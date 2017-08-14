Some of the more than 100 public schools in Cobb County are among the best in Georgia, according to Niche.com.

The website ranked the nation’s top schools and broke them down into many categories, including the state level to give us the “2018 Best Public Schools in Georgia” ranking.

Although a Gwinnett County school came out on top, Cobb’s Walton High School — and its new building — made the top five schools.

The website determined the rankings by considering academics, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys, teacher performance and surveys, clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and sports. Of that data, 40 percent comes from input from Niche website readers. Data from the U.S. Department of Education, colleges and test scores is also considered. The group’s website explains its methods.

Below are Cobb’s schools included in the top 50 broken down by institution level. (And you can compare them to how they did last year.)

You can find information about your school, such as test scores, graduation rates and school climate rating at the Ultimate Atlanta School Guide.

Like Cobb County News Now on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Here’s what superintendent Chris Ragsdale had to say the first day of Cobb classes this year:

Close These Cobb schools are some of the best in Georgia, study says Photo Credit: John Spink/AJC Cobb County schools superintendent Chris Ragsdale talks about the new school year at McEachern High School.