Tex McIver released on bond after 8 months in Fulton jail
Tex McIver released on bond after 8 months in Fulton jail

Tex McIver released on bond after 8 months in Fulton jail
Claud "Tex" McIver leaves the Fulton County Jail Monday night after posting bond. He had been in the lockup for eight months. (AJC photo)

Tex McIver released on bond after 8 months in Fulton jail

By: Bill Rankin The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

Claud “Tex” McIver, accused of murder in the shooting death of his wife, Diane, posted bond on Monday and was released from the Fulton County Jail shortly before 9 p.m. 

McIver was granted $750,000 bond in October, but it took him two months to come up with the required $75,000, or 10 percent of the full bond. 

McIver, showing white stubble on his chin, had no comment for the waiting media as he walked out of the lockup.

Judge Robert McBurney granted a new bond for McIver in October, but it took the defendant two months to raise the money required to secure his release.

“The McIver Murder Case” has been the subject of Breakdown, a podcast by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. You can listen on iTunes, Stitcher or your favorite podcast platform. Or you can stream the first episode here:

News

  • Storm post-mortem
    Storm post-mortem
    The biggest snow in parts of the Metro area in at least 25 years. Clearly my forecast snow amounts were a big bust in those areas, whereas it was correct elsewhere including the rain-snow line and where there would be mostly rain and little or no snow. I realize that is no comfort to those impacted by how wrong I was in the W/NW suburbs. I guess it’s worth repeating what I had in all the blog posts and on the radio “obviously this could change, check back frequently for updates, no forecast is set in stone”. Why that bares repeating I don’t know but at least a small percentage of the public seems shocked that weather and forecasts change and can be wrong.  I’ve known it since I was 5 or 6. Here’s a quote from my blog of last Wednesday morning: Here’s a quote from last Thursday 6am: “This forecast is likely to change one way or the other so check back often for updates on the radio and here”. This was a remarkable and very rare storm. I’ve been here 30 years and the snow in my own backyard is the most I’ve seen (above the Blizzard of March 1993) at 9 inches. Although that was a much worse storm in many ways for the whole Southeastern region of the U.S. TRULY an unusual abnormal and REMARKABLE system producing snow in northern Mexico and Texas BEFORE Boston, and with greater snow amounts in the deep south than Minneapolis Chicago and many other northern cities have had so far! There were flurries in New Orleans, a dusting on the ground in Mobile, AL, snow in the air at Destin and Panama City with snow falling 30 miles into the Gulf of Mexico!! The more abnormal a weather the system the more unpredictable it is for obvious reasons. They fall outside the distribution cure and thus become outliers. These are terms from statistical analysis for anyone not familiar. At the extreme they become a “Black Swan Event”. The fact that no forecaster locally, regionally, or nationally nailed the forecast belies that fact. This was the type of winter storm that always gives the Georgia it’s best chance at significant snow or ice, they are called a “Miller-A”. As opposed to a “Miller B” type system. The rain-snow/ice line varies from system to system and no two are ever exactly alike. From NCEP Here are the basic weather features on Friday December 8th at 7am: You can see the “long-wave trough” in the 500mb jet stream with a potent “short-wave” vorticity max in Texas responsible for cyclogenesis in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s worth noting that some models did have “scary” amounts of snow projected (which I mentioned in one of the blogs or tweets prior to storm) but that is NOT uncommon which is why forecasters don’t just say, “welp that the forecast then”. Otherwise every time the forecast would be ‘2-10 inches, that’s what models show’. It’s should also be noted those heavy snow outputs did NOT get the LOCATION right, so even if I believed those models verbatim the forecast would have been off the mark. Just like in hurricane track forecasts there is “a range” of possibilities for snow (or rain/t-storm) amounts and locations in every forecast and a normal and expected margin of error in all forecasts, including temp and wind outlooks. It’s not unusual for the rain-snow line fore example to be AT LEAST least 20 miles in a different direction from forecast. (In this case that part of the forecast was right on target). Reducing the normal margin of error will require more data and better physics in the computer algorithms and higher resolution models. For those who like to learn and understand… Here is some of the meteorology science of what happened: That strong upper-level disturbance swinging east/NE from Texas over a strong baroclinic zone (tight temperature gradient) resulting in Gulf of Mexico cyclogenesis (storm formation as a wave of low pressure on the stalled cold front) as seen above. Typically the axis of the heaviest snow is found about 90 miles to the track of the 850mb (about 5,000 feet) low center. In this