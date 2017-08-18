Listen Live
Man arrested for making truck look like police vehicle
Photo Credit: Kitsap County Sheriff's Department
Police vehicle in Kitsap County, Washington.

By: Kevin McCarty, KIRO7.com

Investigators in Washington State arrested a man in a truck decked out to look like a police vehicle that even had a device that covered the license plate with a plastic cover that read “police.”

>> Read more trending news

When a Kitsap County sheriff’s deputy spotted the truck around 2 a.m. Aug. 10, he noticed it looked like a law enforcement vehicle, but not from any department he had seen before.

“And he realized, OK, this is getting a little bit more suspicious,” Kitsap County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Scott Wilson said. “The suspicious meter was starting to go up.”

Wilson said when the deputy saw that the small placard that read "police" in white letters on a black background had suddenly been replaced by a Washington state license plate, he stopped the truck.

At the wheel was 34-year-old Cody McMahon, who is not a police officer, but a convicted felon.

“His excuse was, well I like to play airsoft games and we play roles,” Wilson said. “But it also may help me get out of a ticket if I’m caught speeding.”

Wilson said a search of the truck revealed airsoft handguns and rifle that appeared real as well as handcuffs, what looked like a police helmet, body armor and handheld radios, as well as insignias and tools a real police officer might use on the job. Wilson said the search also revealed a fake King County sheriff's badge and methamphetamines.

McMahon was arrested and charged for illegal drug possession and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Wilson says it's not clear if anyone has ever been stopped by McMahon believing he was a real policeman.

“We don’t know,” he said. “So if somebody has, then please come forward and let your local law enforcement agency know, or let us know.”

