to make sure the Louisiana city's pumps are functioning in anticipation of the seven to 10 inches of rainfall expected there. The National Guard is also readying 500,000 sandbags, FEMA said. More than 120,000 people have lost power in the Corpus Christi area as a result of Hurricane Harvey so far.  How officials are responding Politicians and officials have taken a proactive approach to the storm. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday night that he had discussed storm preparation with President Donald Trump, as well as with the heads of FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security. On Friday, Abbott sent a letter to Trump requesting a presidential disaster declaration in anticipation of Hurricane Harvey. “Granting this request will provide Texans the additional resources needed to protect themselves, their property and rebuild their lives if necessary after Hurricane Harvey,” Abbott said in a statement. RELATED STORIES: Hurricane Harvey: Live updates Hurricane Harvey: Here's how to use the internet when you don't have access to the internet PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey slams the Texas coast White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said at the press briefing Friday afternoon that Trump is planning to visit Texas 'early next week.' Many state and local officials have urged residents to pay attention to evacuation orders, as it will be too late to leave once the storm hits.  Texas' hurricane history The storm is already being compared to Hurricane Bret, which hit Texas on Aug. 22, 1999. That storm made landfall in Kenedy County, just south of Corpus Christi, according to the National Weather Service -- a path that was similar to the one forecast for Hurricane Harvey.  Here's a timeline of some of the recent hurricanes to hit Texas and the damage they caused: Hurricane Bret (Aug. 22, 1999): The Category 3 storm made landfall on a Sunday evening about 60 miles south of Corpus Christi. Luckily, the area is sparsely populated compared to Corpus Christi, and so problems were limited. Central Kenedy County received more than 15 inches of rain over two days, according to the NWS. The storm did about $88 million in damages in 2017 figures. Four Americans died in the storm. Hurricane Claudette (July 15, 2003): While Claudette came ashore as only a Category 1 storm with maximum winds of 90 miles per hour, it did extensive damage after coming ashore at Port O'Connor, about 100 miles northeast of Corpus Christi, and moving inland across Calhoun County, according to the NWS. Two people were killed. Hurricane Rita (Sept. 24, 2005): The last Category 3 storm to make landfall in Texas was Rita, though it did so much farther north than Harvey is expected to land. Rita, which hit just three weeks after Hurricane Katrina, made landfall right along the Texas-Louisiana border with sustained winds of 120 miles per hour. The town of Center, Texas -- near Nacogdoches -- received 10.48 inches of rain in the storm, but it moved quickly through the area, limiting rainfall accumulation. Still, 59 people from Texas were killed in the storm, according to the NWS, and a number of others died in a bus accident during evacuations. Hurricane Ike (Sept. 13, 2008): Ike, the last hurricane to make landfall in Texas, hit near Galveston as a Category 2 storm after decimating areas of the Caribbean in the week prior with winds as high as 145 miles per hour. By the time it hit Galveston, winds were at a sustained maximum of 110 miles per hour, according to the NWS. The massive size of Ike resulted in substantial rainfall totals for the area. The highest total was 18.9 inches near Spring Creek, south of Houston, according to the NWS. Some sensors measuring storm surge actually failed due to salt water, according to a NOAA report, but the highest total was 17.5 feet in Chambers County. 
