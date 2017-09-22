Listen Live
News
Look it up: Twitter abuzz after Kim Jong-Un calls Trump a 'dotard'
Look it up: Twitter abuzz after Kim Jong-Un calls Trump a 'dotard'

Look it up: Twitter abuzz after Kim Jong-Un calls Trump a ‘dotard’
Photo Credit: AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un reintroduced a word into the mainstream vocabulary on Friday.

Look it up: Twitter abuzz after Kim Jong-Un calls Trump a 'dotard'

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un had Twitter users rushing to dictionaries as he revived a centuries-old insult.

Kim had some choice words for President Donald Trump during a speech on Friday, accusing him of “mentally deranged behavior,” CNN reported.

But it was Kim’s use of the word “dotard” that sent the Twitterverse to dictionary websites. While not generally used, the insult has been used in medieval literature from the ninth century.

Kim basically called Trump old and senile, but while Kim did not actually say the word “dotard,” it was translated that way, Mashable reported. The dated word choice might come from how Kim's statement was translated by state news agency KCNA, CNN reported. The actual translated quote: “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire." In Korean it was written as "늙다리미치광이" ("neulg-dali-michigwang-i"), which literally translates as “old lunatic.”

Later in the KCNA translation of Kim's address, the North Korean leader advises Trump to "exercise prudence in selecting words," CNN reported.