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Colleges brace for more violence amid rash of hate on campus
    Colleges brace for more violence amid rash of hate on campus
    Nicholas Fuentes is dropping out of Boston University and heading south, pressing ahead with his right-wing politics despite receiving online death threats. The 19-year-old joined a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend and posted a defiant Facebook message promising that a 'tidal wave of white identity is coming,' less than an hour after a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters. Now, he's hoping to transfer to Auburn University in Alabama. 'I'm ready to return to my base, return to my roots, to rally the troops and see what I can do down there,' Fuentes said in an interview this week. At college campuses, far-right extremist groups have found fertile ground to spread their messages and attract new followers. And for many schools, the rally in Virginia served as a warning that these groups will no longer limit their efforts to social media or to flyers furtively posted around campus. 'It seems like what might have been a little in the shadows has come into full sun, and now it's out there and exposed for everyone to see,' said Sue Riseling, a former police chief at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who is executive director of the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators. The violence in Charlottesville introduced many Americans to a new brand of hate, bred on internet message boards and migrating to the streets with increasing frequency. On the eve of Saturday's rally, young white men wearing khakis and white polo shirts marched through the University of Virginia's campus, holding torches as they chanted racist and anti-Semitic slogans. The next morning, many donned helmets and shields and clashed with counter-protesters before a car drove into the crowd, killing a 32-year-old woman and injuring 19 others. On Monday, Texas A&M University canceled plans for a 'White Lives Matter' rally in September. On Wednesday, the University of Florida denied a request for white nationalist Richard Spencer to rent space on campus for a September event. Spencer and his supporters are promising court challenges. Expecting more rallies to come, Riseling's group is planning a series of training events to help campus police prepare. 'If you're sitting on a campus where this hasn't happened, consider this your wake-up call that it might,' she said. Last school year, racist flyers popped up on college campuses at a rate that experts called unprecedented. The Anti-Defamation League counted 161 white supremacist 'flyering incidents' on 110 college campuses between September and June. Oren Segal, director of the group's Center on Extremism, said the culprits can't be dismissed as harmless trolls. 'You might have a few that don't take it seriously. But those that do, those are the ones we're concerned about,' Segal said. Matthew Heimbach, the 26-year-old leader of the white nationalist Traditionalist Worker Party, admits that dropping leaflets on campuses is a cheap way to generate media coverage. 'A dollar worth of paper, if it triggers the right person, can become $100,000 in media attention,' he said. As a student at Towson University in Maryland, Heimbach made headlines for forming a 'White Student Union' and scrawling messages like 'white pride' in chalk on campus sidewalks. His college years are behind him, but Heimbach still views colleges as promising venues to expand his group's ranks. College students are running four of his group's chapters, he said. 'The entire dynamic has changed,' Heimbach said. 'I used to be the youngest person at white nationalist meetings by 20 or 30 years.' The Foundation for the Marketplace of Ideas, a self-described 'alt-right' nonprofit educational group, says it's offering legal assistance to students caught hanging up posters or flyers containing 'hate facts.' The 'alt-right' is a fringe movement loosely mixing white nationalism, anti-Semitism and anti-immigration populism. One of the foundation's attorneys, Jason Van Dyke, said he represented a student at Southern Methodist University who was accused last year of posting flyers on campus that said, 'Why White Women Shouldn't Date Black Men.' The student wasn't suspended or expelled, Van Dyke added. 'Just because speech makes someone uncomfortable or offends somebody does not make it a violation of the student code of conduct,' he said. Scores of schools publicly denounced the violence in Virginia this week, including some that learned they enroll students who attended the 'Unite the Right' rally. The University of Nevada, Reno, said it stands against bigotry and racism but concluded there's 'no constitutional or legal reason' to expel Peter Cvjetanovic, a 20-year-old student and school employee who attended the rally, as an online petition demanded. Other schools, including Washington State University, condemned the rally but didn't specifically address their students who attended it. Campus leaders say they walk a fine line when trying to combat messages from hate groups. Many strive to protect speech even if it's offensive but also recognize hate speech can make students feel unsafe. Some schools have sought to counter extremist messages with town halls and events promoting diversity. Others try to avoid drawing attention to hate speech. After flyers promoting white supremacy were posted at Purdue University last school year, Purdue President Mitch Daniels refused to dwell on the incident. 'This is a transparent effort to bait people into overreacting, thereby giving a minuscule fringe group attention it does not deserve, and that we decline to do,' Daniels said in a statement at the time. Cameron Padgett, a 23-year-old senior at Georgia State University, only dabbled in campus activism before he decided to organize a speaking engagement for Spencer this year. Padgett sued — successfully — for Spencer to speak at Auburn University in April after the school tried to cancel the event. 'My motivation from the beginning was just free speech,' he said. Padgett calls himself an 'identitarian' — not a white nationalist — and insists 'advocating for the interests of white people' doesn't make him a racist. Padgett said he hasn't faced harassment for working with Spencer and doesn't fear any. 'There are a lot of people who just sit behind keyboards,' he said. 'But what are we doing this for if no one wants to show their face?' At Boston University, Fuentes says he met a few others with similar views — he considers himself a 'white advocate' — but mostly found political kinship online. He hosts his own YouTube show and is prolific on social media, but when he heard about the 'Unite the Right' rally, he saw it as a chance to network in the real world. 'It was going from online to actually physically assembling somewhere,' he said. 'We shake hands, we look people in the eye. We actually have some solidarity in the movement.' So, along with a friend from Chicago, Fuentes booked a flight and headed to Virginia. ___ Kunzelman reported from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. ___ Follow Collin Binkley on Twitter at @cbinkley and Michael Kunzelman at @Kunzelman75
