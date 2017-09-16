Listen Live
London train bombing: 5 things to know
By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Here are five things to know about the bombing at the London Underground train station at Parsons Green on Friday, which caused 30 injuries. Police in Kent arrested an 18-year-old man Saturday in the port area of Dover and are holding him for questioning under the Terrorism Act. He has not been charged or identified.

  • This is the fourth time the United Kingdom’s national terror threat level has been raised to "critical" since the system was made public in 2006. The last time was in May after the Manchester Arena bombing.

  • Mark Rowley, the London Metropolitan Police’s assistant commissioner, said a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) was thought to be responsible for the blast.   

  • Police sources said the device only partially exploded. Initial examination by explosives experts led them to conclude it was “viable,” meaning the device was meant to explode more fully. A circuit board was recovered from the scene.

  • Three of at least 30 people injured remained in a London hospital Saturday.

  • ISIS has claimed involvement in the attack without any evidence to support that claim.  The organization said via its Amaq news agency that a "detachment" from the group had carried out the attack.

    Here are five things to know about the bombing at the London Underground train station at Parsons Green on Friday, which caused 30 injuries. Police in Kent arrested an 18-year-old man Saturday in the port area of Dover and are holding him for questioning under the Terrorism Act. He has not been charged or identified. This is the fourth time the United Kingdom’s national terror threat level has been raised to 'critical' since the system was made public in 2006. The last time was in May after the Manchester Arena bombing. Mark Rowley, the London Metropolitan Police’s assistant commissioner, said a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) was thought to be responsible for the blast.   Police sources said the device only partially exploded. Initial examination by explosives experts led them to conclude it was “viable,” meaning the device was meant to explode more fully. A circuit board was recovered from the scene. Police said an area within a 50-meter radius around the station was evacuated so specialist officers could secure the remnants of the IED and ensure it was stable. The underground station st Parsons Greens was reopened Saturday. ISIS has claimed involvement in the attack without any evidence to support that claim.
  • 18-year-old man arrested over London attack
    18-year-old man arrested over London attack
    An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday on terror offenses in connection with Friday's attack at a London Underground train station, the BBC reported. >> Read more trending news  The man was detained in the port area of Dover on Saturday by Kent Police and is being held at a local station. Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said the arrest was 'significant, but the terror threat level remains at 'critical.' Thirty people were injured after the explosion on a train at Parsons Green, the BBC reported. >>  London train bombing: 5 things to know Most people were treated for minor injuries and have been released, the London Ambulance Service said, adding that three people remain in the hospital. Basu said the force was not changing its 'protective security measures,' adding that steps were still being taken to free up extra armed officers. 'This arrest will lead to more activity from our officer,” he said. 'For strong investigative reasons we will not give any more details on the man we arrested at this stage.' The Parsons Green station in southwest London reopened at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, more than 17 hours after the explosion. The Islamic State group claimed responsiblity for the bomb, which was detonated at 8:20 a.m. It is understood the device had a timer, but Frank Gardner, the BBC's security correspondent,,said the bomb appeared not to have gone off properly. Had it worked as intended, it would have killed everyone around it and maimed everyone in the train carriage for life, he said. The Met said it had spoken to 45 witnesses so far and received 77 images and videos from the public, the BBC reported. Officials urged people to get in touch with any information and to upload footage to www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.
  • A lot of talk, but still slow going for Trump agenda in Congress
    A lot of talk, but still slow going for Trump agenda in Congress
  • Protests erupt after ex-policeman found not guilty in black man’s shooting death
    Protests erupt after ex-policeman found not guilty in black man’s shooting death
    Protesters took to the streets of downtown St. Louis on Friday after a judge found former police officer Jason Stockley not guilty of first degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of black motorist Anthony Lamar Smith, CNN reported. At least 23 people were arrested by St. Louis police as protesters and activists gathered outside the courthouse and marched through the downtown area. After the verdict, protesters and activists gathered outside the courthouse and marched through the city's downtown for hours. Some could be seen locking arms and praying together, while others held signs, chanting, 'No justice, no peace.' About 1,000 protesters surrounded the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The protesters broke at least two windows and threw red paint at mayor’s brick house before police in riot gear moved in to break it up. Four police officers were assaulted, with one treated for a hand injury, CNN reported. Video footage showed officers using tear gas to disperse the crowds after police said the protests were considered an unlawful assembly.
  • Jury: Wisconsin girl in Slenderman case is mentally ill
    Jury: Wisconsin girl in Slenderman case is mentally ill
