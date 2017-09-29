Listen Live
Thousands sign ‘Cancel Columbus Day’ in Atlanta petition
Thousands sign ‘Cancel Columbus Day’ in Atlanta petition
Photo Credit: David Ryder/Getty Images
People cheer during Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations at the Daybreak Star Cultural Center on October 13, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. Earlier that afternoon, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray signed a resolution designating the second Monday in October to be Indigenous Peoples' Day, instead of the traditional Columbus Day.

By: Fiza Pirani The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Los Angeles and Seattle are just two of the few U.S. cities that have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day. 

Will Atlanta be next?

Atlanta activist Sarah Rose hopes so.

» RELATED: Is Atlanta a segregated community?

Rose, the woman who successfully campaigned for the installment of permanent rainbow crosswalks in Midtown in June, is behind a new petition for the Atlanta City Council to cancel Columbus Day.

This year, Columbus Day falls on Monday, Oct. 9.

“For over 80 years, the U.S. has celebrated Christopher Columbus with a federal holiday in his name. But Columbus did not ‘discover’ America: he pillaged it and brutalized and enslaved its people. It is time to stop honoring him,” Rose wrote on the Care2 petition.

» RELATED: What is Hispanic Heritage Month? 5 things to know

The petition lists some of Columbus’ most brutal acts against Native Americans revealed in his own letters and in letters of men who accompanied him, including cutting off hands of Native Americans over the age of 14 who didn’t bring him enough gold and giving his lieutenants women to rape as a “reward.”

Those are just a few of his many horrific acts, Rose wrote.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1492, Christopher Columbus (1446 - 1506) lands on Watling Island and meets the natives, while three of his shipmates erect a cross.
Photo Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1492, Christopher Columbus (1446 - 1506) lands on Watling Island and meets the natives, while three of his shipmates erect a cross.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 8,400 people from all over the country and world signed the petition, but it gained only 21 Atlanta supporters.

» RELATED: Google honors Native American activist with doodle

“Atlanta is often called the “city too busy to hate,” Rose told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Nedra Rhone. “This Care2 petition represents that sentiment and helps move the city towards honoring truly honorable people and not those unworthy of historical adoration.”

Care2, which touts itself as “the world’s largest social network for good,” is also hosting a national petition asking Congress to remove Columbus Day as a national holiday.

That petition has garnered more than 112,000 signatures as of Friday afternoon.

» RELATED: Protests to escalate against Enbridge pipelines in Midwest

The opposition to Columbus Day, which was first proclaimed a national holiday in 1937 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, is nothing new, according to History.com.

In the 19th century, anti-immigrant groups in the U.S. rejected the holiday due to its association with Catholicism. In recent decades, however, Native Americans and activist groups have objected to the celebration of something that indirectly led to the genocide of indigenous peoples.

» RELATED: Tribal head who led Dakota Access pipeline fight voted out

Six U.S. states (Alaska, Hawaii, Iowa, Oregon, South Dakota and Vermont) don’t recognize Columbus Day at all, but Hawaii, Iowa, South Dakota and Vermont have replaced the second Monday in October with an alternative holiday, Indigenous Peoples Day.

Multiple U.S. cities such as Berkeley, California and Denver, Colorado, have done the same.

And in many Latin American countries, Columbus’ landing is often observed as the Dìa de la Raza (”Day of the Race”) or Dìa de la Resistencia Indìgena (“Day of Indigenous Resistance”) to honor the diversity of Hispanic culture and recognize the native peoples and their history.

Learn more about Christopher Columbus and the holiday at History.com.

