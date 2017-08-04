DeKalb County police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old woman as a homicide.

She was found Thursday in her home on Panthers Trace, according to Channel 2 Action News.

A 70 yr old woman was found dead in her home Thursday. We're live on the scene at noon @wsbtv "she was a sweet lady" pic.twitter.com/Dg4IlEWp9V — Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) August 4, 2017

The woman, identified as 70-year-old Helen Davis, had been dead several days and was discovered during a welfare check, police told Channel 2.

A red pickup truck had been parked outside a few days ago, but the truck didn’t belong to Davis, police said.

Neighbor Marro Murry told the news station the gruesome details were unnerving.

“(It was) hard to sleep last night, you know, knowing someone had been sitting there for days decaying like that,” Murry said.

Another neighbor, Charlotte Lee, told Channel 2 she’d hoped for different circumstances.

“To find her like that, I was just hoping Jesus took her, you know, but they ruled it as a homicide,” Lee said.



No additional information was immediately available.

