Some of the more than 100 public schools in Cobb County are among the best in Georgia, according to Niche.com.
The website ranked the nation’s top schools and broke them down into many categories, including the state level to give us the “2018 Best Public Schools in Georgia” ranking.
Although a Gwinnett County school came out on top, Cobb’s Walton High School — and its new building — made the top five schools.
The website determined the rankings by considering academics, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys, teacher performance and surveys, clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and sports. Of that data, 40 percent comes from input from Niche website readers. Data from the U.S. Department of Education, colleges and test scores is also considered. The group’s website explains its methods.
Below are Cobb’s schools included in the top 50 broken down by institution level. (And you can compare them to how they did last year.)
High schools
- 4th, Walton High School
- 15th, Kennesaw Mountain High School
- 23th, Lassiter High School
- 24th, Wheeler High School
- 27th, Pope High School
- 32nd, Hillgrove High School
- 35th, Harrison High School
- 39th, Allatoona High School
- 49th, North Cobb High School
You can find information about your school, such as test scores, graduation rates and school climate rating at the Ultimate Atlanta School Guide.
Middle schools
- 9th, Dodgen Middle School
- 12th, Dickerson Middle School
- 16th, Simpson Middle School
- 17th, Mabry Middle School
- 22th, Lost Mountain Middle School
- 27th, Hightower Trail Middle School
- 28th, McClure Middle School
- 31st, Lovinggood Middle School
- 34th, McCleskey Middle School
- 37th, Awtrey Middle School
- 40th, Durham Middle School
Elementary schools
- 18th, Sope Creek Elementary School
- 19th, East Side Elementary
- 29th, Rocky Mount Elementary School
- 34th, Kincaid Elementary School
- 35th, Chalker Elementary School
- 37th, Kemp Elementary School
- 38th, Still Elementary School
- 41st, Mount Bethel Elementary School
- 42nd, Shallowford Falls Elementary School
- 43rd, Murdock Elementary School
- 44th, Tritt Elementary School
- 45th, Mountain View Elementary School
- 46th, Timber Ridge Elementary School
- 47th, Eastvalley Elementary School
- 48th, Ford Elementary School