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • US Senate contender has history of provocative comments
    US Senate contender has history of provocative comments
    Roy Moore, a firebrand jurist who is close to snagging the state's Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Alabama, once called homosexuality an 'inherent evil' and referred to ethnic groups as 'reds' and 'yellows' in a speech lamenting racial and political divisions in the country. Twice ousted from the bench, the U.S. Senate contender has a history of provocative comments that have simultaneously made him a lightning rod for controversy and propelled his popularity in the conservative Deep South state. While he is disliked among members of the Republican establishment, his penchant for shooting from the hip appeals to many voters who are drawn to his plain-spokenness and authenticity. Moore is on the eve of what could be a triumphant political resurrection: His strong showing in a party primary earlier this year forced Sen. Luther Strange into a heated Sept. 26 runoff for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat previously occupied by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The winner will become the favorite against Democrat Doug Jones. Not surprisingly, his increased public exposure as a candidate has led to a more intense scrutiny of his words. In a speech last week about divisions in the country, Moore employed words that in contemporary society are considered ethnic slurs. Saying the nation is as divided now as it was during the Civil War, he remarked, 'We've got blacks and whites fighting, reds and yellows fighting, Democrats and Republicans fighting, men and women fighting.' Asked later about the comments, Moore's campaign responded with a quotation from the Bible song 'Jesus Loves the Little Children,' which refers to children by color. ''Red, yellow, black and white they are precious in His sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world.' This is the Gospel. If we take it seriously, America can once again be united as one nation under God.' Moore's campaign posted the same response on Twitter. In a 2002 child-custody case involving a lesbian mother, Moore wrote that homosexuality is 'an inherent evil against which children must be protected.' The Alabama Supreme Court ruled in favor of the father, and Moore authored a concurring opinion saying there was a presumption the mother was unfit because she was in a relationship with a woman. Dawn Larson, the mother in the case, said Moore's actions were painful, but that she gets satisfaction knowing her case has been used as a rallying point against him over the years. 'It absolutely boggles my mind how the citizens of Alabama can keep re-electing someone who is so blatantly biased, has no understanding of separation of church and state, and who has proven over and over that he is simply unfit for the job. I don't have to believe the way Moore does, but I will defend his right to worship as he chooses. I just wish he offered every other American the same option,' Larson told The Associated Press by email. Asked about the case, Moore told the AP his opinion supporting the court decision was based on state laws against sodomy and gay marriage. While his campaign platform focuses on a variety of issues, such as the repeal of President Barack Obama's health care overhaul and increased military spending, his signature issue through the years has always been the 'acknowledgement of God.' Moore's stump speeches, like his political career, often mingle politics, law and religion. In a February speech, he appeared to suggest that the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were a result of the country straying from religious roots. He quoted an Old Testament verse about the 'breaking cometh suddenly at an instance' for those that have despised the word of God. 'Sounds a little bit like the Pentagon, whose breaking came suddenly at an instance, doesn't it?' Moore told the AP that the section of the speech was about how the country needed God's protection. In a campaign speech Saturday, Moore complained that political operatives supporting Strange are showing up at all of his speeches with video cameras, hoping to catch him in a misstep or twist his words with editing. Moore, a West Point graduate, was a little-known country judge when a decision to decorate his courtroom with a homemade wooden copy of the Ten Commandments set him on the path to fame. The American Civil Liberties Union sued over the display, and his habit of opening court sessions with Christian prayer. The notoriety helped propel Moore — twice— to the office of chief justice. A judicial panel removed him from the post in 2003 when he disobeyed a court order to move a Ten Commandments monument out of the state Supreme Court building. Despite the controversy, he was re-elected in 2012, although last year, the panel suspended him for the remainder of his term after he wrote a memo telling probate judges they remained under a court order to refuse marriage licenses to gay couples. National Republican groups, at the urging of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are spending millions on behalf of Strange. That's partly out of the routine practice of protecting incumbents; Strange was appointed to the seat by then-Gov. Robert Bentley after Sessions' promotion to the Justice Department, and Strange has proven a reliable vote for McConnell and President Donald Trump. But there's also the quiet fear that Moore is a weaker general-election candidate than Strange and would be a more unpredictable senator. Wayne Flynt, a historian who has written books about Alabama history, said voters view Moore as 'authentic' because he seems to truly believe what he says. Flynt said Moore appeals to voters who are tired of the establishment candidates on both sides of the aisle. 'How can he be a serious candidate for Senate? I can guarantee you among the Republican establishment, he's not. They are terrified of Roy Moore,' Flynt said. 'And I really think he has a very good chance of winning.
  • Puerto Rico faces weeks without electricity after Maria
    Puerto Rico faces weeks without electricity after Maria
    They eye of Hurricane Maria was nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico sought to recover from the storm's devastation. Two days after Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, flooding towns, crushing homes and killing at least two people, millions on the island faced the dispiriting prospect of weeks and perhaps months without electricity. The storm knocked out the entire grid across the U.S. territory of 3.4 million, leaving many without power. The loss of power left residents hunting for gas canisters for cooking, collecting rainwater or steeling themselves mentally for the hardships to come in the tropical heat. Some contemplated leaving the island. 'You cannot live here without power,' said Hector Llanos, a 78-year-old retired New York police officer who planned to leave Saturday for the U.S. mainland to live there temporarily. Like many Puerto Ricans, Llanos does not have a generator or gas stove. 'The only thing I have is a flashlight,' he said, shaking his head. 