  • Damaging Hurricane Harvey settles in over southeast Texas
    Damaging Hurricane Harvey settles in over southeast Texas
    Hurricane Harvey settled over southeast Texas early Saturday, lashing the state's Gulf Coast with damaging winds and dumping torrents of rain over hundreds of miles of coastline that braced for what forecasters predicted would be life-threatening storm surges — basically walls of water moving inland. The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade made landfall the previous night about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph (209 kph) winds. It gradually weakened over the next several hours and the National Hurricane Center said that by 3 a.m. Harvey was back to a Category 2 — still sustaining winds of 110 mph (185 kph). Harvey's approach sent tens of thousands of residents fleeing inland, hoping to escape the wrath of a menacing storm that threatens not only the coast but a wide swath of Texas that is home to oil refineries, chemical plants and dangerously flood-prone Houston, the nation's fourth-largest city. No deaths were immediately confirmed in the hours after Harvey's arrival, but officials noted emergency crews couldn't get out in many places due to high winds. Melissa Munguia, deputy emergency management coordinator in Nueces County, which includes Corpus Christi, said early Saturday that it could be hours before crews could fully assess the damage in coastal communities. Early reports did begin to emerge from Rockport, a coastal city of about 10,000 people that was directly in Harvey's path when it came ashore. Officials confirmed that the roof of Rockport's high school had partially caved in and that the community's historic downtown saw extensive damage. Rockport City Manager Kevin Carruth told local media outlets that multiple people had been taken to the county's jail for assessment and treatment after the roof of a senior housing complex collapsed. KIII-TV reported that 10 people were treated there. Earlier Friday, Rockport Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Rios had offered ominous advice, telling the station that those who chose to stay put rather than evacuate the area 'should make some type of preparation to mark their arm with a Sharpie pen,' implying doing so would make it easier for rescuers to identify them. In Corpus Christi, the major city closest to the storm's center, wind whipped palm trees and stinging sheets of horizontal rain slapped against hotels and office buildings along the city's seawall as the storm made landfall. Boats bobbed violently in the marina. It was too dark to tell whether any boats had broken their moorings. Fueled by warm Gulf of Mexico waters, Harvey grew rapidly, accelerating from a Category 1 early Friday morning to a Category 4 by evening. Its transformation from an unnamed storm to a life-threatening behemoth took only 56 hours, an incredibly fast intensification. Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961's Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record. Based on the atmospheric pressure, Harvey ties for the 18th strongest hurricane on landfall in the U.S. since 1851 and ninth strongest in Texas. Aside from the winds of 130 mph (209 kph) and storm surges up to 12 feet (4 meters), Harvey was expected to drop prodigious amounts of rain — up to 3 feet. The resulting flooding, one expert said, could be 'the depths of which we've never seen.' A worst case scenario is that the hurricane could hug the coast for days and stay strong enough to be a tropical storm through Wednesday at least. During this meandering time, the storm will likely dump 2 feet (0.61 meters) to 3 feet (0.91 meters) of rain, often on areas that don't handle much smaller rainfall amounts well. Sometime early next week forecasters said it could go back into the warm Gulf of Mexico waters, which provide fuel, then turn back in for a potential second hit on what may be an already flooded Houston-Galveston area. Before the storm arrived, home and business owners raced to nail plywood over windows and fill sandbags. Steady traffic filled the highways leaving Corpus Christi, but there were no apparent jams. In Houston, where mass evacuations can include changing major highways to a one-way vehicle flow, authorities left traffic patterns unchanged. Just hours before the projected landfall, the governor and Houston leaders issued conflicting statements on evacuation. After Gov. Greg Abbott urged more people to flee, Houston authorities told people to remain in their homes and recommended no widespread evacuations. In a Friday press conference that addressed Houston officials' decision to not have a voluntary or mandatory evacuation, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said there might be a 'greater danger' in having people who don't need to be evacuated on roads that could flood. Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said that because the hurricane was not taking direct aim at Houston, the city's primary concern was heavy flooding. 'We are not having a hurricane,' said Emmett, the top elected official for the county, which encompasses Houston. 'We are having a rain event.' At a convenience store in Houston's Meyerland neighborhood, at least 12 cars lined up for fuel. Brent Borgstedte said this was the fourth gas station he had visited to try to fill up his son's car. The 55-year-old insurance agent shrugged off Harvey's risks. 'I don't think anybody is really that worried about it. I've lived here my whole life,' he said. 'I've been through several hurricanes.' Scientists warned that Harvey could swamp counties more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland and stir up dangerous surf as far away as Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, 700 miles (1,126 kilometers) from the projected landfall. It may also spawn tornadoes. Even after weakening, the system might spin out into the Gulf and regain strength before hitting Houston a second time Wednesday as a tropical storm, forecasters said. All seven Texas counties on the coast from Corpus Christi to the western end of Galveston Island ordered mandatory evacuations from low-lying areas. Four counties ordered full evacuations and warned there was no guarantee of rescue for people staying behind. State officials said they had no count on how many people actually left their homes. The storm posed the first major emergency management test of President Donald Trump's administration. The president was expected to receive briefings during the weekend at Camp David, and signed a federal disaster declaration for coastal counties Friday night. The last Category 4 storm to hit the U.S. was Hurricane Charley in August 2004 in Florida. Superstorm Sandy, which pummeled New York and New Jersey in 2012, never had the high winds and had lost tropical status by the time it struck. But it was devastating without formally being called a major hurricane. Harvey is the first significant hurricane to hit Texas since Ike in September 2008 brought winds of 110 mph (177 kph) to the Galveston and Houston areas, inflicting $22 billion in damage. It's taking aim at the same vicinity as Carla, which had wind gusts estimated at 175 mph and inflicted more than $300 million in damage. The storm killed 34 people and forced about 250,000 people to evacuate. ___ Associated Press writers Michael Graczyk, Juan Lozano and Nomaan Merchant in Houston; Seth Borenstein and Catherine Lucey in Washington; and Diana Heidgerd, Jamie Stengle, David Warren, Claudia Lauer and Terry Wallace in Dallas contributed to this report.