  • Estimates of North Korea's nuclear weapons hard to nail down
    Estimates of North Korea's nuclear weapons hard to nail down
    The U.S. intelligence agencies' assessments of the size of North Korea's nuclear arsenal have a wide gap between high and low estimates. Size matters and not knowing makes it harder for the United States to develop a policy for deterrence and defend itself and allies in the region. The secrecy of North Korea's nuclear program, the underground nature of its test explosions and the location of its uranium-enrichment activity has made it historically difficult to assess its capabilities. Some U.S. assessments conclude North Korea has produced or can make around 30 to 60 nuclear weapons, said two U.S. officials who weren't authorized to discuss sensitive intelligence matters and demanded anonymity. Such a wide range affects how the U.S. considers addressing the threat. More North Korean bombs could indicate second-strike capacity and then there are questions about how much nuclear firepower the country could mobilize on a moment's notice. Estimates by civilian experts cloud the picture even further. Most put the arsenal anywhere from a dozen to about 30 weapons. 'The bottom line is that we really don't know how many nuclear weapons they have,' said Bruce Bennett, a senior international and defense researcher at RAND specializing in northeast Asian military issues. 'Does it make a difference? Absolutely.' 'If North Korea only has a small number — one or two or three — they will not brandish them early in a conflict. If they have 30-plus, they are almost certainly going to consider early use of nuclear weapons in a conflict.' Although remote, the danger of a U.S.-North Korean nuclear confrontation has escalated in recent weeks after Pyongyang's first successful tests last month of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States. President Donald Trump has traded bombastic threats with the isolated, communist government. Last week, Trump pledged to answer North Korean aggression with 'fire and fury.' He later tweeted that a military solution was 'locked and loaded' after leader Kim Jong Un was said to be considering a provocative launch of missiles into waters near the U.S. Pacific island of Guam. If a war were to break out now, North Korea could very well be destroyed. But if North Korea succeeds in building nuclear missiles that can reach the continental U.S., the equation changes. And having more than a few reliable missiles — long-range ones, plus short-range ones that could, for instance, hit South Korea where 28,000 U.S. troops are deployed — enhance North Korea's leverage. The risk of mass casualties makes any pre-emptive U.S. strikes problematic, as Trump's own chief strategist recognized in an interview this week. 'There's no military solution, forget it,' Steve Bannon says. 'Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that 10 million people in Seoul don't die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don't know what you're talking about, there's no military solution here. They got us.' Seoul is South Korea's capital. Olli Heinonen, a former deputy director-general at the U.N. nuclear agency, said an arsenal of dozens of weapons might suggest North Korea seeks the capacity to retaliate in a nuclear war. A half-dozen weapons would suggest pure deterrence, said Heinonen, who estimates that North Korea now has enough fissile material for up to 40 weapons — about 10 using plutonium and 30 using uranium. 'When you increase the number, it means normally you're going a little bit more offensive, you plan to have a second-strike capability,' Heinonen said. 'Very often it's from submarines and we see North Korea also working with those.' While size is important, Kelsey Davenport at the Arms Control Association thinks the more pressing problem is stopping Pyongyang from further advancing its nuclear program. 'North Korea wants to threaten the United States with a nuclear strike, not actually conduct one, so determining the exact size of North Korea's stockpile of nuclear warheads is far less urgent than de-escalating tensions,' she said. Sen. Deb Fischer, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee's panel on strategic forces, said not knowing the size of North Korea's nuclear program can complicate planning and limit options available to the president. But general principles of deterrence can still be applied, she said. 'Kim Jong Un is probably less likely to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile armed with a nuclear weapon at the United States, and suffer our overwhelming retaliation, if he knows our missile defense will prevent his attack from succeeding,' said Fischer, who has called for more funding for homeland missile defense. A 2015 study by the U.S.-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies said North Korea could have up to 100 weapons by the end of the decade. That is, if it had 9,000 centrifuges in operation for uranium enrichment and if a light-water reactor, long under construction, finally came online. Under that projection, North Korea would have 58 weapons by 2017, which is comparable to the high end of the intelligence estimates. Still, most experts think the number is far less. 'It's possible that they have discovered an additional uranium enrichment facility that we haven't known about,' said John Schilling, a consultant with the 38 North website on North Korea at Johns Hopkins. If 60 is the high end, he said, then there 'has to be an additional uranium enrichment facility to have produced that level.' Assuming the existence of one or more covert centrifuge facilities, North Korea's inventory of plutonium and highly enriched uranium might have provided enough fuel for 20 to 25 nuclear devices by the end of last year, according to Siegfried Hecker, a nuclear scientist and former director of the Los Alamos National Laboratory who visited North Korea's declared centrifuge facility at Nyongbyon in 2010. 'Almost all in government believe there are two centrifuge plants,' added David Albright of the Institute for Science and International Security, who views an arsenal of 60 as 'unlikely.
