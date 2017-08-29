Listen Live
Local
Suspects steal over $50K from businessman in matter of seconds
On August 18, 2017, at 12:54PM, a black male passenger in a white van broke out the window of a car and stole a bag containing a large sum of cash at the Raceway, 900 Hwy 138W, Stockbridge, Ga. The suspect driving the van, wearing a Levis t-shirt, was caught on video at several banking institutions following the victim. Anyone with information about the incident or identification of the suspects, please contact Henry County Police Department @ 770-288-8200 Or 770-957-9121.

Veronica Waters and Nicole Bennett

While inside a Raceway gas station in Stockbridge, a local businessman had almost $52,000 stolen from him in a matter of seconds. 

Major Hillard M. Ireland, with the Henry County Police Department, says even detectives were surprised at how fast this car break-in happened. 

“We actually had to slow the video down to actually try to see what the suspect was doing,” Ireland tells WSB’s Veronica Waters. 

With an item he had in his hand, one of the suspects broke the window of the victim’s car “with somewhat of an ease” and was gone in less than three seconds, Ireland says. 

The victim of the robbery manages several businesses in the area, according to Ireland. “I’m pretty sure those businesses are hurting right now. Fifty-two thousand dollars is a lot of money,” he adds.

The suspect driving the van, wearing a Levis t-shirt, was caught on video at several banking institutions following the victim. 

Anyone with information about the incident or identification of the suspects, is asked to please contact Henry County Police Department at 770-288-8200 or 770-957-9121.

