A CSX train headed for Savannah hit and killed a 76-year-old Clarkston woman on the tracks Saturday near East Ponce de Leon Avenue, a railroad spokesman said in a statement.
DeKalb County emergency personnel responded just before 12:30 p.m., spokesman Rob Doolittle said. They confirmed the woman, who was later identified by the DeKalb medical examiner as Soe Meh, was dead at the scene.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that several adults were trying to cross the tracks, and one of them was hit by the train.
“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this tragic incident, and we will work to support local law enforcement as they investigate,” Doolittle said.
The train, which started its trip in Memphis, Tenn., consisted of two locomotives and 50 rail cars, CSX said. No one on the crew was injured.