'This is never going to return to normal.' Maria's death toll across the Caribbean, meanwhile, climbed to at least 19, nearly all of them on the hard-hit island of Dominica. In Puerto Rico, the government said at least two were killed but media on the island were reporting additional deaths and the actual toll appeared unlikely to be known for days. As of Friday morning, Maria was moving toward the Turks and Caicos with winds of 125 mph (205 kph). The storm was expected to move near or just east of the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas on Friday. From there, it is expected to veer into the open Atlantic, no threat to the U.S. mainland. In Puerto Rico, the grid was in sorry shape long before Maria — and Hurricane Irma two weeks ago — struck. The territory's $73 billion debt crisis has left agencies like the state power company broke. It abandoned most basic maintenance in recent years, leaving the island subject to regular blackouts. 'We knew this was going to happen given the vulnerable infrastructure,' Gov. Ricardo Rossello said. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it would open an air bridge from the mainland on Friday, with three to four military planes flying to the island every day carrying water, food, generators and temporary shelters. 'There's a humanitarian emergency here in Puerto Rico,' Rossello said. 'This is an event without precedent.' He said his administration was trying to open ports soon to receive shipments of food, water, generators, cots and other supplies. The government has hired 56 small contractors to clear trees and put up new power lines and poles and will be sending tanker trucks to supply neighborhoods as they run out of water. The entire island has been declared a federal disaster zone. Mike Hyland, senior vice president of engineering services for the American Public Power Association, a utility industry group that is sending repair crews into the Caribbean, refused to speculate on how long it would take to restore power in Puerto Rico. 'Let's see what the facts tell us by the end of the weekend,' he said. But he acknowledged: 'This is going to be a tall lift.' Maribel Montilla already had two large barrels filled with water but worried about how long it would last for her, her daughter, her son-in-law and six grandchildren. 'You know what I think? We're going to be without power for six months now,' she said. Cellphone and internet service collapsed in much of Puerto Rico. The only radio station that remained on the air during the hurricane — WAPA 680 AM — was relaying messages to help connect friends and families. Other concerns were more prosaic. Across the street, someone yelled at a neighbor, 'Listen, do you have Netflix?!' Jaime Rullan, a sports commentator, has a gas stove at home but tried not to think about the lack of air conditioning on an island where the heat index has surpassed 100 degrees (37 Celsius) in recent days. 'We're used to the lights going out because of storms here in Puerto Rico, but this time, we're worried,' he said. 'We should prepare ourselves mentally to be at least a month without power.' Deysi Rodriguez, a 46-year-old caretaker for elderly people, does not have a gas stove. And unlike others who have been lining up at the few fast-food restaurants that have reopened, Rodriguez is a diabetic and has to be more careful about what she eats. Rodriguez said she might temporarily move to New Jersey if the situation gets worse. Pedro Cartagena, a 57-year-old dock supervisor, said he planned to shower, eat and sleep at his company's office. He plans to buy food at the few restaurants that are open and operating on generators. 'That's going to drain my bank account,' he said, 'but if I want to eat, that's my only option.' In an upscale neighborhood in San Juan, 69-year-old retiree Annie Mattei's condominium has a generator. But she said maintenance will shut it off between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to save fuel. 'This has been devastating,' she said as her eyes welled with tears. In the Dominican Republican, Maria knocked down trees and power lines. But Joel Santos, president of the country's hotel association, said the hurricane did not damage the tourism infrastructure, even though it passed close to Punta Cana, the major resort area on the eastern tip of the island. In Dominica, where Maria laid waste to hundreds of homes and was blamed for at least 15 deaths, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit wept as he spoke to a reporter on the nearby island of Antigua. 'It is a miracle there were not hundreds of deaths,' he said. He added: 'Dominica is going to need all the help the world has to offer.
  • Look it up: Twitter abuzz after Kim Jong-Un calls Trump a ‘dotard’
    Look it up: Twitter abuzz after Kim Jong-Un calls Trump a ‘dotard’
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un had Twitter users rushing to dictionaries as he revived a centuries-old insult. >> Read more trending news  Kim had some choice words for President Donald Trump during a speech on Friday, accusing him of “mentally deranged behavior,” CNN reported. But it was Kim’s use of the word “dotard” that sent the Twitterverse to dictionary websites. While not generally used, the insult has been used in medieval literature from the ninth century. Kim basically called Trump old and senile, but while Kim did not actually say the word “dotard,” it was translated that way, Mashable reported. The dated word choice might come from how Kim's statement was translated by state news agency KCNA, CNN reported. The actual translated quote: “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire.' In Korean it was written as '늙다리미치광이' ('neulg-dali-michigwang-i'), which literally translates as “old lunatic.” Later in the KCNA translation of Kim's address, the North Korean leader advises Trump to 'exercise prudence in selecting words,' CNN reported.
  • Trump to dive into Senate runoff in Alabama
    Trump to dive into Senate runoff in Alabama
    It's Trump versus Trumpland. President Donald Trump's political muscles are getting a workout in a Republican runoff election in Alabama that has an awkward dynamic: He's campaigning for the establishment-backed incumbent over an upstart beloved by many of his own most ardent supporters, including his former chief strategist Steve Bannon. Motivated by personal loyalty and a sense that the race is newly competitive, Trump heads to Huntsville, Alabama, on Friday to campaign for Sen. Luther Strange, appointed in February to temporarily fill the seat that opened up when Jeff Sessions became attorney general. The winner of next Tuesday's runoff will be the GOP candidate in a December election to serve out the rest of Sessions' term, ending in January 2021. Strange is locked in a tight race with former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, a jurist known for pushing unsuccessfully for the public display of the Ten Commandments and opposing gay marriage. A super political action committee tied to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who favors Strange, has pumped millions of dollars into the race, as Senate Republicans worry that Moore would be a disruptive figure in the chamber, or might even lose to Democrat Doug Jones. Moore led Strange in the first round of GOP voting, but not by enough to avoid the runoff, which could stand as an early test of how much sway Trump has over his political base. Both Strange and Moore have emphasized their support for the president, who is popular in the deep red state. Strange and Moore traded jabs at a Thursday night debate, with Strange stressing that 'the president supports me' and Moore arguing that McConnell and the 'elite Washington establishment' were trying to influence the race. GOP leaders worry about what a loss by Strange would say about the president's political strength going into a midterm election year, as well as their ability to advance his agenda in Congress. McConnell spoke with Trump recently and assured him that Strange was much more competitive than recent public polls suggested, according to a person with knowledge of the call who requested anonymity to discuss it. Trump, who endorsed Strange last month, tweeted on Thursday: 'Senator Luther Strange has gone up a lot in the polls since I endorsed him a month ago. Now a close runoff. He will be great in D.C.' Challenger Moore, running on an anti-Washington platform, has backing from former Trump chief strategist Bannon and his conservative website Breitbart News, and the Great America Alliance, an advocacy group that supports Trump. A rally for Moore Thursday night at a historic train shed on the banks of the Alabama River featured Trump allies including former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and former White House official Sebastian Gorka. Palin stressed her support for the president, while arguing that Moore was a better match for Trump's 'movement.' 