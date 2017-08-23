Police are looking for the gunman who chased a man while shooting at him during an attempted robbery.

Investigators told Channel 2 Action News the man was attempting to rob a customer Friday at the BP station off Flat Shoals Road when he came out the convenience store shooting.

Surveillance video captured the suspect firing at least three times.

“He started firing out of the blue and he was brazen and bold type of person you need off the street," DeKalb County police Lt. Lonzy Robertson said.

The wounded man was able to slide out his passenger side door, but the gunman was relentless.

"He chased him and was firing at victim, he hit him twice in the hand and foot,” Robertson said. “He was very lucky to get away a very dangerous situation."

Detectives think it's a crime of opportunity because the gunman noticed at some point that the other man had a lot of cash on him, the news station reported.

“At some point, the suspect saw victim had a large amount of money on him,” Robertson said.

After the victim got away, police said the gunman turned around and attempted to take car keys from a witness, but the witness refused to give up the keys, police said,

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit crimestoppersatlanta.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000.

In other news:

Close WATCH: Shooting, attempted robbery at DeKalb County gas station