  • Trump defends Confederate statues, berates his critics
    Trump defends Confederate statues, berates his critics
    With prominent Republicans openly questioning his competence and moral leadership, President Donald Trump burrowed deeper into the racially charged debate over Confederate memorials and lashed out at members of his own party in the latest controversy to engulf his presidency. Out of sight, but still online, Trump tweeted his defense of monuments to Confederate icons — bemoaning rising efforts to remove them as an attack on America's 'history and culture.' And he berated his critics who, with increasingly sharper language, have denounced his initially slow and then ultimately combative comments on the racial violence at a white supremacist rally last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump was much quicker Thursday to condemn violence in Barcelona, where more than a dozen people were killed when a van veered onto a sidewalk and sped down a busy pedestrian zone in what authorities called a terror attack. He then added to his expression of support a tweet reviving a debunked legend about a U.S. general subduing Muslim rebels a century ago in the Philippines by shooting them with bullets dipped in pig blood. 'Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught. There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years!' Trump wrote. Trump's unpredictable, defiant and, critics claim, racially provocative behavior has clearly begun to wear on his Republican allies. Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, whom Trump considered for a Cabinet post, declared Thursday that 'the president has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to' in dealing with crises. And Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska tweeted, 'Anything less than complete & unambiguous condemnation of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and the KKK by the @POTUS is unacceptable. Period.' Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said Trump's 'moral authority is compromised.' Trump, who is known to try to change the focus of news coverage with an attention-grabbing declaration, sought to shift Thursday from the white supremacists to the future of statues. 'You can't change history, but you can learn from it,' he tweeted. 'Robert E. Lee. Stonewall Jackson — who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish. ... 'Also the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!' 'Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments,' he tweeted. Trump met separately Thursday at his golf club in nearby Bedminster with the administrator of the Small Business Administration and Florida Gov. Rick Scott, a longtime Trump supporter. Trump also prepared for an unusual meeting Friday at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland with his national security team to discuss strategy for South Asia, including India, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Vice President Mike Pence was cutting short a long-planned Latin America tour to attend the meeting. Though out of public view, Trump sought to make his voice heard on Twitter as he found himself increasingly under siege and alone while fanning the controversy over race and politics toward a full-fledged national conflagration. He dissolved two business councils Wednesday after the CEO members began quitting, damaging his central campaign promise to be a business-savvy chief executive in the Oval Office. And the White House said Thursday that it was abandoning plans to form an infrastructure advisory council. Two major charities, the Cleveland Clinic and the American Cancer Society, announced they are canceling fundraisers scheduled for Trump's resort in Palm Beach, Florida, amid the continuing backlash over Trump's remarks. Meanwhile, rumblings of discontent from his staff grew so loud that the White House had to release a statement saying that Trump's chief economic adviser wasn't quitting. And the president remained on the receiving end of bipartisan criticism for his handling of the aftermath of the Charlottesville clashes. On Thursday, he hit back hard — against Republicans. He accused 'publicity-seeking' Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina of falsely stating Trump's position on the demonstrators. He called Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake 'toxic' and praised Flake's potential primary election opponent. Graham said Wednesday that Trump 'took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency' between the marching white supremacists and the people who had been demonstrating against them. Flake has been increasingly critical of Trump in recent weeks. Pressured by advisers, the president had softened his words on the dispute Monday, two days after he had enraged many by declining to single out the white supremacists and neo-Nazis whose demonstration against the removal of a Robert E. Lee statute had led to violence and the death of a counter-protester in Charlottesville. He returned to his combative stance Tuesday — insisting anew during an unexpected and contentious news conference at Trump Tower that 'both sides' were to blame. Aides watching from the sidelines reacted with dismay and disbelief and privately told colleagues they were upset by the president's remarks, though not upset enough for anyone to resign. The resignation speculation around Gary Cohn, head of the National Economic Council and a Jew, had grown so intense by Thursday that the White House released a statement saying reports that Cohn was stepping down were '100 percent false.' But not all of Trump's aides were unhappy with his performance. Adviser Steve Bannon's job security in the White House has become tenuous — Trump offered only a 'we'll see' on Tuesday when asked if his chief strategist would remain in his post — but Bannon has been telling allies that the president's news conference would electrify the GOP base. And in a pair of interviews Wednesday, Bannon cheered on the president's nationalist tendencies and suggested that a fight over Confederate monuments was a political fight he welcomes. 'The race-identity politics of the left wants to say it's all racist,' Bannon told The New York Times. 'Just give me more. Tear down more statues. Say the revolution is coming. I can't get enough of it.' ___ Lemire reported from New York. Associated Press writer Julie Bykowicz in Washington contributed to this report.
