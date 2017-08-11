Listen Live
News
By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SCOTT, La. - 
The first day of school at a Louisiana high school had a testy start Wednesday as a senior was arrested for allegedly punching a school safety officer multiple times, KLFY reported.

The 17-year-old teen was arrested at Acadiana High School after he was sent to the front office for a dress code violation, Scott police Chief Chad Leger said. The boy’s hair was not a natural color, which prompted the violation, KLFY reported.

He was instructed to call a parent to take him home, and he was not going to be disciplined, officials said. The boy was told to eat lunch while waiting for his parent, but a teacher found him a few minutes later hiding in an unauthorized area of the school, Leger told KLFY.

When a school safety officer began to escort the student to the front office, the boy turned and punched the safety officer twice in the head. Leger said.

The teen was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of interference with the operations of an educational institution, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer with violence, and battery of a school teacher, KLFY reported.