case the 850mb level had one low move just south of Atlanta and another low deep in the gulf of Mexico. In theory the textbook says this would have put the heaviest snow well north of us! Studies (Younkin) show the heaviest snow axis close to the 850mb low pressure center happens only 30% of the time. Using an 850mb temp technique would have had a forecast the heaviest snow band too far south from I-20 to south Cobb and South Hall. Again, showing how this particular system went rogue. Another method (not shown) uses 700mb (about 10,000) feet vertical velocities to project snow amounts. In this case most models showed the strongest vertical motion well north or well south of where it actually occurred! The R/S line was quasi-stationary near I-85 wiggling a little north and south during the day, here it is depicted at 7pm Friday: On of the primary reasons for the narrow heavy snow band was an unexpectedly strong persistent and nearly stationary feature at around 10,000 feet as discussed by Papin was 700mb frontogenesis (creation of a front in a tight baroclinic temperature gradient zone) which causes strong ascent or vertical motions able to lift moisture into the dendritic growth zone aloft (DGZ) creating the heavy snow band. This ‘frontogenic forcing’ (purple lines) depicted here at 2pm and 7pm Friday: This process was aided by strong warm air advection (WAA) at both 850mb and 700mb as winds at those levels transported warm moist air into the cold air farther north. Interestingly the mesoscale forecasters at SPC expected mostly rain south of Rome even as a band of heavy snow rates was approaching: In most areas temps cooled from around 39 early morning to 32 or so the rest of the day and most of the night. But early that evening they saw this: It did not finally move all the way South and East through the area until the wee hours of Saturday morning as the wave of low pressure moved into the Atlantic and the 500mb vorticity max (short-wave) at the base of the jet stream (“baroclinic leaf” signature) trough swung across Georgia: The system like most Miller As rode NE up the coast as a Nor’easter: Forecasters must work with just a minuscule sampling of the atmosphere and then extrapolate from that woefully inadequate data to simulate the future state of the atmosphere. We’ve come along way since the first attempts at Numerical Weather Prediction but mother nature will always have the upper hand over mankind for we are mere mortals. Wikapedia: I am reminded of what Teddy Roosevelt said about the “Man in the arena”, but I am also reminded of the old Breton Prayer: Thanks for reading, thanks for listening, thanks for following, thanks for understanding. Follow me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB.                
  • Clark's Christmas Kids 2017
    Clark's Christmas Kids 2017
    Clark's Christmas Kids needs YOUR help! We still need to collect toys and gifts for roughly 3,000 kids. Please donate online at Clark.com/ChristmasKids.
  • Grandmother left for dead in road after struck by hit and run driver
    Grandmother left for dead in road after struck by hit and run driver
    A 59-year-old DeKalb County, Georgia woman is in critical condition after she was hit while crossing the street to get to a bus stop, her daughter said. >> Read more trending news The driver of an SUV struck Deborah Gee as she was crossing Clairmont Road in Brookhaven in metro Atlanta, headed for the bus stop she walks to every day, daughter Michaelyn Jones told Channel 2 Action News. The impact happened about 7 p.m. on Dec. 6, according to a Brookhaven police report.  Gee is expected to survive, but her family said it would take years to recover from several broken bones and doctors may have to amputate her right leg. “They just left her there. It's awful,” Jones told Channel 2. “I don’t understand how somebody could do that. They left her there to die.” Daughter Chastity Shanahan said Gee is tough.  Shanahan and Jones said bystanders rushed to help after the driver drove off. “Thank God that there were two witnesses that stopped and saved her life or she would have died,” Jones said. The driver kept driving west on Clairmont Road toward Buford Highway and likely has front-end damage to the SUV, according to evidence police found at the scene.  Police said that driver faces felony hit-and-run charges despite the fact that Gee wasn’t in a crosswalk when she was hit. >> Related: Georgia trucker runs over disabled wife in argument over his ‘infidelity’ “It's our understanding that Brookhaven police are going through some camera data that records tags at that intersection,” family attorney Joe Habachy told Channel 2. Gee’s daughters are hoping she will be able to walk again someday. For now, they just want justice. “We need to find the person that left my mom laying on the ground,” Jones said.
  • WATCH: Manatees caught on video huddling together to stay warm
    WATCH: Manatees caught on video huddling together to stay warm
