Listen Live
cloudy-day
51°
H 55
L 37

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
51°
Mostly Clear
H 55° L 37°
  • cloudy-day
    51°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 55° L 37°
  • clear-day
    55°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 55° L 37°
  • heavy-rain-day
    57°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of Rain. H 57° L 50°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
local
Truck crashes into home
Close

Truck crashes into home

Truck crashes into home

Truck crashes into home

By: Sabrina Cupit

The driver of a box truck lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a brick home in DeKalb County, police say. The incident occurred on Evans Road in Tucker late Saturday afternoon. According to eyewitnesses, the white box truck side-swiped a mail truck and ended up on the front lawn before crashing into the house. 

Close

ambulance

The driver of the truck, who police have not yet identified,  was taken by stretcher in an ambulance and transported to a hospital. Police report that the driver is able to walk and that medical personnel fitted him with a neckbrace before taking him to the hospital. 

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Uber driver accused of rape passed background check
    Uber driver accused of rape passed background check
    The 58-year-old Uber driver who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl while taking her home did not have any red flags in his background that would have disqualified him from the ride hailing service.  Abdoulie Jagne, of College Park, had been driving for the company for several months. He was permanently banned from Uber after his arrest Thursday morning, according to a statement released by Uber.  The only blemish on his record was for not having evidence of auto registration in 2015 when he was living in California, according to California court records obtained by the AJC. RELATED: Pregnant woman: “I kept bleeding” after being attacked by Uber driver ﻿RELATED:Jailed ex-Uber driver faces additional burglary, peeping Tom charges ﻿RELATED: Uber driver carjacked at Cascade Road gas station According to Uber’s policies, that would not have automatically disqualified him from being a driver.  Drivers for the ride hailing app are automatically barred if they have more than three minor traffic violations in the past three years. Minor violations include speeding tickets and non-fatal accidents, among others.  A driver also cannot have had their license suspended or revoked in the last three years, or have received a ticket for DUI, speeding over 100 mph, reckless driving, or have been in a hit-and-run in the past seven years. Any conviction of a felony, driving-related offense, violent crime, sexual offense, or child abuse or endangerment in the past seven years would also disqualify a driver.  The company uses a third party, Checkr, for background checks, according to Uber. The process screens national, state, and local databases including the National Sex Offender website and the PACER database of court records.  “What’s reported here is horrifying beyond words. Our thoughts are with the rider and her family during this time.'  Any behavior involving violence, sexual misconduct, harassment, discrimination, or illegal activity while using Uber can result in immediate deactivation, according to driver policies.  That includes physical contact, touching or flirting, or inappropriate and abusive language, among other offenses.  Early Monday morning, Gwinnett County officers were dispatched to an apartment complex off Old Norcross Tucker Road in unincorporated Tucker. There, they found the 16-year-old girl who said she was sexually assaulted by her Uber driver.  The girl, who officers said was intoxicated, said she was at a local bar drinking with friends, when one of them scheduled an Uber ride to get her home.  When officers arrived on the scene, the 16-year-old’s pants were around her ankles. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.  With information obtained by Uber, investigators determined the rape probably occurred somewhere on South Norcross Tucker Road between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Old Norcross Tucker Road.  The victim’s friend, also a minor, helped police identify Jagne as a suspect. According to Cpl. Michele Pihera, there is no bond for Jagne and he is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail. He made his first court appearance Saturday and has a hearing scheduled for Dec. 27, Channel 2 Action News reported. Detectives want to know if any other woman has been sexually assaulted by Jagne. They are asked to call 770-513-5338.
  • Man arrested for killing crossing guard near school, police say
    Man arrested for killing crossing guard near school, police say
    A man is in jail after he struck and killed a crossing guard near a Cobb County school, police say. Channel 2 Action News received the mugshot of Lamonte Whitaker, who has been charged with vehicular homicide.    Police said he hit Edna Umeh in late November by Lindley Middle School in Mableton. RELATED STORIES: Students witness deadly accident involving school crossing guard Family demands action after school crossing guard killed by 'aggressive' driver Family pushing for change after crossing guard killed by hit-and-run driver  
  • Truck crashes into home
    Truck crashes into home
    A driver lost control of the box truck he was driving, and crashed into a home in DeKalb County, according to police and several eyewitnesses. The driver has been taken to the hopsital. There are no reports of other injuries at this time. 
  • Raccoon triggers transformer explosion, major power outage
