UPDATE [2:35 p.m.]: Service has been restored to Verizon Wireless customers in metro Atlanta, spokeswoman Kate Jay told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Engineers were able to identify and resolve the issue and service was restored by 1:50 p.m.,” she said in an emailed statement.

No other details were released.



﻿ORIGINAL STORY: Verizon Wireless customers are having problems making calls and accessing the internet due to outages in metro Atlanta.

“We are currently experiencing a service interruption affecting 3G and 1X voice and data for some customers north and west of Atlanta,” spokeswoman Kate Jay said Monday in an emailed statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Verizon Wireless is having issues since 09:02 AM ESThttps://t.co/tAXyD3c1tk

RT if you're also affected #verizonwirelessoutage pic.twitter.com/oLFS3t5XhA — Outage Report (@ReportOutage) July 31, 2017

The company has not said how many customers are affected and how long the outages are expected to last.

On Twitter and other social media platforms, Verizon customers reported problems with service.

@VerizonSupport outage cell calling Atlanta for past 3 hours. Text/internet on cell working. What happened, when will it be restored??? — Kristi (@InquiringMindGA) July 31, 2017

“Network engineers are working to resolve the issue quickly,” Jay told The AJC.