  • Confederate flag sales booming after Charlottesville
    Confederate flag sales booming after Charlottesville
    Despite the controversy over monuments and the deadly rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, there has been a surge in the sale of Confederate flags, CBS News reported. >> Read more trending news Belinda Kennedy, owner of the Alabama Flag & Banner shop in Huntsville, Alabama, said sales have been brisk. She said sales spike even more “dramatically within in the last 24 hours,” since an interview about the shop was published at AL.com. “What's really pushing sales [now] is removal of the monuments,” said Kennedy, who opened her shop in 1985. “The general feeling I get from customers that call and email is that they are just pushing back at people who are trying to revise our history. I think as long as that's in the news,” demand will continue. Most U.S. flag makers stopped producing Confederate flags two years ago, CBS News reported, when sales surged after Dylann Roof went on a shooting rampage at a church in Charleston, South Carolina. Roof, convicted of killing nine people, was sentenced to death in January. Annin Flagmakers stopped making the Confederate version after the shootings, Mary E. Repke, senior vice president of sales and marketing, told CBS News in an e-mail. They were a tiny portion of sales and went primarily to Civil War re-enactors, she added. 'Flags are very powerful symbols, and clearly this flag has become a symbol of a negative aspect of our country's past,' Repke said. 'For some people, it represents something very negative and hateful.' 'To me, removing monuments and flags is not a solution,' Kennedy told CBS News. 'If the intent is to combat racism, that's clearly not going to do it, because we did all that two years ago shortly after [Roof] shot all those poor innocent people in the church. And I think we have a bigger racial divide than what we did two years ago.'    
  • Trump's first pardon spares political ally Arpaio
    Trump's first pardon spares political ally Arpaio
    President Donald Trump spared former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio the prospect of serving jail time in granting the first pardon of his turbulent tenure, wiping away the lawman's recent federal conviction stemming from his immigration patrols that focused on Latinos. The White House said 85-year-old Arpaio was a 'worthy candidate' for the pardon, citing his 'life's work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration.' Trump granted the pardon less than a month after a judge found Arpaio guilty of a misdemeanor contempt-of-court charge in a trial that was prosecuted by the president's own Justice Department. 'I appreciate what the president did,' Arpaio told The Associated Press as he celebrated the news over an Italian restaurant meal and someone in his party ordered champagne. 'I have to put it out there: Pardon, no pardon — I'll be with him as long as he's president.' The pardon drew a swift and harsh denunciation from an array of Latinos and political leaders, who said it amounted to presidential approval of racism by eliminating the conviction of a law officer who the courts said had used immigration patrols to racially profile Latinos. And it overturned what critics saw as a long-awaited comeuppance for a lawman who long escaped accountability for his use of headline-grabbing tactics as sheriff in Phoenix. 'Pardoning Joe Arpaio is a slap in the face to the people of Maricopa County, especially the Latino community and those he victimized as he systematically and illegally violated their civil rights,' Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton said. The White House announced the pardon late Friday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane threatened Texas with severe flooding and on the same day Trump fleshed out the details of his ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, another move that will cheer his conservative base. The decision followed the uproar that ensued after Trump assigned blame to 'both sides' participating in race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, this month. Trump has been plagued by poor job approval ratings, currently at 34 percent, the lowest mark ever for a president in his first year. His decision on the former sheriff may also serve to energize supporters dispirited by the president's dismissal a week ago of chief strategist Steve Bannon, a favorite on the far right wing of the Republican Party. GOP leaders were mixed in reacting to the pardon. Sen. John McCain criticized the move and said it undermines Trump's 'claim for the respect of rule of law as Mr. Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions.' Republican Gov. Doug Ducey said Arpaio should be given credit for his crime-fighting efforts and allowed to 'move on' and enjoy his retirement. Arpaio earned a national reputation by taking aggressive action to arrest immigrants in the country illegally. But years of legal issues and related costs took a toll on his political power at home, and he was handily defeated by a Democrat in the 2016 election. The loss coincided with Trump's election, based in large part on his anti-immigrant rhetoric. Arpaio campaigned for him around the country and spoke at the Republican National Convention. Arpaio defied court orders that he stop the patrols and has been pardoned by a president who has shown lack of respect for judges with whom he disagrees. Trump has had harsh words about judges overseeing the case against his now-defunct Trump University and his travel ban. 