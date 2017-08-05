An 18-year-old woman was killed early Saturday in south Fulton County when she was hit by a vehicle, police said.
About 5:50 a.m., Union City police responded to Ga. 138 near Oakley Road, Officer Chris Murphy said in a news release.
Officers found Antshanthony Bell dead from her injuries, Murphy said. The vehicle’s driver remained on the scene and called police.
The incident is under investigation.
The family held a vigil Sunday night.
“I can’t find no words,” Bell’s mother, Latasha Bell, told Channel 2 Action News. “The world ... I lost everything. She’s my support system.”
