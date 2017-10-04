Man allegedly stabs grandson after argument over a doughnut

RAYTOWN, Mo. - Prosecutors charged a Missouri man with domestic assault and armed criminal action Wednesday after he was accused of stabbing his 12-year-old grandson as they argued over a doughnut, WDAF reported.
Paramedics took the boy to the hospital, police said. Authorities found a 10-inch blade with apparent blood on it in the driveway of the victim’s home, WDAF reported.
According to court documents in Jackson County, Jose Ortega, 67, told investigators he “snapped” when he allegedly stabbed his grandson on Tuesday at a Raytown residence.
The charging document also says that Ortega grabbed the boy by the neck and threw him to the ground before stabbing him in the arm, WDAF reported.
According to the charging document, Ortega told Detective Joshua Wildman that the victim was very disrespectful. He said the disrespect, the stress of his job, his depression, and not being seen by a psychiatrist caused him stress. Ortega told the detective that he and the boy “were arguing over” a doughnut, and his grandson “refused to give him one,” the document said.
The boy ran across the street just after 7 a.m. and asked neighbors for help, WDAF reported.
“All I could understand from him was him and his grandpa was joking around," Dana Payne told WDAF. "He was getting ready for school. Then his grandpa started calling him a liar, something about Google Maps, and he just reached for a butcher knife and stabbed him."
Payne brought the 12-year-old boy into her house and found him cradling his arm in a cloth. She said his forearm had been stabbed all the way through with a butcher knife.
When police interviewed Ortega, he said he did not want to kill his grandson, but wanted to hurt him, WDAF reported. He said he knew what he did was wrong and expressed remorse, police said.
Ortega told Wildman that he knew what he did was wrong and expressed remorse, according to the charging document.
Man Charged After Stabbing Grandson Raytown, MO – Jose D. Ortega, a 67 year old Raytown man, has been charged with the...Posted by Raytown Police Department on Tuesday, October 3, 2017
