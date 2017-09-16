London subway attack: 2nd man arrested, police say

LONDON - UPDATE, 3:39 a.m. ET Sunday: Police have arrested a second man in connection with Friday’s attack on a subway in London, The Associated Press reports.
Police arrested the 21-year-old Saturday night in west London.
ORIGINAL STORY: An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday on terror offenses in connection with Friday's attack at a London Underground train station, the BBC reported.
The man was detained in the port area of Dover on Saturday by Kent Police and is being held at a local station.
Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said the arrest was "significant, but the terror threat level remains at "critical."
Thirty people were injured after the explosion on a train at Parsons Green, the BBC reported.
Most people were treated for minor injuries and have been released, the London Ambulance Service said, adding that three people remain in the hospital.
Basu said the force was not changing its "protective security measures," adding that steps were still being taken to free up extra armed officers.
"This arrest will lead to more activity from our officer,” he said. "For strong investigative reasons we will not give any more details on the man we arrested at this stage."
The Parsons Green station in southwest London reopened at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, more than 17 hours after the explosion.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bomb, which was detonated at 8:20 a.m.
It is understood the device had a timer, but Frank Gardner, the BBC's security correspondent,,said the bomb appeared not to have gone off properly.
Had it worked as intended, it would have killed everyone around it and maimed everyone in the train carriage for life, he said.
The Met said it had spoken to 45 witnesses so far and received 77 images and videos from the public, the BBC reported. Officials urged people to get in touch with any information and to upload footage to www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.
