A 29-year-old man is dead after an explosion at a chemical plant in Augusta, officials said Wednesday afternoon.
Steven Gonsalves of Beech Island, South Carolina, died in what was described as a welding accident at the DSM Resins plant located on Columbia Nitrogen Road, Augusta Fire Chief Chris James told the Augusta Chronicle.
The plant, which produces powder-coat paint resins, is part of a massive industrial complex that includes the recently shuttered Fibrant caprolactam plant — which was formerly owned by DSM — and an adjacent nitrogen plant operated by Canadian fertilizer company PotashCorp.
Two other employees were taken to an area hospital after decontamination for chemical exposure, James said.
No evacuation of the plant was necessary.
