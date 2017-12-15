This Cobb home has a free Christmas display with 350,000 lights

Richard B. Taylor’s first Christmas light display outside his Kennesaw home started in 1988 with a mess of melted wires on a stick tree.
He’s figured it out since then.
This year’s set-up features more than 350,000 lights drawing more than 610 amps, said Taylor, who lives in the 1500 block of Ben King Road.
That’s an increase of 75,000 lights from last year.
Taylor said on the light display’s website (yes, this thing has its own website) that they bought items from a family in Tennessee that has discontinued its display.
The accountant says he has about 700 feet of road frontage to work with. The yard has 20 trees in all. They have 60 fully decorated holly bushes shaped into Christmas trees.
According to Taylor, it took about 750 hours to install the display this year.
The record snow that hit the area this year knocked down the Santa helicopter and another display on their 90-foot-tall tree. The Taylors had to rent a boom lift, and it took another 60 hours to re-install.
“What a mess,” Taylor said.
When they’re not knocked down by snow, the light display is choreographed to music, which you can listen to on the short-range radio station that Taylor made, 99.2 FM.
The lights and music are on Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and ends an hour later Friday through Sunday.
The light display will run until Jan. 1.
