Need advice on how to strike it big and win Wednesday’s $307 million Powerball jackpot?

Perhaps you could ask the latest Georgia Lottery winners.

One Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold Tuesday in West Point, officials said Wednesday.

While the winner of that prize has not come forward, a metro Atlanta man who won the July 30 Fantasy Five drawing has.

According to spokeswoman Tandi Reddick, Roger Duckworth of Cumming claimed his $962,742 prize on Aug. 1. He purchased the ticket at the Shell Food Mart in the 2300 block of Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Cumming, she said.

Duckworth and the mystery Mega Millions winner join other people who have won close to or more than $1 million in the Georgia Lottery in less than a month.

Last week, Earnest Hines Jr. of Macon claimed a $3.8 million prize from a Jumbo Bucks Lotto drawing in July.

And in late July, a Fulton County Superior Court jury awarded Larry Payne the $1 million jackpot for a Powerball ticket he bought in North Georgia in February 2015

The court case was necessary because a woman who works with Payne’s nephew also claimed ownership of the ticket after she learned of the situation, the man’s attorney said.

And if you’re unsuccessful Wednesday night, there’s always the Mega Millions drawing on Friday. The estimated jackpot is worth $382 million.