News

  • Happy birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93
    Happy birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93
    Jimmy Carter turns 93 on Sunday, and the peanut farmer who became president is marking it in his preferred fashion: By attending a piano concert in his honor at an Americus church on Saturday night, then teaching Sunday school at his own church here. In Atlanta, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum will lower admission to 93 cents on Sunday and have a birthday card visitors can sign. >> PHOTOS: Jimmy Carter through the years But this teeny southwestern Georgia town got an early jump on things last weekend, as thousands of people turned the 21st annual Plains Peanut Festival into an impromptu celebration of the most famous citizen’s big day. When Carter emerged on the balcony of the Plains Historic Inn for the start of the parade on Saturday morning, the crowd looking up from Main Street serenaded him with “Happy Birthday to You.”Later that night, it was the Carter Political Items Collectors’ turn. At their annual banquet in Americus, the group colorfully — and quite literally — wished the guest of honor many happy returns. >> Read more trending news “President Carter will be 93 just a few days from now,” said CPIC president Roger Van Sickle, pointing out that former President George H.W. Bush actually is several months older. “So what we look forward to is coming back to this group in 2024 to help President Carter and President Bush 41 celebrate their 100th birthdays!” Seated at the head table, Carter couldn’t help but grin. After all, he was the one who’d been boasting about his birthday earlier in the day. “On the first day of October, I’ll be 93 years old,” he’d crowed to the parade crowd, then rhetorically wondered aloud who among them wanted to come down with clogged arteries or other afflictions. “Well, if you don’t,” he leaned into the microphone for the big finish, “EAT PEANUTS!” In part, Carter, who’s always a high-profile presence at the festival, was simply playing his role as Peanut-Pusher-In-Chief. But he also seems more comfortable with the subject of his birthday now than when he turned 90 and admitted to being slightly overwhelmed by all of the hoopla surrounding it. You’re never too old to change, apparently. Carter basically admitted as much earlier this month when he said he totally would’ve used Twitter if it had existed back when he ran for president in 1976 and 1980. “I would have gotten as many (followers) as possible,” Carter said at his annual Town Hall with some 1,400 cheering first-year Emory students. The idea that you’re never too old to change also came up during Carter’s Sunday school lesson last weekend. “Starting today, we can ask the same question for the rest of our life: ‘What kind of a person do I want to be?,’” Carter, whose brain cancer is in remission, told visitors from at least 25 states, Ireland, Thailand and Canada near the end of the 45-minute class at Maranatha Baptist Church. “It doesn’t matter what we’ve decided up ‘til now.” Yet not even Jimmy Carter can completely outrun time. He and Rosalynn, his wife of 71 years, skipped Saturday night’s Festival Dance on Main Street — although he twice grabbed the microphone during the parade and exhorted everyone else to go (Best moment? When he announced, “This is Jimmy Carter,” just in case anyone in town didn’t know who that fellow yakking away on the balcony was). And, unlike at previous year’s festivals, this time he didn’t personally hand out the awards to some 150 top finishers in road races and school art contests. But, clad in worn blue jeans and a fluorescent festival T-shirt, he still spent close to 30 minutes posing for photos with them in the nearly 90-degree heat. It’s all part of the plan to help preserve and protect Plains’s favorite son, suggested Mill Simmons, chairman of Plains Better Hometown, Inc., the nonprofit that puts on the annual festival. “We’re having to cut back on his activities a bit, or he’d still insist on doing everything,” Simmons said of Carter, who’d just spent an hour signing 492 books for festivalgoers, then rather nimbly hopped into a gray pickup truck driven by a Secret Service agent. “He was ready, I think. We’ve already decided to cut down on the number of books people can get signed next year.” Yep, next year. Carter’s already got a week of building Habitat for Humanity houses in Indiana on his schedule for next August, too, and he’s writing a new book (his 30th) on faith, he said at the Carter Center this month. It seems there’s always something to do, even at 93. “Don’t ever underestimate yourself, set a high goal and strive for it,” he advised the much younger Emory students a few weeks ago. “Then, if you have a setback, understand why you had the failure, and set a different goal. Keep doing that until you run out of goals. “But,” he concluded in a soft voice, “I don’t think you’ll ever run out of goals.” How you can celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 93rd birthday Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. 93 cents admission on Oct. 1. You can also sign a birthday card for Carter during your visit. 12 noon - 4:45 p.m. Sunday. 441 Freedom Parkway, Atlanta. 404-865-7100, www.jimmycarterlibrary.gov Sunday School taught by President Carter. Maranatha Baptist Church, 148 Georgia 45 North, Plains. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m., but the church building opens at approximately 8 a.m. to begin seating. An orientation time begins at 9:00am, and all visitors are asked to be present at this orientation. More information on the church web site. 229-824-7896, www.mbcplains.org.
  • Bernie Sanders stumped for Vincent Fort’s mayoral campaign Saturday
    Bernie Sanders stumped for Vincent Fort’s mayoral campaign Saturday