'A vote for Judge Moore isn't a vote against the president. It is a vote for the people's agenda that elected the president,' Palin told several hundred cheering supporters. Trump's visit comes after some GOP encouragement. At the end of a White House meeting last week, he asked Sen. Bob Corker, of Tennessee, about Strange's chances and Corker said Trump needed to make the trip, said a person familiar with the conversation who was not authorized to speak publicly. Trump then got on the phone with GOP strategist Ward Baker, a Corker and McConnell ally who is working on the race for the Senate Leadership Fund, to talk through the campaign, according to a different person who also requested anonymity to disclose the private conversation. The Washington Post first reported on Corker's involvement. Trump allies stressed that the president was also motivated by Strange's loyalty and commitment to his agenda. Steven Law, who runs the Senate Leadership Fund, which is on pace to spend more than $9 million to keep Strange in the Senate, said 'the best booster rocket that Luther Strange could have is Donald Trump coming in in the last few days.' Trump appears to be placing other factors over ideology as he pushes to keep Strange in the Senate over a candidate more in sync with the tone of his own 2016 campaign. In 2010 and 2012, the GOP had a few disastrous Senate primaries where extreme candidates won and then lost winnable races to Democrats in the general election. Since then, McConnell has been determined not to let it happen again — and has succeeded in every instance. But the pro-Moore forces have shown no signs of retreat. His conservative backers include Fox News' Sean Hannity and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. Andy Surabian, a senior adviser to Great America Alliance, said the efforts for Moore were not a knock on Trump. 'We all support the president and that will never change,' Surabian said. But he added: 'What does a change candidate breed? It breeds a movement.' Moore has stressed that the race could send a message. 'What's happening in Alabama is being watched in the halls of Congress and the Senate,' Moore said at a rally over the weekend. 'They know what is happening in Alabama. Mitch McConnell knows what is happening in Alabama. They know it is going to affect the future of elections of other senators in 2018 in other states.' ___ Lucey reported from Washington. AP Congressional Correspondent Erica Werner contributed to this report.
  • Trump piles on new economic sanctions against North Korea
    Trump piles on new economic sanctions against North Korea
    President Donald Trump has added economic action to his fiery military threats against North Korea, authorizing stiffer new sanctions in response to the Koreans' nuclear weapons advances. Trump's latest steps to punish foreign companies that deal with the North was the latest salvo in a U.S.-led campaign to isolate and impoverish the government of Kim Jong Un until it halts the missile and nuclear tests. Trump announced the measures Thursday as he met leaders from South Korea and Japan, the nations most immediately imperiled by North Korea's threats of a military strike. 'North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile development is a grave threat to peace and security in our world and it is unacceptable that others financially support this criminal, rogue regime,' Trump said as he joined Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in for lunch. 'Tolerance for this disgraceful practice must end now.' Hours later, Kim branded Trump as 'deranged' and warned that he will 'pay dearly' for his threat to 'totally destroy' the North if it attacks. The rare statement from the North Korean leader responded to Trump's combative speech days earlier where he not only issued the warning of potential obliteration for the isolated nation, but also mocked the North's young autocrat as a 'Rocket Man' on a 'suicide mission.' Returning insult with insult, Kim said Trump was 'unfit to hold the prerogative of supreme command of a country.' He described the president as 'a rogue and a gangster fond of playing with fire.' He characterized Trump's speech to the world body on Tuesday as 'mentally deranged behavior.' Trump's executive order expanded the Treasury Department's ability to target anyone conducting significant trade in goods, services or technology with North Korea, and to ban them from interacting with the U.S. financial system. 'Foreign financial institutions must choose between doing business with the United States or facilitating trade with North Korea or its designated supporters,' the order says. It also issues a 180-day ban on vessels and aircraft that have visited North Korea from visiting the United States. Trump also said China was imposing major banking sanctions, too, but there was no immediate confirmation from the North's most important trading partner. China's central bank would not take questions by phone Friday and did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment. Trump praised China for instructing its banks to cut off business with Pyongyang, but neither the Chinese nor Trump officials were ready to say so. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said he had spoken at length Thursday with the head of China's central bank but 'I am not going to comment on confidential discussions.' If enforced, the Chinese action Trump described could severely impede the isolated North's ability to raise money for its missile and nuclear development. China, responsible for about 90 percent of North Korea's trade, serves as the country's conduit to the international banking system. Trump said the China action he described 'was a somewhat unexpected move and we appreciate it.' China remains leery of pressuring North Korea into collapse and has resisted cutting off its critical oil supplies, not wanting chaos on its border. Along with Russia, China wants the U.S. to seek dialogue with the North. American officials say the time isn't right for any formal diplomatic process. Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday that negotiations are the 'only way out' of the nuclear standoff. Several news outlets this month have reported Chinese steps to restrict banking transactions, but the government hasn't made a formal announcement. Asked for comment last week, the Foreign Ministry said China has always fully implemented U.N. sanctions on North Korea but opposes 'unilateral' restrictions imposed by another country on Chinese entities. China's embassy in Washington declined to comment Thursday. ___ Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report. ___ Follow Lemire on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@mattpenn_99 and Lemire at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire
