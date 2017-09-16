Listen Live
London subway attack: 2nd man arrested, police say
Close

Photo Credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
The Parsons Green stop of the London railroad was the site of an incident called terrorist in nature by British authorities.

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

LONDON -  UPDATE, 3:39 a.m. ET Sunday: Police have arrested a second man in connection with Friday’s attack on a subway in London, The Associated Press reports.

Police arrested the 21-year-old Saturday night in west London.

Read more here.

ORIGINAL STORY: An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday on terror offenses in connection with Friday's attack at a London Underground train station, the BBC reported.

The man was detained in the port area of Dover on Saturday by Kent Police and is being held at a local station.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said the arrest was "significant, but the terror threat level remains at "critical."

Thirty people were injured after the explosion on a train at Parsons Green, the BBC reported.

Most people were treated for minor injuries and have been released, the London Ambulance Service said, adding that three people remain in the hospital.

Basu said the force was not changing its "protective security measures," adding that steps were still being taken to free up extra armed officers.

"This arrest will lead to more activity from our officer,” he said. "For strong investigative reasons we will not give any more details on the man we arrested at this stage."

The Parsons Green station in southwest London reopened at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, more than 17 hours after the explosion.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bomb, which was detonated at 8:20 a.m.

It is understood the device had a timer, but Frank Gardner, the BBC's security correspondent,,said the bomb appeared not to have gone off properly.

Had it worked as intended, it would have killed everyone around it and maimed everyone in the train carriage for life, he said.

The Met said it had spoken to 45 witnesses so far and received 77 images and videos from the public, the BBC reported. Officials urged people to get in touch with any information and to upload footage to www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.

  • Protesters smash windows in 2nd violent night near St. Louis
    Protesters smash windows in 2nd violent night near St. Louis
    Protests turned violent for second night near St. Louis following the acquittal of a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man, as a small group of demonstrators refused to disperse, breaking windows at dozens of businesses and throwing objects at police, who moved in with hundreds of officers in riot gear to make arrests. The confrontation took place late Saturday night in the Delmar Loop area of University City, a suburb about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of St. Louis near Washington University. The area is known for concert venues, restaurants, shops and bars and includes the Blueberry Hill club where rock legend Chuck Berry played for many years. University City had been the scene of a tense but calm march earlier in the evening to protest a judge's ruling Friday clearing ex-officer Jason Stockley of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. That march ended with organizers calling for people to leave and reconvene Sunday afternoon. But a few dozen protesters refused to go. Police ordered them to disperse, saying the protest was unlawful. Hundreds of police in riot gear eventually moved in with armored vehicles. The demonstrators retreated down a street, breaking windows with trash cans and throwing objects at police. Several protesters were seen in handcuffs, and city and county police later tweeted that they had arrested at least nine people. Police were seen carrying one handcuffed man away from the scene upside down. At least one demonstrator was treated after he was hit with pepper spray. After the spasm of violence ended, a reporter for The Associated Press found at least half of the businesses on one side of the street with broken windows along a two block area. Sam Thomas, who was helping his friend clean up the glass from the shattered windows of his business, OSO, a clothing and accessories boutique, said he understood why people were angry. The U.S. justice system is broken and needs to be fixed, Thomas said. 'I'm not saying this is the right way to fix it,' he said of the damage. 'The window isn't murdered. Nobody is going to have a funeral for the window. We can replace it.' On Friday night, nearly three-dozen people were arrested and 11 police officers injured, including a broken jaw and dislocated shoulder. Five officers were taken to hospitals. Police said that 10 businesses were damaged. Protesters also broke a window and spattered red paint on the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. The eruption late Saturday followed a day of noisy but non-violent demonstrations at suburban shopping malls. Protesters shouted slogans such as 'black lives matter' and 'it is our duty to fight for our freedom' as they marched through West County Center mall in the city of Des Peres, west of St. Louis. A group also demonstrated at Chesterfield Mall in the suburbs and at a regional food festival. Organizers hoped to spread the impact of the protests beyond predominantly black neighborhoods to those that are mainly white. Smith's death is just one of several high-profile U.S. cases in recent years in which a white officer killed a black suspect, including the 2014 killing of Michael Brown in nearby Ferguson that sparked months of angry and sometimes violent protests. Stockley shot Smith after the suspected drug dealer fled from officers trying to arrest him. Stockley, 36, testified he felt he was in danger because he saw Smith holding a silver revolver when the suspect backed his car toward officers and sped away. Prosecutors said Stockley planted a gun in Smith's car after the shooting. The officer's DNA was on the weapon but Smith's wasn't. Dashcam video from Stockley's cruiser recorded him saying he was 'going to kill this (expletive).' Less than a minute later, he shot Smith five times. Stockley's lawyer dismissed the comment as 'human emotions' during a dangerous pursuit. St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson, who said prosecutors didn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Stockley murdered Smith, said the statement could be ambiguous. Stockley left the force in 2013 and moved to Houston. ___ Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas: http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv.
  • Hulk Hogan calls Hurricane Irma victims complaining about no power, water 'crybabies'
    Hulk Hogan calls Hurricane Irma victims complaining about no power, water 'crybabies'
    In two since-deleted tweets, Hulk Hogan called Hurricane Irma survivors who are complaining about the loss of water and power “crybabies.' >> Hurricane Irma damage: What to do during, after a power outage On Thursday, the professional wrestling star wrote: “No water, no power, crybabies, everyone’s complaining, these people have no clue how bad it could be. Praying for those that got hit hard, lost homes, lives, businesses, lost everything, thank you God for helping those with divine highly blessings, God speed only love.” >> On Rare.us: Getting to know Hulk Hogan Hogan rode out the storm at his home in Clearwater, Florida — a city on the west coast of the state. His tweets sparked a firestorm on social media, with many criticizing Hogan. While still a larger-than-life celebrity in the professional wrestling circuit, the star returned to fame a few years ago when he effectively put gossip and news website Gawker out of business. >> More Irma coverage from WFTV, Action News Jax and the Palm Beach Post The tweets have been taken down but were captured by The Washington Post before they were deleted. Hogan has not returned requests for comment on the statements. >> Read more trending news Hogan also noted on Twitter that he spent Friday with linemen restoring power to Orlando, which was ravaged by Irma.
  • US aviator who helped form Israeli Air Force dies at 94
    US aviator who helped form Israeli Air Force dies at 94
    Mitchell Flint, an American aviator who helped form the Israeli Air Force in 1948 and served in Israel's first fighter squadron has died. He was 94. Flint, a former US Navy fighter pilot, died Saturday in Los Angeles of natural causes, said his son, Michael Flint. Flint was one of the founding members of 'Machal,' a group of non-Israelis who fought in the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. He was one of the original members of the Israeli Air Force's first fighter squadron and helped train Israel's first military pilots, his son said. Flint and other members of the Machal had flown in German planes that were captured during World War II and covered the Nazi insignia with Stars of David. He flew in rebuilt Messerschmitts, Germany's main fighter plane during World War II, as well as Mustangs and Spitfires. When he returned to the United States, Flint moved to Los Angeles and became a lawyer. He continued flying until last year, his son said. 'He was a humble man who did what he did and never looked for glory,' Michael Flint said of his father. 'He was proud of what he did until the very end.' ___ Follow Michael Balsamo on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1
  • Canelo Alvarez, Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin fight ends in controversial draw
    Canelo Alvarez, Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin fight ends in controversial draw
    It was a dream boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin on Saturday night in Las Vegas, but neither fighter will be satisfied with the finish as the fight was ruled an official draw by split decision. One judge had 118-110 to Canelo, the second 115-113 to GGG, and the final as a 114-114 draw. The fight was a controversial decision, as watching the fight it is hard to justify that Alvarez won 10 of the 12 rounds in the fight. The fight was close and may have very well been a draw, but 118-110 in Canelo’s favor is an absolutely bizarre decision that even the HBO boxing announcers laughed off as “fiction.” >> Read more trending news Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez: Round-by-round recap First round started off slowly as the two fighters sized each other up. Golovkin started throwing some jabs and was able to connect, to which Canelo was able to counter with some good punches of his own. The round was a good start for Canelo, as Golovkin generally lands more punches and starts off quick. Alvarez was able to keep him off his usual game here. The second round started quicker than the first, but went much the same. Golovkin spent most of his time looking for surgical jabs, while Canelo responded in kind with some strong counter punches. That said, neither fighter really landed anything too significant, though Canelo did close the round with a good uppercut. Golovkin came out with some aggression in the third round, but it quickly settled down to where Canelo was again taking control of the fight in a way that we have rarely seen against Golovkin. There was even a point in this round were Canelo was being the blatant aggressor as he reached out for jabs instead of waiting to counter. In the fourth round, Golovkin come to life more as he finally forced Canelo up against the ropes after a strong combo. However, Canelo was smooth on the ropes and was able to avoid any power shots from GGG and forcing the fight back into the middle. Golovkin still stayed on top of the fight after it went back to the middle, scoring what was likely his first round win since the first, if at all. The fifth round was awesome, and the crowd really got into it. GGG used the momentum from the last round to start off strong, but Canelo was able to counter in the middle of the round. After that though we saw Golovkin land some of his best punches of the fight to this point, and he got Canelo up against the ropes and hit a huge hit to the left side of Canelo’s head. Canelo shook off the punch and was eventually able to get off the ropes with a decent combination to close the round. Canelo responded to the flurry from the last round about as well as possible in the sixth, as he was aggressive and landed a couple of punches that clearly affected Golovkin. Canelo also landed a bit of a dirty punch after the ref tried to break up a tie up, which probably would have lost him a point if this wasn’t a superfight main event. Golovkin responded a bit after that exchange to even up the round, but the opening from Canelo was probably enough to take this round. Seventh saw Golovkin open with a good combo to knock Canelo off his game a bit. Canelo is really good at defending when backed against the ropes, but Golovkin was clearly on the offensive and Canelo did not land as many successful counters as he had in past rounds. Golovkin caught Canelo with a big punch early in the eighth round, again forcing Canelo quickly on the defensive. Canelo did have some good counter punches that hit hard, but GGG was hitting more significant strikes as Canelo was clearly running away for much of the round. Perhaps due to a bit of desperation, Canelo started the round with some good offense, but Golovkin hit a huge punch that clearly hurt Canelo. Crowd was hoping for a finish here, but Canelo was able to stay alive and even strike back with some strong hooks. Again though, GGG was too much on the defensive to gain an edge in the score. Canelo had a lot of ground to make up in the 10th, and he nearly made it all up in the beginning as he started strong to get Golovkin backing up for the first time in a while. Golovkin was able to respond thanks to his effective punching, withstanding for most of the round, but Canelo had some strong bursts where it looked like he would potentially be able to finish the fight. The 11th round was close but both fighters clearly started to show some fatigue as the round was a bit slow to get going. Probably another round to Canelo, who handling the fight much like the first few rounds where he was getting strong counter punches and using his defense as an offense instead of just plain being on defense. Canelo clearly opened the round like he knew he needed a finish to win the fight. He was on the offensive for the first minute, but Golovkin eventually landed a counter that allowed him to take the heat off. The two traded the punches in a slugfest for much of the final 90 seconds of the final round, hoping to seal the deal. 
  • Police investigate officer-involved shooting at Georgia Tech
    Police investigate officer-involved shooting at Georgia Tech
    Atlanta police and Georgia Tech police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the school's campus Saturday night.  Authorities were near the Curran parking deck. Georgia Tech police confirmed one of their officers was involved in a shooting. The investigation is ongoing.  The school tweeted around 11:30 p.m. for everyone to seek shelter in a secure location. About 20 minutes later, the school sent another tweet saying there was no longer a threat to campus.  We have a reporter on the scene working to gather more details for updates on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM and WSBTV.com   Georgia Tech confirms shooting on campus. No ongoing threat. pic.twitter.com/DgLFB2mCNY — Matt Johnson (@MJohnsonWSB) September 17, 2017   BREAKING: Witnesses report officer involved shooting on Georgia Tech campus. pic.twitter.com/fgS9N4bkAd — Matt Johnson (@MJohnsonWSB) September 17, 2017   APD & Georgia Tech Police on the scene on campus near Curran parking deck. Witnesses heard “drop the knife” before police shot a man. pic.twitter.com/k04z9lWyx3 — Matt Johnson (@MJohnsonWSB) September 17, 2017    
  • Koala survives 10-mile Australia trip in wheel arch
    Koala survives 10-mile Australia trip in wheel arch
    For a stowaway who made a 16-kilometer (10-mile) journey squeezed in a wheel arch, a koala was lucky to escape with just scratches. The driver of the four-wheel vehicle was unaware of the extra passenger until they arrived at their destination in the outskirts of Adelaide, Australia, and he heard some unusual cries. After seeing the koala in the wheel arch, he immediately called animal rescuers, who removed the wheel and eventually extricated the frightened but very lucky animal. 'You think you've seen it all. No, I've never seen anything like that and it's absolutely incredible,' said Fauna Rescue worker, Jane Brister. The koala suffered superficial injuries and was covered in grease from under the car. 'She was crying a little bit, she was a little bit shaken, she was certainly in shock but I rushed her straight to the vet,' Brister said. The koala was dubbed Kelli, after one of the firefighters who rescued her. 'Kelli's one of our fine station officers and she led the rescue crew that day and she was quite excited to have such a good outcome,' said Dave Juniper of the South Australian Metropolitan Fire Service. After being cleaned up and monitored for a week, it was released back into the bush on Saturday. 'After everything she's been through, she's had so much stress and trauma, to see her just toddle off and up the tree, and currently she's found the biggest fork in the tree, she's snuggled up, she's fast asleep,' Brister said. Rescue workers say it's not unusual for koalas to seek shelter in unusual places.