    U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders lent Atlanta mayoral hopeful Vincent Fort some of his star power Saturday in a rousing rally that was part sermon for “the 99 percent” and part call to arms to fight back against Washington. Enthusiasitc Sanders fans — many of them white millennials — crowded into the sanctuary of Saint Philip AME Church to hear the man for whom they packed arenas and outdoor stadiums during his unsuccessful presidential run in 2016. The throng, more than 2,400 in number, gave Sanders — Hillary Clinton’s rival for last year’s Democratic presidential nomination — and special guest, Atlanta rapper Killer Mike, the rock star treatment with screams and defeaning applause that shook the rafters as the duo entered the room with Fort. “What this campaign is about is not just electing a progressive mayor,” Sanders said. “This campaign is about bringing forward a political revolution that revitalizes democracy and gives the people the hope and the belief that in this democracy we can have a government of the people, by the people and for the people.” Fort, no oratory slack himself, kept the crowd on its feet with his message on how he plans to address Atlanta’s gentrification and housing problems, decriminalizing marijuana and solving the issue of income inequality. “I told Sen. Sanders that Atlanta is No. 1 in income inequality and immobility,” he said. “That a child born at Grady hospital this afternoon has the least chance than any place in this country of moving from poverty into the middle class.” Sanders’ support is important to Fort. He’s hoping the issues he and Vermont’s independent senator share — free college tuition, criminal justice reform and a respect for worker’s rights— will help Fort capture the young voters who revere Sanders. A connection to Sanders could also boost Fort’s poll numbers. Fort was in second place in a March Channel 2 Action News poll behind front-runner Mary Norwood, an Atlanta City Council member, with 9 perscent of the vote. Five months later, he had slipped to sixth place at 6.1 percent of the vote in Channel 2’s August follow-up poll. A little more than 17 percent of voters in the August survey, however, said they were undecided or had no opinion, keeping hope alive among struggling campaigns. Thirteen people are competing in the race to succeed Kasim Reed as mayor. The election is set for Nov. 7. Killer Mike told the crowd that he won’t vote for politicians. His vote, he said, will go to those who challenge the status quo and antagonize rather than capitulate. Sanders concentrated a great deal of his firepower on Washington and the impact he says it has not only in the halls of Congress and at the White House but the trickle-down to everyday Americans. He said the effort to repeal and replace the health care law is an example of why Americans must stay vigilant and vote. “In this great country, health care must be a right for all, not a privilege,” he said. Later he told Fort he would call him to Washington to help the nation understand the importance of health care, especially single-payer policies he believes will help every American. “Vincent, when the Democrats regain control of the Senate, I’m going to invite you as the mayor of this great city to testify why the people of Atlanta need a Medicare for all, single-payer system,” he said.
  • Congress poised this week to take initial steps on tax reform
    Congress poised this week to take initial steps on tax reform
    As President Donald Trump, top White House officials, and GOP leaders in Congress try to fuel more momentum for a GOP outline of major tax reform, lawmakers in the House and Senate will begin to take their first official legislative steps this week on the matter, though they may not be able to fulfill the desires of the Trump Administration for swift action on Capitol Hill. Here’s a look at some of the hurdles – and the calendar – in the Congress. From a story I did on the Reagan tax plan in 1984: 'What the big print giveth, the little print taketh away' https://t.co/X6FLb50lAW — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 27, 2017 1. GOP can’t just put a tax bill on the floor. Since the White House and Republicans want to use the process known as “budget reconciliation,” which does not allow a filibuster in the Senate, lawmakers must first approve a budget outline for 2018 to authorize that process. The House is expected to vote on that budget outline this week. The Senate Budget Committee unveiled its own ‘budget resolution” on Friday, and that panel plans to vote on the measure this week as well. Republicans could avoid this hurdle if they used regular order for a tax reform bill – that’s what happened in 1986 – when tax reform was a bipartisan effort. Remember, ‘budget reconciliation’ didn’t work for a GOP effort to overhaul the Obama health law. Could tax reform suffer the same fate? Historical fact – the last big tax reform (1986) was bipartisan and passed the Senate on a vote of 74-23 https://t.co/VNXOrJ9M0D — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 30, 2017 2. The calendar for tax reform action. This reporter cringed earlier this year when the Secretary of Treasury said that Congress would approve tax reform by the August break. That sounded like talk from a legislative rookie, and it was. Last week, the President’s top economic adviser expressed the hope that the House would vote on tax reform in the month of October. That also might be a stretch. As mentioned above, Congress must first pass a budget resolution for 2018, and with both the House and Senate taking a week off from their work on Capitol Hill, finalizing the budget resolution in October, producing a bill from the Ways and Means Committee in the House, ironing out the massive amount of tax reform details, finding the votes, and getting that to the floor – all this month – seems unlikely. 3. Gucci Gulch is just awakening. Back in 1986, the area outside of the House Ways and Means Committee was dubbed “Gucci Gulch,” referring to all the well-heeled lobbyists who were trying to influence the details of the 1986 Tax Reform Act. GOP lawmakers eagerly tell me that this time will be different, that they will speed their plan through the Congress without it getting bogged down by lobbyists in a variety of industries. That would seem plausible if this were only a tax cut. But this is being sold right now as a giant reform of the tax code, which means getting rid of a lot of tax breaks – and many of those tax provisions go to big businesses, who don’t want to lose their edge. This is more complicated than health care reform. Periodic recommendation that Showdown At Gucci Gulch remains an excellent book about tax reform — and shows how tough it is. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 28, 2017 4. Outlines are one thing – details are another. Again, if you are just going to do a simple tax cut, then that does not involve that much change in the tax code (and that might still be an option for Republicans later this year). But if you are going to do full-fledged tax reform, there will be distinct winners and losers, as the Congress takes away certain tax breaks and loopholes. And don’t expect the losers to just stay quiet along the way. That’s why the exact details of a tax plan are so, so important – and we haven’t seen any of those. For example, doing away with the write off for state and local taxes is a big deal – and these type of examples will multiply dramatically, once we get an actual tax reform bill from Republicans. The average state and local tax deduction for filers in Montgomery Co. PA is $15,124 and GOP wants to eliminate it. Ain't gonna fly. #taxes — Tom (@ThosChamberlain) October 1, 2017 5. What about the deficit? Usually, Republicans are all about the budget deficit, but when it comes to tax cuts, they have a different argument. But the tax issue will be important in the Senate, because if Republicans do use ‘budget reconciliation,’ then any tax plan must not raise the deficit in later years – or else, it can only be temporary, expiring after ten years. Remember, that was the dispute over the Bush tax cuts, the expiration of those led to the battle over the “fiscal cliff.” Yes, this is arcane. Yes, it involves the Byrd Rule in the Senate. But this is a big deal. The House budget resolution calls for a “deficit neutral” tax plan. The Senate tax plan would allow for the deficit to be increased by $1.5 trillion. We’ll see what happens.
  • The Latest: Saving lives is only goal, San Juan mayor says
    The Latest: Saving lives is only goal, San Juan mayor says
    The Latest on President Donald Trump and Puerto Rico (all times local): 9:15 a.m. The leader of Puerto Rico's capital city says she knows 'the good heart of the American people and I know that when a mayday sound goes off, they come to the rescue.' San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz has accused the Trump administration of 'killing us with the inefficiency' after Hurricane Maria struck the island. And her criticism has led to a verbal fight with President Donald Trump But Cruz tells ABC's 'This Week' that 'there's only one goal, and it's saving lives.' She says all she did 'was ask for help.' Trump is planning to visit the U.S. territory on Tuesday. Cruz says that 'if he asks to meet with me, of course I would meet with him.' ___ 8:35 a.m. President Donald Trump says his administration has 'done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico' after Hurricane Maria struck the island. He's going after what he calls 'politically motivated ingrates' and says 'people are now starting to recognize the amazing work' by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the military. The mayor of the island's capital city has complained about a slow response to the disaster. And that's led to some strong words back from the president. ___ 12:30 a.m. President Donald Trump is criticizing the media and praising his administration's response to Hurricane Maria in a battered Puerto Rico. This is after accusing the San Juan mayor of poor leadership and being unable to get workers to help the U.S. territory recover. San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz is answering with her own tweets. She declined to engage in the tit for tat, but instead called for a united focus on the people who need help Trump's tweets were a biting attack on the leader of a community in crisis. After more than a week of desperation, many were still unable to access essentials including food and water.
  • WATCH: High school football team stands with police, veterans during national anthem
    WATCH: High school football team stands with police, veterans during national anthem
    When the football team for Mascoutah High School in Illinois marched onto the field Friday night for their homecoming game with Triad High School, they had company: The team walked hand-in-hand with law enforcement officers, firefighters and veterans. >> Click here to watch >> Texas high school football players kicked off team for protesting during national anthem Athletic Director Scott Battas came up with the idea but let the team’s captains make the final choice, the Belleville News-Democrat reports. >> On Rare.us: This NFL legend thinks the league needs to install a rule to ban kneeling during national anthem Senior Darius Cooley said the decision was unrelated to the protests in the NFL, explaining, “In high school, we play for each other. It’s not about the individuals or whose opinion is bigger. We all respect each other and recognize that everyone comes from a different perspective and have different opinions.” >> Read more trending news Coach Josh Lee echoed the sentiment, saying, “That’s not some huge political stand, and we’re not getting into people’s point of view. ... They just want to shed a positive light on people who do positive things in our community.” >> See a photo here >> Georgia high school football team runs onto field carrying American flags Unfortunately for Mascoutah, their decision to bring the boys in blue onto the gridiron didn’t win them any favors with the gods of football; they ended up falling to Triad by a score of 24-7. >> Watch another clip here
  • City council member robbed in southwest Atlanta
    City council member robbed in southwest Atlanta
    Police are looking for the gunman who robbed a city council member in southwest Atlanta, officials said. Investigators said council candidate Andrea Boone and councilman C.T. Martin were leaving her campaign headquarters Saturday on Lynhurt Drive when a man approached them, demanding money and their keys. They handed over their belongings, investigators said, The suspect took off in a rented 2016 Chevrolet Malibu.      