'So Sheriff Joe was convicted for doing his job?' Trump asked supporters at Tuesday's rally. 'I'll make a prediction. I think he's going to be just fine, OK.' Trump issued the pardon seven months after taking office, though it is not unprecedented for a president to issue a pardon in their first year in office. George H. W. Bush granted clemency after seven months in office, said Jeffrey Crouch, a professor of politics at American University who wrote a book on presidential pardons. Asked whether Trump sought a recommendation from the Justice Department's pardon attorney or the deputy attorney general, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday: 'I would imagine they go through the thorough and standard process.' It is not unheard of for a president to exercise his broad power to grant pardons without formal input from the Justice Department, particularly when it involves an associate or a friend. President Bill Clinton ignited a major controversy on his final day in office with a last-minute pardon for fugitive financier Marc Rich, the ex-husband of a major Democratic fundraiser. Former President George W. Bush set off a political backlash over his decision to commute the prison sentence of I. Lewis 'Scooter' Libby on a perjury and obstruction of justice case that stemmed from a CIA leak. And Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon for his involvement in the Watergate scandal just days after taking over for his predecessor. Critics say the Arpaio pardon removed the last opportunity to hold the lawman accountable for what they say is a long history of misconduct, including a 2013 civil verdict in which the sheriff's officers were found to have racially profiled Latinos in his immigration patrols. Arpaio was accused of prolonging the patrols for 17 months after a judge had ordered them stopped so that he could promote his immigration enforcement efforts in a bid to boost his successful 2012 re-election campaign. Arpaio acknowledged extending the patrols, but insisted it wasn't intentional. He blamed a former attorney for not properly explaining the importance of the court order and brushing off the conviction as a 'petty crime.' He accused then-President Barack Obama of trying to influence the 2016 sheriff's race by announcing in court weeks before Election Day that it was willing to prosecute Arpaio. Prosecutors never filed criminal charges. They were instead recommended by the judge who presided over the profiling case, which began in the Bush administration. The judge in the profiling case was a Bush appointee as well. Lawyers in Trump's Justice Department prosecuted the case during a five-day trial this summer, and the judge handed down the conviction last month. Arpaio said he'll discuss the case in more detail next week. He said he'll remain involved in the political scene now that he's no longer facing jail time. 'I don't fish,' Arpaio said. 'I'll be very active.' ___ Superville reported from Washington. Associated Press reporters Sadie Gurman and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report. Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud and Darlene Superville at twitter.com/dsupervillap.
  • Teen who had foul ball stolen gets royal treatment from White Sox
    Teen who had foul ball stolen gets royal treatment from White Sox
    Baseball fans dream of catching a foul ball. But imagine the agony of having that ball yanked out of your hand. >> Read more trending news That’s what happened to a 15-year-old Chicago White Sox fan during the second inning of Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins.. Ryan Baker was sitting along the left field foul line when a foul ball hit by Minnesota catcher Jason Castro landed in an open row in the stands. He scrambled to get the ball as it landed in the seats, but when he emerged with it, a woman in the row in front of him took it away. 'She pries my fingers, takes the ball and says it's her ball because it almost hit her. I was in disbelief,' Baker told WGN. Baker’s “what the heck” expression garnered plenty of sympathy and support on social media and on Chicago’s sports talk shows, WGN reported. Later in the game, White Sox vice president and chief marketing officer Brooks Boyer brought Baker a baseball signed by White Sox broadcasters Jason Benetti and Steve Stone, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. 'A young man had a ball taken from him,” Boyer said. “We just wanted to correct that wrong.” “To take a foul ball from a kid is probably not the greatest thing to do,” Benetti told WGN. “But she's a fan, too, and it just shows you how much everybody wants to have a foul ball.” The White Sox took their kindness a step further by inviting Baker to Thursday’s game as a special guest, the Chicago Tribune reported. Baker got to meet White Sox players on the field and spent time in the broadcast booth. 
Jamie Dupree

Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
Events
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