    Raccoon triggers transformer explosion, major power outage
    A town in New Mexico was left in the dark Wednesday night after a raccoon met a fiery fate with a power station transformer.Those who live near the facility in Rio Rancho told KOB they saw, heard and felt the transformer explosion. Residents reported seeing flames, sparks and a blinding light, along with feeling their houses shaking.>> Read more trending news  Approximately 9,600 customers lost power, the Public Service Company of New Mexico told KOB.A PNM spokesperson told KOB the utility will evaluate whether it needs to add extra protection to the fenced area around the power station to prevent a recurrence of wildlife interference with equipment.
  • Kemp back in LA, Gonzalez out in 5-player deal with Braves
    Kemp back in LA, Gonzalez out in 5-player deal with Braves
    Matt Kemp is returning to the place where he began his major league career, reacquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday as part of a five-player trade with the Atlanta Braves that creates more financial flexibility for the reigning NL champions. The Dodgers sent first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, oft-injured starting pitchers Scott Kazmir and Brandon McCarthy, infielder Charlie Culberson and cash to Atlanta for the 33-year-old Kemp. Gonzalez agreed to waive his no-trade clause after receiving assurance from the Braves that he would be designated for assignment since they are already set at first base with Freddie Freeman. 'This allows him the opportunity to go and find some playing time,' new Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. After sitting on the sidelines during the recent winter meetings, the Dodgers moved quickly to dump nearly $50 million in salary committed to Gonzalez, Kazmir and McCarthy for 2018. Kemp is owed about $43 million over the next two seasons. Los Angeles was looking to reduce baseball's highest payroll of $240 million last season as a way of lowering exposure to higher luxury taxes. The deal made sense for the Braves, too, since the players they acquired all have expiring contracts. 'It puts us in an even greater financial position going forward and going into next offseason as well,' said Anthopoulos, who was hired from the Dodgers. Kemp played for the Dodgers from 2006-14, hitting 182 home runs, fourth-most in Los Angeles history. The outfielder hit .276 with 19 homers, 64 RBIs and 23 doubles in 115 games last season with the Braves. Moving Kemp opens up a potential roster spot for top Braves prospect Ronald Acuna, who turns 20 on Monday. He was the most valuable player of the Arizona Fall League and Baseball America's minor league player of the year. 'We expect Ronald Acuna to be a very good player for a very long time,' Anthopoulos said. 'When he's ready to go, we're going to look to make room for him and certainly a deal like this won't hurt.' The 35-year-old Gonzalez helped the Dodgers win five straight NL West division titles after being acquired from the Red Sox in August 2012. He was an All-Star in 2015 and led the NL in RBIs in 2014, but went on the disabled list with a herniated disk in his back last season for the first time in his career. He was usurped at first base by NL Rookie of the Year Cody Bellinger. Gonzalez is owed $21.5 million in the final year of a $154 million, seven-year contract that the Dodgers absorbed in the 2012 trade with Boston. Kazmir didn't pitch last season because of a hip injury, one of many in his career. The 33-year-old left-hander went 10-6 with a 4.56 ERA in 26 starts in 2016, his first with the Dodgers. He is owed $15 million in 2018. 'I spoke to him and he's pretty encouraged and excited about the work he's been able to do in the offseason, so we're excited to get a look at him in camp,' Anthopoulos said. 'If we can get him back and he can bounce back, there's certainly some upside there.' McCarthy was 11-7 with a 4.51 ERA in 29 starts over three seasons with the Dodgers. The 34-year-old right-hander missed most of 2015 and 2016 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He went on the DL three times last season, when he was limited to 19 appearances and went 6-4 with a 3.98 ERA. McCarthy was added to the Dodgers' World Series roster after missing the first two rounds. He gave up a home run in extra innings of a Game 2 loss to Houston in his only appearance. He is owed $12 million in the last year of a $48 million, four-year deal. Anthopoulos said he sees McCarthy being in the Braves' rotation, which needs a veteran arm after not re-signing knuckleballer R.A. Dickey and releasing Bartolo Colon during last season. 'He came back at the end of the year and was on the World Series roster because of how good he looked, how good his stuff was, up to 94 (mph) and he started throwing a slider that he just added at the end of the year,' Anthopoulos said. 'I'm excited about him, think there is an upside to him.' ___ AP Sports Writer Charles Odum in Atlanta contributed to this report.
  • Owl turns routine oil change into real hoot
    Owl turns routine oil change into real hoot
    A mechanic in New Hampshire attempting to perform an oil change Friday found a surprise guest on the car's engine.An Eastern Screech owl was discovered on the engine, according to a Facebook post by the Salem, New Hampshire Police Department. >> Read more trending news  Police said the owl was friendly and easy to handle, but did appear to be a bit lethargic. While the car owner told police they had no idea how the bird got in the car, it's believed the owl sought the car's engine for warmth, or perhaps while chasing a mouse.The owl, which police named Shazam, was taken to On the Wing, a wildlife rehabilitation center.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.