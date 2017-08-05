Listen Live
Local
Teen hit, killed by vehicle in Union City
Teen hit, killed by vehicle in Union City

Teen hit, killed by vehicle in Union City
Antshanthony Bell (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Teen hit, killed by vehicle in Union City

By: Steve Burns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

An 18-year-old woman was killed early Saturday in south Fulton County when she was hit by a vehicle, police said.

About 5:50 a.m., Union City police responded to Ga. 138 near Oakley Road, Officer Chris Murphy said in a news release.

NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group 

Officers found Antshanthony Bell dead from her injuries, Murphy said. The vehicle’s driver remained on the scene and called police.

The incident is under investigation.

The family held a vigil Sunday night.

“I can’t find no words,” Bell’s mother, Latasha Bell, told Channel 2 Action News. “The world ... I lost everything. She’s my support system.”

Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

Teen hit, killed by vehicle in Union City