    A Wisconsin jury on Friday found that a girl who admitted to participating in the stabbing of a classmate to please a fictional character named Slenderman was not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news The decision by the Waukesha County Circuit Court jury decision sends Anissa Weier, 15, to a state mental hospital, where she will not be able to seek a conditional release until July 2020, Reuters reported. 'I'm very thankful to the jurors for taking the time to look at what was really going on with her,' said Weier’s attorney, Maura McMahon. According to investigators, in May 2014 Weier and Morgan Geyser lured classmate Payton Leutner into the woods at a park in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier urged her on, according to investigators. A passing bicyclist found Leutner, who barely survived her wounds. All three girls were 12 at the time. Both Weier and Geyser told detectives they felt they had to kill Leutner to become Slenderman's 'proxies,' or servants, and protect their families from the demon's wrath. Weier, now 15, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide in a deal with prosecutors in August. But she claimed she was mentally ill during the attack and not responsible for her actions, in a bid to be sent to a mental institution rather than prison. A plea agreement called for her to spend at least three years in a mental hospital if judged mentally ill, and 10 years in prison if not. Slenderman, a fictional internet character, is a paranormal being who lurks near forests and absorbs, kills or carries off his victims. In some accounts, he targets children. Some renderings show him as a long-limbed, lean man in a black suit, with no face; others with tentacles protruding from his back. 'This sounds crazy, because it is,' McMahon said. 'This was a real being to this child and she needed to protect those around her. At 12 years old, she had no way to protect herself from (Slenderman) except for Morgan's advice and they swirled down into madness together.
  • Beloved character actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at 91
    Beloved character actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at 91
    For more than 60 years, Harry Dean Stanton played crooks and codgers, eccentrics and losers. He endowed them with pathos and compassion and animated them with his gaunt, unforgettable presence, making would-be fringe figures feel central to the films appeared in. The late critic Roger Ebert once said no movie can be altogether bad if it includes Stanton in a supporting role, and the wide cult of fans that included directors and his fellow actors felt the same. 'I think all actors will agree, no one gives a more honest, natural, truer performance than Harry Dean Stanton,' director David Lynch said in presenting Stanton with the Inaugural 'Harry Dean Stanton Award' in Los Angeles last year. Stanton died Friday of natural causes at a Los Angeles hospital at age 91, his agent John S. Kelley said. Lynch, a frequent collaborator with the actor in projects like 'Wild at Heart' and the recent reboot of 'Twin Peaks,' said in a statement after Stanton's death that 'Everyone loved him. And with good reason. He was a great actor (actually beyond great) — and a great human being.' When given a rare turn as a leading man, Stanton more than made the most of it. In Wim Wenders' 1984 rural drama 'Paris, Texas,' Stanton's near-wordless performance is laced with moments of humor and poignancy. His heartbreakingly stoic delivery of a monologue of repentance to his wife, played by Nastassja Kinski, through a one-way mirror has become the defining moment in his career, in a role he said was his favorite. ''Paris, Texas' gave me a chance to play compassion,' Stanton told an interviewer, 'and I'm spelling that with a capital C.' The film won the grand prize at the Cannes Film Festival and provided the actor with his first star billing, at age 58. 'Repo Man,' released that same year, became another signature film: Stanton starred as the world-weary boss of an auto repossession firm who instructs Estevez in the tricks of the hazardous trade. He was widely loved around Hollywood, a drinker and smoker and straight talker with a million stories who palled around with Jack Nicholson and Kris Kristofferson among others and was a hero to such younger stars and brothers-in-partying as Rob Lowe and Emilio Estevez. He appeared in more than 200 movies and TV shows in a career dating to the mid-1950s. A cult-favorite since the '70s with roles in 'Cockfighter,' ''Two-Lane Blacktop' and 'Cisco Pike,' his more famous credits ranged from the Oscar-winning epic 'The Godfather Part II' to the sci-fi classic 'Alien' to the teen flick 'Pretty in Pink,' in which he played Molly Ringwald's father. While fringe roles and films were a specialty, he also ended up in the work of many of the 20th century's master auteurs, even Alfred Hitchcock in the director's serial TV show. 'I worked with the best directors,' Stanton told the AP in a 2013 interview, given while chain-smoking in pajamas and a robe. 'Martin Scorsese, John Huston, David Lynch, Alfred Hitchcock. Alfred Hitchcock was great.' He said he could have been a director himself but 'it was too much work.' By his mid-80s, the Lexington Film League in his native Kentucky had founded the Harry Dean Stanton Fest and filmmaker Sophie Huber had made the documentary 'Harry Dean Stanton: Partly Fiction,' which included commentary from Wenders, Sam Shepard and Kristofferson. More recently he reunited with Lynch on Showtime's 'Twin Peaks: The Return' where he reprised his role as the cranky trailer park owner Carl from 'Fire Walk With Me.' He also stars with Lynch in the upcoming film 'Lucky,' the directorial debut of actor John Carroll Lynch, which has been described as a love letter to Stanton's life and career. Stanton, who early in his career used the name Dean Stanton to avoid confusion with another actor, grew up in West Irvine, Kentucky and said he began singing when he was a year old. Later, he used music as an escape from his parents' quarreling and the sometimes brutal treatment he was subjected to by his father. As an adult, he fronted his own band for years, playing western, Mexican, rock and pop standards in small venues around Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. He also sang and played guitar and harmonica in impromptu sessions with friends, performed a song in 'Paris, Texas' and once recorded a duet with Bob Dylan. Stanton, who never lost his Kentucky accent, said his interest in movies was piqued as a child when he would walk out of every theater 'thinking I was Humphrey Bogart.' After Navy service in the Pacific during World War II, he spent three years at the University of Kentucky and appeared in several plays. Determined to make it in Hollywood, he picked tobacco to earn his fare west. Three years at the Pasadena Playhouse prepared him for television and movies. For decades Stanton lived in a small, disheveled house overlooking the San Fernando Valley, and was a fixture at the West Hollywood landmark Dan Tana's. Stanton never married, although he had a long relationship with actress Rebecca De Mornay, 35 years his junior. 'She left me for Tom Cruise,' Stanton said often. In listing Stanton's survivors, the statement announcing his death said only: 'Harry Dean is survived by family and friends who loved him.' ___ Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo and Andrew Dalton contributed to this report from Los Angeles. The late AP Entertainment Writer Bob Thomas also contributed.