    Incredible video shows manatees gathered at Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida Sunday morning. >> Read more trending news Air temperature at dawn was 30 degrees Fahrenheit compared to 73 degrees Fahrenheit in the spring. Cold weather can weaken manatees' immune systems and eventually kill them.  Adult manatees can weigh up to 1,200 pounds and grow to be 10 feet long. During the warmer months, manatees leave Florida and can be found as far west as Texas and as far north as Massachusetts - although sightings along the Gulf Coast and near the Carolinas are also common. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • 1 dead in fiery crash with tractor-trailer
    1 dead in fiery crash with tractor-trailer
    Fulton County police are currently at the scene of a deadly wreck along Fulton Industrial Boulevard. The wreck happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fulton Industrial and James Alderage boulevards. Investigators said a tractor-trailer and a car collided, causing the car to burst into flames.  The driver of the car was trapped inside and did not survive.  We have a reporter and photographer at the scene speaking with investigators. Return to WSBTV.com for updates and tune in to the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.  Traffic investigators are on the scene — trying to determine what led to this deadly crash. We are waiting to be briefed. @ 11 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/bCAjXjNiiU — Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) December 12, 2017 ME just arrived on the scene of this deadly wreck. We’re working on getting all of the details. More @ 11 @wsbtv #nightbeat pic.twitter.com/Y6ouLsFvbO — Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) December 12, 2017 Crash happened along FIB @ James Aldredge BLVD. Stretch of road is blocked off. Drivers being re-routed. More once we have it. @ 11 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/rm4uLkE3XK — Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) December 12, 2017
  • New CDC Director questioned about financial conflicts
    New CDC Director questioned about financial conflicts
    A U.S. Senator is criticizing the director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for an apparent financial conflict of interest that the senator says may prevent the director from doing her job.Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald became director of the Atlanta-based CDC in July, and was required to sell a range of stocks she owned, including beer and soda companies, the tobacco company Philip Morris International, and a number of health care companies such as vaccine manufacturers and health-care companies.'I've done everything that they've requested, in a timely manner as they've requested,' Fitzgerald said Monday in an interview with The Associated Press. 'My financial people tell me we have now sold all the stocks.'But last week, Sen. Patty Murray wrote Fitzgerald saying she's concerned about unresolved financial holdings noted in Fitzgerald's ethics agreement with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. CDC is part of HHS.The agreement notes Fitzgerald is unable to divest from certain investments that could prevent her from talking about cancer and prescription drug monitoring programs, wrote Murray, a Democrat from Washington.'I am concerned that you cannot perform the role of CDC Director while being largely recused from matters pertaining to cancer and opioids, two of the most pervasive and urgent health challenges we face as a country,' wrote Murray, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Committee of Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, which oversees the CDC.She called on Fitzgerald to release more information and to meet with the committee about the issue.Public health leaders have noted Fitzgerald has kept an unusually low profile since becoming CDC director. Fitzgerald says she's simply wanted time to learn about the agency, but also said she bowed out of an Oct. 5 Congressional hearing on opioids due to a financial conflict of interest.Fitzgerald said her stock purchases had been handled by two financial management companies and that she hadn't been aware of particular holdings until they were raised to her by ethics compliance officials at HHS. She said her stock sales have been completed since the October hearing.HHS and CDC officials did not provide a copy of Fitzgerald's ethics agreement to the AP, and did not respond to questions about Murray's concerns.CDC, the nation's top public health agency, is the only federal agency headquartered outside of Washington, D.C. It has nearly 12,000 employees, and about three-quarters of them are based in the Atlanta area.Fitzgerald, 71, was a long-time obstetrician-gynecologist in the Atlanta area, a former major in the U.S. Air Force, and campaigned twice, unsuccessfully, as a Republican candidate for Congress in the 1990s. She led Georgia's state health department for six years before being tapped for the CDC job.People who've met with her say that in small groups or personal meetings she can be gregarious, and she was a prominent spokesperson on health issues in the past.But since Fitzgerald took office, she has skipped important public health meetings and bowed out of at least one Congressional hearing. For months, she declined nearly all media interviews, and was absent from the kind of flu vaccination promotions that traditionally star CDC directors.Fitzgerald said she was traveling or had other scheduling conflicts during many of those events.
More

